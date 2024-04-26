Leadership and Management

The path to becoming an effective manager or leader isn't just about climbing the corporate ladder; it's about growing into a role that inspires, directs, and empowers others. Start your leadership journey today with these resources.

[Featured image] A manager sits at their desk and meets with a member of the management team.
Status: Featured

Management Concepts Every Manager Should Know (2024)

As a manager, it's important to understand management concepts, theories, and approaches. Discover management competencies every aspiring manager should have.

September 30, 2022

Article

[Featured Image] A man works on a laptop.
Status: Featured

What Is Talent Management? 2024 Career Guide

Are you considering a career in talent management? Learn about different talent management roles, skills you need to succeed, and how to prepare for a career in talent management.

December 13, 2023

Article

[Featured image] Manager in a meeting with an employee.
Status: Featured

Top Strategies for Retaining Talent Today

Many organizations today focus on employee retention, and for good reason. Keeping your top talent happy is critical for saving time and money. Explore ways to make a difference in retaining employees.

December 4, 2023

Article

[Featured image] A UX project manager stands in front of a whiteboard and gives a presentation to their team.

What Does a UX Project Manager Do?

Learn about what a UX project manager does, as well as necessary skills and responsibilities, salary and job outlook, and how to get started in this career.

April 15, 2024

Article

[Featured image] An employee approaches a member of middle management with a question about some information on her tablet.

What Is Middle Management?

Learn about what middle managers do, the skills and requirements needed for management positions, and what job possibilities look like for mid-level management.

April 11, 2024

Article

[Featured image] A growth marketing manager meets with her team in a conference room to discuss a new project to acquire new customers.

What Does a Growth Marketing Manager Do?

Learn more about what a growth marketing manager is and the skills needed to become one.

April 4, 2024

Article

Explore our leadership courses

[Featured Image] A cybersecurity project manager talks to his team about a new project.

How to Become a Cybersecurity Project Manager

Understand the role of cybersecurity project manager and what you need to pursue a career in this position.

April 4, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] Two colleagues meet in the office and discuss the pros and cons of incorporating the Challenger Sales Model into their work.

Challenger Sales Model: What It Is and Why It Matters

Explore the Challenger sales model and find out how you can use it to boost B2B sales.

April 4, 2024

Article

[Featured image] A director of growth meets with two colleagues to discuss new growth strategies.

What Does a Director of Growth Do? A Guide

The director of growth is a key position that focuses on building additional growth in struggling areas of an organization and supporting success in other areas. Learn more about this critical leadership role here.

March 18, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] Female talent acquisition associate accepting a resume from a male job candidate.

What Does a Talent Acquisition Associate Do?

Explore a career as a talent acquisition associate and strategies you can use to attract and hire top candidates for your company. Learn more about this career, including salary and job outlook.

March 18, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] A chief data officer shows an employee some information on her tablet.

What Is a Chief Data Officer?

Learn about the role of chief data officer and the steps you can take to become one.

March 4, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] A man prepares to take the PHR certification exam at a desk with his laptop and notes in a modern library.

What Is PHR Certification, and Do You Need It?

Discover how the PHR certification can help you advance your career in human resource management.

February 26, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] A marketing project manager shares ideas with her team.

What Does a Marketing Project Manager Do?

A marketing project manager oversees projects from start to finish. Learn more about the daily duties of this role and how to pursue a career in this niche.

February 26, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] A human resources professional looks at HR analytics on her tablet.

What Is HR Analytics?

Learn about HR analytics and how it can help your company.

February 26, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] A Lean Six Sigma-certified professional stands at a conference table and addresses their team.

Lean Six Sigma Certification: Your 2024 Guide

Discover the benefits of getting Lean Six Sigma certified, the different certification levels, organizations that offer this credential, and how to get started.

February 21, 2024

Article

Whether you're taking your first steps into a managerial position or aiming to enhance your leadership abilities, our dedicated resources are designed to guide you. Explore key topics, including:

Frequently asked questions (FAQ)

