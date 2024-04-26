Finance

Discover an array of rewarding professions in finance. Whether you're passionate about crunching numbers, decoding data trends, or architecting a company's financial future, there's a place for you. Get started with our these free resources.

[Featured image] Woman working at computer terminal
What Is a Tax Advisor? Duties, Pay, and How to Become One

Learn about professional tax advisors and discover their skills, salary ranges, and qualifications.

September 12, 2023

[Featured image] Man at a desk working on taxes on a computer
How to Become a Tax Preparer: Your 2024 Guide

Tax preparers, sometimes called tax accountants or tax preparation assistants, use their knowledge of tax laws and regulations to prepare, file, and manage the taxes of individuals and organizations. Learn more about what you need to get started.

September 7, 2023

[Featured image] An accountant is in his office, working on the books of a small business.
Your Guide to Small Business Accounting

Read this guide to discover financial reporting and the different accounting systems, accounting software, and whether you can do your own small business accounting.

September 30, 2022

[Featured Image] A fintech engineer works on their code on a laptop to ensure the organization's digital banking platform runs smoothly.

What Is a Fintech Engineer?

Fintech is an exciting and growing field. Learn more about a career in fintech, what it’s like to be an engineer in fintech, and the education and experience needed for different fintech engineering roles.

April 10, 2024

[Featured Image] A penetration tester sits outdoors with a cup of coffee and uses her laptop to look for potential cybersecurity financial sector jobs.

Cybersecurity Financial Sector Jobs: 7 Roles to Know About

From intelligence analysts to penetration testers, cybersecurity experts help safeguard confidential financial data. Discover seven different roles you could pursue if this field interests you.

April 3, 2024

[Featured Image] A businesswoman explains to her employees the importance of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) pillars.

What Is ESG?

Learn how companies use ESG to look more attractive to investors, potential employees, and customers, as well as industry-specific examples of what ESG looks like and potential careers in the field.

March 14, 2024

Explore finance courses and certificates

[Featured Image] A fraud analyst works on a case in her office.

What Does a Fraud Analyst Do? Your Ultimate Career Guide

Are you considering a career as a fraud analyst? Explore what the job is like and the required skills. Additionally, learn more about the average fraud analyst salary to help you decide if it’s the right path.

March 4, 2024

[Featured Image] A credit analyst works on a tablet in his office.

What Is a Credit Analyst?

Do you strive to become a credit analyst as the next move in your career? Explore the role's responsibilities, the types of credit analyst jobs, everyday skills, required education, and the average salary.

February 29, 2024

[Featured Image]: A management accountant is sitting at a desk analyzing and interpreting the organization's financial data.

What Is Management Accounting? Jobs, Skills, Salary, Education

Find out more about management accounting jobs, responsibilities, required competencies and salaries. Determine whether this field of accounting is right for you.

March 1, 2023

[Featured Image] Two bookkeepers are working in a conference room, preparing and collecting financial data.

Bookkeeping Services: Tasks, Tools, and More

Discover what the various bookkeeping services are and the necessary skills and education needed to become a bookkeeper. In this article, learn more about the different bookkeeping services, why it’s important, and more.

February 6, 2023

[Featured Image] An accountant studies on a laptop in an office.

Becoming a Certified Management Accountant? Here’s What You Need to Know

Earning the certified management accountant certification means you are officially a CMA. Learn how to prepare for the certification, get started in corporate finance, and more.

January 30, 2023

[Featured Image] A forensic accountant is going over an investigation in their library.

What Is Forensic Accounting? (Education, Careers, and More)

Learn more about forensic accounting and the necessary skills and education needed to become a forensic accountant. In this article, determine whether this career path is for you.

January 26, 2023

[Featured image] A crypto investor is studying the cryptocurrency market on their computer.

How Does Cryptocurrency Work? A Beginner's Guide

Explore the world of cryptocurrency and how you can start buying, selling, and trading it. Learn about blockchain technology and how it tracks your digital assets.

January 25, 2023

[Featured Image] A blockchain consultant observes cryptocurrency market trends.

A Guide to Getting NFT Jobs in the NFT Space

Learn about the various jobs you can get in the NFT space and what industries are looking for qualified experts to fill NFT jobs.

January 18, 2023

[Featured Image]: Team of financial analysts analyzing the organization's financial processes to help improve its profitability.

What Is Financial Analytics? Skills, Jobs, Salary, and More

Learn about the degree, technical skills and experience needed for a career in financial analytics. Find out more about this field and average salaries for financial analytics jobs.

January 6, 2023

Whether it's strategy formation, operations management, marketing decisions, or human resources structure, finance plays a fundamental role. That's why we've gathered our top resources on finance and other business topics, including:

Frequently asked questions (FAQ)

