What Is a Tax Advisor? Duties, Pay, and How to Become One
September 12, 2023
Article
Discover an array of rewarding professions in finance.
Tax preparers, sometimes called tax accountants or tax preparation assistants, use their knowledge of tax laws and regulations to prepare, file, and manage the taxes of individuals and organizations. Learn more about what you need to get started.
September 7, 2023
Article
Fintech is an exciting and growing field. Learn more about a career in fintech, what it’s like to be an engineer in fintech, and the education and experience needed for different fintech engineering roles.
April 10, 2024
Article
From intelligence analysts to penetration testers, cybersecurity experts help safeguard confidential financial data. Discover seven different roles you could pursue if this field interests you.
April 3, 2024
Article
Fintech is an exciting and growing field. Learn more about a career in fintech, what it’s like to be an engineer in fintech, and the education and experience needed for different fintech engineering roles.
April 10, 2024
Article
Explore finance courses and certificates
Are you considering a career as a fraud analyst? Explore what the job is like and the required skills. Additionally, learn more about the average fraud analyst salary to help you decide if it’s the right path.
March 4, 2024
Article
Do you strive to become a credit analyst as the next move in your career? Explore the role's responsibilities, the types of credit analyst jobs, everyday skills, required education, and the average salary.
February 29, 2024
Article
Find out more about management accounting jobs, responsibilities, required competencies and salaries. Determine whether this field of accounting is right for you.
March 1, 2023
Article
Discover what the various bookkeeping services are and the necessary skills and education needed to become a bookkeeper. In this article, learn more about the different bookkeeping services, why it’s important, and more.
February 6, 2023
Article
Earning the certified management accountant certification means you are officially a CMA. Learn how to prepare for the certification, get started in corporate finance, and more.
January 30, 2023
Article
Learn more about forensic accounting and the necessary skills and education needed to become a forensic accountant. In this article, determine whether this career path is for you.
January 26, 2023
Article
Explore the world of cryptocurrency and how you can start buying, selling, and trading it. Learn about blockchain technology and how it tracks your digital assets.
January 25, 2023
Article
Learn about the various jobs you can get in the NFT space and what industries are looking for qualified experts to fill NFT jobs.
January 18, 2023
Article
Learn how companies use ESG to look more attractive to investors, potential employees, and customers, as well as industry-specific examples of what ESG looks like and potential careers in the field.
March 14, 2024
Article
Whether it's strategy formation, operations management, marketing decisions, or human resources structure, finance plays a fundamental role. That's why we've gathered our top resources on finance and other business topics, including:
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in finance refers to applying advanced technologies like machine learning, predictive analytics, natural language processing, and robotics to automate, enhance, and optimize processes within the financial services industry. This can include tasks such as credit scoring, risk management, fraud detection, investment strategies, customer service, and financial reporting, among others. Building skills in AI for finance would involve learning about these technologies and how they can be applied to solve problems and improve efficiency in the financial sector. This could include studying computer science, data analysis, and machine learning, as well as gaining a solid understanding of financial concepts and regulations.
Yes, absolutely. Coursera offers many courses in financial management topics as well as related business topics such as accounting, investment, and financial markets. You can learn remotely from top-ranked schools like the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and the University of Virginia, so you won’t have to sacrifice the quality of your education to learn online. Indeed, you’ll be completing the same coursework and working with the same faculty as on-campus students at a lower tuition. No matter the current stage of your education or career, that’s a smart financial management decision.
Employers increasingly value continuous learning and skill enhancement. Completing a beginner's Finance course could enhance job applications or may open other career opportunities. Enrolling in a beginner's Finance course is a step forward in your professional journey!