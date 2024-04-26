Digital marketing is expanding all the time as new technologies, social media platforms, and audience habits emerge. There are many areas in which you can build expertise, such as product marketing, brand marketing, marketing analytics, and SEO. If you’re ready to delve deeper into digital marketing and even become a leader in this field, you’ll need to learn advanced skills like business intelligence, generative AI, omnichannel marketing, and UX/UI design. In addition to these and other skills, earning a marketing degree or credential can help you stand out in your job search. Learn more about Coursera and next steps for your career with these additional resources:

Frequently asked questions (FAQ)

What are the benefits of digital marketing certification?

Getting a certificate in digital marketing can offer several career benefits. One important benefit of a digital marketing certificate program is that you can build in-demand, job-ready skills in this field, including navigating social media platforms, using CRM tools, and analyzing marketing data. A digital marketing certificate's benefits may include exploring your creative and strategic sides, learning new technologies, and networking with other digital marketers inside a structured learning experience. A digital marketing certificate may also open up more job prospects in the digital marketing world.

Why is marketing management important to a business?

Marketing management is vital to a business's ability to generate revenue, create a brand, and better understand its customer base. Marketing management works to ensure a company is profitable by gaining new customers, expanding a customer base, building a company's reputation, and improving customer interactions. Some essential marketing functions of marketing management include managing, analyzing, and aligning with a company's goals. Marketing management aims to provide cohesion and direction for campaigns or other marketing efforts. It's a data-driven, strategically planned system supervised by professionals working in marketing management.

What is marketing analytics?

Marketers who want to understand what works and why often employ marketing analytics, which refers to the collection and analysis of marketing-specific data. Gathering data about marketing is an excellent way to understand the return on investment (ROI) of different campaigns, initiatives, and efforts, such as publishing a new blog post or monitoring the success of a revised email campaign. The data you gather from either scenario can help you determine whether it was successful enough to repeat—or should be adjusted in some way.