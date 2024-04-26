Business Strategy

Business strategy is the roadmap guiding every successful enterprise, a fusion of analysis, planning, and practical application. Start your journey today with these free resources.

[Featured image] A business intelligence analyst stands in front of a digital whiteboard during a presentation.
What Is Business Intelligence? Benefits, Examples, and More

Business intelligence tools help companies understand performance in real time. Discover why and how you can implement business intelligence in your company.

June 5, 2023

[Featured image] A male, wearing a dark shirt and a female, wearing a dark jacket, are working in front of a desktop as they discuss the change management process.
The Change Management Process: What Is It and Who Is It For?

Learn what the change management process is, who benefits from it, and the types of change management roles, salaries, and certifications.

July 29, 2022

[Featured Image] An executive assistant is holding papers and working at her desk with her laptop.
The Executive Assistant Guide: Skills, Courses, and Getting Started

Discover the executive assistant career path: how to enter the field, how to grow within it, and your earning potential.

June 8, 2022

[Featured Image] A business analyst sits at a laptop and uses Power BI visualizations to create reports for her colleagues.

13 Power BI Visualizations

Learn about Power BI visualizations, including the different types of visualizations you can create and the careers where you can use Power BI visualizations.

April 19, 2024

[Featured Image] A young student holding a laptop meets with a professor to discuss whether she should pursue a career in business intelligence vs. data analytics.

Business Intelligence vs. Data Analytics in Health Care

Discover what business intelligence and data analytics are, the key differentiators between these two disciplines, how they apply to the health care industry, and what types of jobs are available in this space for you to pursue.

April 16, 2024

[Featured image] A sustainability analyst sits at a laptop and wears a headset while consulting with a business owner about how to improve the company's environmental impact.

What Does a Sustainability Analyst Do?

If you’re passionate about saving the environment, a career as a sustainability analyst may be right for you. Learn more about a sustainability analyst career, how to become one, and the salary potential.

April 15, 2024

[Featured Image] A woman sits at her laptop in her kitchen and works on writing her Power BI resume.

How to Write a Power BI Resume

Learn how to write a Power BI resume to demonstrate your skills and credentials in business intelligence.

April 15, 2024

[Featured Image] A data analyst sits at a laptop and holds a piece of paper while she uses Excel functions to complete a project.

10 Excel Functions for Data Analysis

Explore exciting Excel functions that you can start incorporating today. Learn more about the advantages and limitations of pre-defined functions, how data analysts use this feature, and how to start learning more.

April 11, 2024

[Featured Image] A process automation specialist sits at her desk with a laptop and develops new software to improve her organization's operations.

What Is a Process Automation Specialist?

Learn about the role of a process automation specialist and the skills, experience, and education you need to make a start in this career.

April 10, 2024

[Featured Image] A sustainability specialist works on a tablet to develop a new energy conservation program for her organization.

What Does a Sustainability Specialist Do?

From identifying environmental risks to driving sustainability initiatives, sustainability specialists perform varied tasks. Discover what it’s like to be a sustainability specialist and what it takes to become one.

April 5, 2024

[Featured Image] A woman who wants to make a career change uses her laptop at home to research the potential Power BI developer salary and job outlook.

Power BI Developer Salary

Explore the array of factors that can impact your annual income as a Microsoft Power BI developer in 2024.

April 4, 2024

[Featured Image] A logistics specialist checks her tablet at a container terminal.

Logistics Specialist Salary: Your 2024 Guide

Logistics specialists are responsible for overseeing the movement and production of goods. Discover how much you can expect to make in this role.

April 4, 2024

[Featured Image] Two manufacturing employees meet with a data analyst and go over insights gained through business intelligence reporting so they can optimize their factory's performance.

What Is Business Intelligence Reporting?

Learn why business intelligence reporting is important across industries and how it might benefit you in your industry. Plus, explore examples of who uses this type of reporting across professional fields.

April 3, 2024

[Featured Image] A group of colleagues sit in a business meeting wearing virtual reality headsets and experimenting with VR, one of the top business intelligence trends of 2024.

Top Business Intelligence Trends in 2024

Take a peek into the latest trends in the business intelligence space. By exploring these areas, you can boost your skill set with in-demand tools that employers are likely to look for in upcoming years.

April 3, 2024

[Featured Image] A data analyst sits at her office desk analyzing spreadsheets on her two computer screens to gain data insights about her work.

How Data Insights Improve Business Decisions

Explore how data insights help business professionals make informed decisions to meet their business goals. Also, discover four types of data insights you can gain from data analytics and three potential careers in the field.

April 3, 2024

Whether you're a budding entrepreneur, a leader in your organization, or an aspiring manager, understanding the intricacies of business strategy is paramount. That's why we've gathered free resources on a variety of topics, including:

