Advancing your career in project management can open up opportunities to take on senior roles, earn a higher salary, and see innovative projects through to completion. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, project manager employment is expected to increase 6 percent by 2032, which is faster than average.* To prepare for your next role, consider building high-impact skills like leading teams, working with the latest technologies, using different project management methodologies, and communicating effectively with stakeholders. You can also earn project management credentials to deepen your expertise and stand out during your job search.

Frequently asked questions (FAQ)

Chevron Right Is a program manager more senior than a project manager? ‎ Generally, yes. Program managers oversee programs, which can consist of many simultaneous projects. However, project managers with years of experience may have more senior titles than program managers, and program managers are not always the direct manager of the project manager. It should be noted that organizations may also use program and project manager interchangeably. ‎ Chevron Right Do project managers and program managers work together? ‎ Yes, project managers and program managers often work together, especially in larger organizations or complex projects. The project manager often works with the program manager to determine project goals, acquire resources, and build project teams. These roles are distinct, in that project managers lead individual projects, while program managers lead groups of projects called programs. In addition, program managers can manage several project managers. ‎ Chevron Right What is Agile vs. Scrum? ‎ Agile is a style of project management that emphasizes completing projects in small increments. It is often used for projects where some change or unpredictability is expected. Scrum is one of several different methods used to implement that style. Kanban and Extreme Programming (XP) are also considered different Agile methodologies. Read more: Agile vs. Scrum: How to Choose the Best Method‎

*US Bureau of Labor Statistics. "Project Management Specialists, https://www.bls.gov/ooh/business-and-financial/project-management-specialists.htm." Accessed February 2, 2024.