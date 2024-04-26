Advance Your Project Manager Career

Discover career advancement opportunities in project management, from mentoring the next generation of project managers to leading innovative projects. Explore the possibilities here.

6 Project Management Certifications to Advance Your Career

Project management certification may help you advance your career. Discover six certifications to consider while learning about the roles and responsibilities of working in project management.

August 22, 2023

Status: Featured

Project Management Tools: Choosing the Best Fit for Your Team

What are project management tools, and how do you select one that best meets your team’s needs? Learn more about tools and project management programs to help you and your team get organized. 

July 27, 2023

Status: Featured

Project Manager Cover Letter: Example and Tips

Cover letters are an opportunity to showcase your accomplishments as a project manager and share your professional goals.

October 6, 2021

IT Project Manager Salary: Your 2024 Guide

Whether you’re planning a new career or interested in comparing your salary to the national average, this salary guide will help you understand the average IT project manager salary range, as well as how some factors can influence your pay.

November 16, 2023

How to Become a Certified Project Manager

Learn about different project management certifications, their benefits, and how to get certified.

February 15, 2023

5 Project Management Software Picks for 2024

Looking for the right project management software for your team? Here are five great options to get you started.

January 17, 2023

Build project management skills and explore your career trajectory

[Featured Image] A working professional studies for their Six Sigma certification exam.

Six Sigma Certification: Benefits, Options, and How to Get Certified

This article covers the concept of Six Sigma, the different certifications available, the benefits, and the steps to getting started.

October 11, 2022

Kanban vs. Scrum: What's the Difference?

Kanban is a project management method that helps visualize tasks, while Scrum is a method that provides structure to the team and schedule.

September 16, 2021

4 Phases of the Project Management Lifecycle Explained

Discover the four steps of the project management lifecycle—initiating, planning, executing, and closing—and how to get started in this field.

September 1, 2021

12 Project Manager Interview Questions and How to Answer Them

In a project manager interview, you're likely to encounter questions about your people skills, technical knowledge, and how you would react to specific situations.

July 28, 2021

Do I Need a Project Management Degree?

A degree in project management can give you a structured way to learn how to be a project manager and let you access career networks. But getting one is not always necessary.

July 28, 2021

11 Key Project Management Skills

You'll want to have a basic understanding of project management principles to be a good project manager, but workplace skills are just as important.

July 20, 2021

Agile vs. Scrum: How to Choose the Best Method

Agile is one approach to project management, while Scrum is a type of Agile methodology. Learn more about the key differences in this guide.

July 13, 2021

12 Project Management Methodologies: Your Guide

Set your project up for success by choosing the right project management methodology.

March 30, 2021

10 PMI Certifications to Level Up Your Project Management Career (2024)

From the associate level CAPM to the portfolio management credential PfMP, the Project Management Institute (PMI) offers several certifications for project managers at stages levels in their careers.

March 30, 2021

Advancing your career in project management can open up opportunities to take on senior roles, earn a higher salary, and see innovative projects through to completion. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, project manager employment is expected to increase 6 percent by 2032, which is faster than average.* To prepare for your next role, consider building high-impact skills like leading teams, working with the latest technologies, using different project management methodologies, and communicating effectively with stakeholders. You can also earn project management credentials to deepen your expertise and stand out during your job search. 

*US Bureau of Labor Statistics. "Project Management Specialists, https://www.bls.gov/ooh/business-and-financial/project-management-specialists.htm." Accessed February 2, 2024.