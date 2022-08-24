Project Management Career Overview: Resources for Your PM Journey

Project management can be a rewarding career. According to Glassdoor, a project manager’s average pay (salary and other compensation, including cash bonuses, profit sharing, and commission) in the US is $93,033. With companies across industries hiring project managers—including construction, technology, and social media—you may find diverse opportunities available to you.
As you research and consider this career path, it’s important to gain an understanding of what project management entails, including the skills you need to become a project manager, typical career paths and areas of specialization, tools project managers need to succeed, and how to get a job in project management.
We’ve put together this project management career overview guide to make it easier to forge your path. Bookmark this page to refer to throughout your project management journey.
To gain a general understanding of project management, explore these resources:
What Is a Technical Project Manager + How Do You Become One?
specialization
Manage Successful Engineering Projects. Master strategies and tools to more effectively and successfully manage projects.
4.8
(2,767 ratings)
45,495 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 4 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Planning, Schedule, Earned Value Management (EVMT), Project Management, Procurement, Project Charter, Project Planning, Risk Management Plan, Project Risk Management
course
Construction Project Management introduces learners to Project Initiation and Planning. Columbia University professor, Ibrahim Odeh, along with industry ...
4.8
(5,377 ratings)
90,008 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 1 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Project Management, Construction Management, Work Breakdown Structure, Project Planning
A career in project management will call on you to use a variety of skills, understand key concepts, and be familiar with different project management methodologies. Explore the resources below to prepare for your next step:
Types of Project Management: Methodologies, Industries, and More
specialization
Project Management Principles and Practices. Work Better, Together
4.7
(17,983 ratings)
178,578 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 5 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Schedule, Project Management, Risk Management, Budget, Project, Planning, Project Planning, Budget Estimation, Change Control, Change Management
specialization
Learn how to successfully manage your projects. Master technical tools, managerial approaches and behavioral tips to manage projects
4.9
(34 ratings)
826 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 2 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Planning, Risk Management, Scope (Project Management), controlling, Conflict Management, Project Management, Project Team, Project Planning, Schedule (Project Management), Project Management Triangle, Cost Control, Project Risk Management, Earned Value Management (EVMT)
For most project management positions a professional certification is required. The resources in this section cover different certifications for project managers:
10 PMI Certifications to Level Up Your Project Management Career
CAPM Certification Guide: Getting Started in Project Management
professional certificate
Start your path to a career in project management. In this program, you’ll learn in-demand skills that will have you job-ready in less than six months. No degree or experience is required.
4.8
(51,869 ratings)
701,913 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 6 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Organizational Culture, Career Development, Strategic Thinking, Change Management, Project Management, Stakeholder Management, Business Writing, Project Charter, Project Planning, Risk Management, Task Estimation, Procurement, Quality Management, Project Execution, Coaching, Influencing, Agile Management, Problem Solving, Scrum, Effective Communication
Setting clear goals for your career can make it easier to land a job you love and live the life you want. Use these resources to plan your career:
How to Create a Goal-Oriented Career Development Plan (Template + Tips)
Glassdoor has over 59,000 US project manager job listings, as of August 2022. As you begin your job search, use these tools to prepare for job applications, interviews, and more:
12 Project Manager Interview Questions and How to Answer Them
Taking online courses can be a great way to build skills and explore project management career options. Check out these options:
professional certificate
Start your path to a career in project management. In this program, you’ll learn in-demand skills that will have you job-ready in less than six months. No degree or experience is required.
4.8
(51,869 ratings)
701,913 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 6 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Organizational Culture, Career Development, Strategic Thinking, Change Management, Project Management, Stakeholder Management, Business Writing, Project Charter, Project Planning, Risk Management, Task Estimation, Procurement, Quality Management, Project Execution, Coaching, Influencing, Agile Management, Problem Solving, Scrum, Effective Communication
specialization
Coursework to build great organizational leaders.. Learners will be able to form a more wholistic perspective on business fundamentals and better manage organizational development, change, and projects.
4.7
(36 ratings)
885 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 6 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Organizational Structure, Project Execution, Financial Accounting, Strategic Management, Project Management, Accounting, Accrual, Financial Statement, Cash Flow, Cash Flow Statement, Knowledge of General Business Functions, Organization Design, Organizational Theory, Organizational Culture, Ethics, Decision-Making, Strategic Leadership, Organizational Change
specialization
Project Management Principles and Practices. Work Better, Together
4.7
(17,983 ratings)
178,578 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 5 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Schedule, Project Management, Risk Management, Budget, Project, Planning, Project Planning, Budget Estimation, Change Control, Change Management
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.