Six Sigma Certification: Benefits, Options, and How to Get Certified

This article covers the concept of Six Sigma, the different certifications available, the benefits, and the steps to getting started.
Six Sigma is a data-driven, quality assurance method that organizations use to improve performance, increase profits, and decrease errors. The Six Sigma name and concept are rooted in statistics. On a bell curve, one Sigma represents a standard deviation from the mean. For a Six Sigma project, 99.9 percent of results must fall within six standard deviations from the mean, leaving a fraction of a percent of results that can fall outside of expected results. In other words, Six Sigma is a business strategy used to minimize error and improve profitability.
Several principles guide Six Sigma’s quality assurance method, including focusing on the customer, understanding and improving work processes, eliminating defects and problems, reducing waste, concentrating on value, collaborating with your team, and making your efforts systematic and scientific.
Six Sigma certification is a set of credentials verifying your expertise in the Six Sigma method. You can find a variety of schools and companies that offer training in this method to prepare for a certifying exam. These include:
Lean Six Sigma vs. Six Sigma
Lean Six Sigma and Six Sigma methods take slightly different approaches to quality assurance. Lean Six Sigma optimizes the production process by eliminating unnecessary steps, while Six Sigma maintains steps, including advanced statistical metrics, to eliminate defects. You can get certified in either methodology.
Six Sigma certifications are awarded in levels similar to belt colors in martial arts. Below, we describe what the different belt levels cover and the roles they could lead to based on information from the American Society for Quality, a professional organization for those in the quality assurance field. We also include salary information based on PayScale and Salary.com as of September 2022. Use these as a starting point for investigating Six Sigma certification and choosing the level that is right for you.
What it covers: the basics of the Six Sigma methodology
Jobs you can get: Manufacturing Engineer, Quality Assurance Specialist, Business Process Analyst, Project Manager
Average salary: $66,000
What it covers: the foundations of Six Sigma, building on white belt basics
Jobs you can get: Mechanical Engineer, Business Analyst, Process Engineer, Production Supervisor
Average salary: $71,000
What it covers: analyzing and solving quality problems, participating in quality improvement projects
Jobs you can get: Process Improvement Manager, Senior Process Engineer, Production Supervisor
Average salary: $111,100
What it covers: Six Sigma principles, philosophies, supporting systems, and tools; team leadership; the DMAIC model
Jobs you can get: Continuous Improvement Manager, Process Improvement Manager, Six Sigma Black Belt Project Manager, Continuous Improvement Director
Average salary: $127,700
What it covers: developing key metrics and direction of a Six Sigma program, enterprise-wide planning, advanced understanding of improvement methodologies, mentoring and coaching people with other Six Sigma belt levels
Jobs you can get: Quality Assurance Manager, Program Manager/Business Excellence and Transformation for HR, LIMS Systems Analyst, General Manager
Average salary: $164,600
For more information about the yellow belt and green belt, watch this video from the Six Sigma Principles course:
Six Sigma certification is a versatile credential, as organizations across industries use it for quality assurance, from tech and finance to health care and education. As of October 2022, LinkedIn has over 8,000 job listings listing Six Sigma certification as a required or preferred qualification. Companies hiring Six Sigma-certified professionals include Johnson & Johnson, Amazon, North Carolina State University, Walmart, Google, and Pfizer.
Explore these additional career benefits that Six Sigma certification may afford you:
Increasing your value to employers across industries
Helping your organization reduce risk and eliminate errors
Ensuring compliance
Advancing into managerial roles
Increasing your salary
If you’re ready to get Six Sigma certified, follow the steps below to streamline your process.
There are several goals that Six Sigma certification can serve, including switching to a new career, applying for a job that requires this credential, or enhancing your performance in your current role. Knowing your goals can help you focus your efforts. What kind of company do you want to work for? What positions are you interested in filling?
The next step is to determine the level of certification you will pursue based on your career goals. Search job sites for your desired field and role and read the list of qualifications to find out which belt level is required.
With the variety of Six Sigma training and certification programs available, you’ll want to choose your training program carefully. Weigh factors like the cost of training for and taking a certifying exam, the kind of study material available, the exam format, and the reputation of organizations certifying your credential.
You may find it useful to review the Council for Six Sigma Certification’s provider directory to find the best fit.
As you train for Six Sigma certification, be sure to build foundational knowledge of the methodologies and tools professionals in this field use. For example:
The DMAIC methodology stands for:
Defining the problem
Measuring process performance
Analyzing the process to determine causes of variation and poor performance
Improving process performance
Controlling the improved process
The DMADV methodology stands for:
Defining project goals and customer deliverables
Creating measurements and metrics based on customer requirements
Analyzing different project/process designs to meet customer demands
Converting the best design into a prototype
Validate and verify the prototype by testing its function
After completing a training program, your final step for getting Six Sigma certified is to pass a certifying exam. Some Six Sigma schools and organizations may offer downloadable badges that you can add to your LinkedIn profile, social media accounts, and email signatures.
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.