What Is a Social Media Marketer? And How to Become One
Social media marketers use social platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to promote a company and its products.
October 19, 2021
Article
Jobs in social media are projected to grow as social media usage for individuals and businesses continues to increase*. We have the resources you need to start your career in social media marketing.
Social media marketers use social platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to promote a company and its products.
October 19, 2021
Article
Social media marketing is a critical part of any organization’s business strategy as it’s often the front line for communicating directly with new and potential consumers.
February 23, 2022
Article
A/B testing, sometimes called split testing, is a marketing strategy that can improve campaigns and, in turn, drive customer engagement and sales. Explore its uses and benefits for a better understanding of the practice.
April 15, 2024
Article
Discover the marketing landscape of 2024 with insights on AI integration, short-form video popularity, UGC strategies, and the importance of authentic branding.
April 11, 2024
Article
A/B testing, sometimes called split testing, is a marketing strategy that can improve campaigns and, in turn, drive customer engagement and sales. Explore its uses and benefits for a better understanding of the practice.
April 15, 2024
Article
Build your social media marketing skills
Explore marketing positions at cybersecurity companies and learn the necessary skills and how to start your career.
April 5, 2024
Article
Learn more about what a growth marketing manager is and the skills needed to become one.
April 4, 2024
Article
Delve into the industry trends and factors that can impact your annual income as a video editor in 2024.
April 4, 2024
Article
Learn more about how to use data science in marketing, including the different types of data to use, examples of data science in marketing, and five steps to follow to effectively implement data science into your marketing campaigns.
April 4, 2024
Article
With technology advancing rapidly, companies need digital transformation more than ever. Learn what digital transformation specialists are, what they do, and how to become one.
April 4, 2024
Article
Artificial intelligence is changing the way editors organize, produce, and cut videos. Learn more about AI video editing platforms and how they can help you create quality videos.
March 21, 2024
Article
Social influence is a well-studied concept often applied to leadership roles and in the marketing and advertising industry. Explore social influence and its professional uses to see how you can use this concept to your advantage.
March 19, 2024
Article
Discover 10 skills that can help video editors perform their jobs. Explore some ways you can improve your video editing skills and how to start down this exciting career path.
March 6, 2024
Article
Explore long-term trends shaping your marketing strategy, from AI-driven content creation to the rise of social commerce. Stay ahead in 2024 with insights on video formats, authentic connections, influencer strategies, and ROI priorities.
April 11, 2024
Article
Explore marketing positions at cybersecurity companies and learn the necessary skills and how to start your career.
April 5, 2024
Article
Learn more about what a growth marketing manager is and the skills needed to become one.
April 4, 2024
Article
Delve into the industry trends and factors that can impact your annual income as a video editor in 2024.
April 4, 2024
Article
Learn more about how to use data science in marketing, including the different types of data to use, examples of data science in marketing, and five steps to follow to effectively implement data science into your marketing campaigns.
April 4, 2024
Article
With technology advancing rapidly, companies need digital transformation more than ever. Learn what digital transformation specialists are, what they do, and how to become one.
April 4, 2024
Article
Artificial intelligence is changing the way editors organize, produce, and cut videos. Learn more about AI video editing platforms and how they can help you create quality videos.
March 21, 2024
Article
Social influence is a well-studied concept often applied to leadership roles and in the marketing and advertising industry. Explore social influence and its professional uses to see how you can use this concept to your advantage.
March 19, 2024
Article
Discover 10 skills that can help video editors perform their jobs. Explore some ways you can improve your video editing skills and how to start down this exciting career path.
March 6, 2024
Article
Marketing is a broad career path with lots of opportunities for specialization. As a social media marketer, you'll likely collaborate closely with your marketing team colleagues working on channels such as email, paid media, or search engine optimization (SEO). Learning about marketing channels beyond social media and how they work together in an omnichannel marketing strategy can help you stand out to employers when applying for entry-level jobs. Learn more about Coursera and discover additional resources you can use to build foundational knowledge and new skills as you navigate the social media job market:
Brand Marketing: What It Is + How to Create Your Brand Marketing Strategy
Marketing Career Path: How I Became a Brand Marketing Manager at Coursera
While you can find job openings for the role of social media marketer, there are additional job titles in social media marketing that may come up in your job search.
Social media specialist: stays up-to-date on the latest social media trends and creates new campaigns and content
Social media coordinator: operates social media campaigns and maintains brand presence on social media platforms
As specific aspects of social media marketing become vital to executing a comprehensive social media strategy, you may discover more specialized job titles. Here are some examples:
Content creator/curator: generates original branded content to appear on social media and gathers relevant content from users and content creators to distribute
Social media community manager: builds relationships with social media followers and cultivates a community atmosphere
Engagement specialist: monitors conversations about the brand on social media and responds according to brand guidelines
Social media analyst: collects and analyzes data from social media accounts to recommend areas of improvement
Social media monitor: responds to customer requests for help, often in the comments of a post or in the reviews—and offers publicly visible assistance
Influencer manager: leverages relationships with social media influencers to reach new audiences
Depending on the job listings you come across, you may see some overlap in these roles in terms of duties and responsibilities.
The skills needed to be a social media marketer can range from workplace skills like communication and colaboration to writing skills to technical skills like data analysis. According to ZipRecruiter in October 2023, these skills appear most frequently in social media marketer job postings:
Your earning potential in social media marketing may depend on factors such as your skills and experience, the company you work for, and the industry you work in. Researching current salary averages is a good way to get an idea of what you can expect to earn. Here is the average total US pay for different roles, including base salary and additional compensation such as commission and bonuses, according to Glassdoor as of October 2023:
*US Bureau of Labor Statistics. "Occupational Outlook Handbook: Advertising, Promotions, and Marketing Managers, https://www.bls.gov/ooh/management/advertising-promotions-and-marketing-managers.htm#tab-6." Accessed December 14, 2023.