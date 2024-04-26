While you can find job openings for the role of social media marketer, there are additional job titles in social media marketing that may come up in your job search.

Social media specialist: stays up-to-date on the latest social media trends and creates new campaigns and content

Social media coordinator: operates social media campaigns and maintains brand presence on social media platforms

Social media manager: oversees the operations of a social media team

As specific aspects of social media marketing become vital to executing a comprehensive social media strategy, you may discover more specialized job titles. Here are some examples:

Content creator/curator: generates original branded content to appear on social media and gathers relevant content from users and content creators to distribute

Social media community manager: builds relationships with social media followers and cultivates a community atmosphere

Engagement specialist: monitors conversations about the brand on social media and responds according to brand guidelines

Social media analyst: collects and analyzes data from social media accounts to recommend areas of improvement

Social media monitor: responds to customer requests for help, often in the comments of a post or in the reviews—and offers publicly visible assistance

Influencer manager: leverages relationships with social media influencers to reach new audiences

Social media advertiser: manages paid social media campaigns, including budget, strategy, and content

Depending on the job listings you come across, you may see some overlap in these roles in terms of duties and responsibilities. ‎