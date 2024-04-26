Start Your Social Media Marketer Career

Jobs in social media are projected to grow as social media usage for individuals and businesses continues to increase*. We have the resources you need to start your career in social media marketing.

What Is a Social Media Marketer? And How to Become One

Social media marketers use social platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to promote a company and its products.

October 19, 2021

Article

Social Media Jobs: 6 Roles to Explore

Social media marketing is a critical part of any organization’s business strategy as it’s often the front line for communicating directly with new and potential consumers.

February 23, 2022

Article

10 Social Media Manager Interview Questions + How To Answer Them

Prepare for your upcoming interview by reviewing questions you may be asked, building interview skills, and familiarizing yourself with current marketing trends.

January 17, 2023

Article

[Featured image] Six people stand in a circle holding their cell phones while looking at social media sites.

8 Social Media Trends for 2024

Explore long-term trends shaping your marketing strategy, from AI-driven content creation to the rise of social commerce. Stay ahead in 2024 with insights on video formats, authentic connections, influencer strategies, and ROI priorities.

April 11, 2024

Article

Build your social media marketing skills

Cybersecurity Marketing Jobs

Explore marketing positions at cybersecurity companies and learn the necessary skills and how to start your career.

April 5, 2024

Article

What Does a Growth Marketing Manager Do?

Learn more about what a growth marketing manager is and the skills needed to become one.

April 4, 2024

Article

Video Editing Salary Expectations

Delve into the industry trends and factors that can impact your annual income as a video editor in 2024.

April 4, 2024

Article

How to Use Data Science in Marketing

Learn more about how to use data science in marketing, including the different types of data to use, examples of data science in marketing, and five steps to follow to effectively implement data science into your marketing campaigns.

April 4, 2024

Article

What Is a Digital Transformation Specialist?

With technology advancing rapidly, companies need digital transformation more than ever. Learn what digital transformation specialists are, what they do, and how to become one.

April 4, 2024

Article

What Is AI Video Editing?

Artificial intelligence is changing the way editors organize, produce, and cut videos. Learn more about AI video editing platforms and how they can help you create quality videos.

March 21, 2024

Article

What Is Social Influence?

Social influence is a well-studied concept often applied to leadership roles and in the marketing and advertising industry. Explore social influence and its professional uses to see how you can use this concept to your advantage.

March 19, 2024

Article

10 Video Editing Skills That Look Good on a Resume

Discover 10 skills that can help video editors perform their jobs. Explore some ways you can improve your video editing skills and how to start down this exciting career path.

March 6, 2024

Article

What Is Competitive Advantage and How to Find Your Strategic Edge

Competitive advantage is an important tool for developing business strategy. Explore different sources of competitive advantage and determine what gives your company an edge over your competition.

February 27, 2024

Article

Marketing is a broad career path with lots of opportunities for specialization. As a social media marketer, you'll likely collaborate closely with your marketing team colleagues working on channels such as email, paid media, or search engine optimization (SEO). Learning about marketing channels beyond social media and how they work together in an omnichannel marketing strategy can help you stand out to employers when applying for entry-level jobs. Learn more about Coursera and discover additional resources you can use to build foundational knowledge and new skills as you navigate the social media job market:

