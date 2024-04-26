Sales

Sales careers are dynamic, rewarding, and full of potential. Whether you're brand new to the sales industry or an experienced professional looking for new opportunities, this is your one-stop resource for all things related to advancing your sales career.

[Featured image] A sales associate holds a stack of product brochures.
What Is a Sales Associate? And How Do I Become One?

A sales associate works in a store to sell products to customers. Like cashiers, they can work to process customers’ payments, but typically have other responsibilities like helping customers find products that fit their needs or restocking shelves.

March 29, 2022

[Featured Image] A job candidate in glasses answers sales interview questions.
10 Sales Interview Questions and Answers for 2024

Discover interview questions you might encounter when interviewing for a sales position and how to prepare for an upcoming interview.

April 27, 2022

[Featured image] A sales rep with a Salesforce certification works on a desktop computer.
What Is a Salesforce Certification? Discover the Certifications Offered + How to Get One

Learn about the 40 main Salesforce certifications, their benefits, and the recommended steps to get and maintain a Salesforce certification.

August 24, 2022

[Featured Image] A real estate agent shows a new home to a couple.

How to Be a Real Estate Agent

A career in real estate can provide you with opportunities to set your own schedule and work autonomously. Learn more about how to be a real estate agent, including the job and salary outlook, to determine if it’s a path you want to pursue.

April 11, 2024

[Featured image] A tech salesperson shaking hands with a client in an office after just closing a deal.

How to Get into Tech Sales

Learn about how to get your career started in tech sales, including the different tech sales positions, skill requirements, and potential career paths.

April 5, 2024

[Featured Image] A customer success engineer speaks with a client or colleague, smiling in front of a laptop as the two engage in conversation.

What Does a Customer Success Engineer Do?

The customer success industry is growing, so the need for jobs like customer success engineers is also rising. Explore what a customer success engineer does, the average salary associated with the job, and the steps you can take to become one.

April 5, 2024

[Featured image] A tech salesperson shaking hands with a client in an office after just closing a deal.

How to Get into Tech Sales

Learn about how to get your career started in tech sales, including the different tech sales positions, skill requirements, and potential career paths.

April 5, 2024

Learn more about sales

[Featured Image] Two colleagues meet in the office and discuss the pros and cons of incorporating the Challenger Sales Model into their work.

Challenger Sales Model: What It Is and Why It Matters

Explore the Challenger sales model and find out how you can use it to boost B2B sales.

April 4, 2024

[Featured Image] A professional meets and shakes hands with potential customers as part of her cybersecurity sales job.

Cybersecurity Sales Jobs: 8 Skills to Help Sell Yourself as a Candidate

Cybersecurity is a rapidly growing field with a need for new professionals across all areas, including the sales of products and services. Sell yourself as a candidate for cybersecurity sales jobs with these eight skills.

April 3, 2024

[Featured Image] A woman in a warehouse uses a computer and clipboard as she starts a new job in cyber security in the retail industry.

Cybersecurity in the Retail Industry: 8 Entry-Level Jobs

From identifying threats to implementing protective measures, learn how cybersecurity professionals in entry-level positions help secure e-commerce platforms.

April 2, 2024

[Featured Image] A woman goes over the sales analytics for her business.

What Is Sales Analytics and How Does It Benefit My Business?

Get more information about sales analytics. Read this guide to find out what sales analytics can do for your business.

March 4, 2024

[Featured Image] A business owner analyzes retail analytics on her tablet.

What Is Retail Analytics?

Learn how retail analytics enhances profitability and fosters stronger customer relationships.

March 4, 2024

[Featured Image] A pricing analyst takes notes while working at her desk in an office.

What Is a Pricing Analyst?

Understand what it means to be a pricing analyst, including job responsibilities, salary, and job outlook, while exploring how to make a start in this role.

March 4, 2024

[Featured image] A sales development representative sits at a desk in an office.

High-Paying Sales Jobs: What Are They?

Explore the highest-paying sales jobs in the United States. Learn about the skills needed to be successful and if a career in sales is a good fit for you.

February 8, 2024

[Featured image] Woman at a desk working on a real estate appraisal

How to Become a Real Estate Appraiser: Your 2024 Career Guide

Explore the process of becoming a real estate appraiser, including the responsibilities and skills of an appraiser and the necessary qualifications, to decide if it’s the path you want to pursue.

January 19, 2024

[Featured image] Real Estate agent on sidewalk in front of property

What Is a Real Estate Agent? Your 2024 Career Guide

A real estate agent is a licensed professional who helps clients find, buy, and manage property. Learn more about what a real estate agent does and how to get started in this lucrative career.

January 19, 2024

A career in sales offers opportunities in many industries and businesses. We've gathered our top resources for getting started in business and sales, with topics including:

  • Business strategy

  • Entrepreneurship

  • Finance

  • Leadership and management

  • Marketing

  • Sales

