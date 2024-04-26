Generative AI for sales refers to using artificial intelligence technologies to generate predictive models, content, and strategies that can enhance sales performance. This can include generating personalized sales pitches, predicting customer behavior, automating sales processes, and creating targeted marketing content. It can also involve machine learning algorithms to analyze sales data and generate insights that can help improve sales strategies. If you're interested in building generative AI for sales skills, it would involve learning about AI technologies, data analysis, machine learning, and sales strategies. ‎