What Is a Marketing Analyst? And How to Become One
Marketing analysts break down data to help guide a company's marketing decisions.
October 19, 2021
Article
As an entry-level marketing analyst, you’ll combine traditional marketing skills with data analytics to drive campaign success. Learn how to get started in this growing career path.
Marketing analysts break down data to help guide a company's marketing decisions.
October 19, 2021
Article
Discover how to qualify for an entry-level marketing job and advance your career in this diverse industry.
June 21, 2022
Article
Marketing analytics is a crucial way to develop stronger, more data-informed marketing strategies. Learn more about the tools and skills you'll need to know to work with marketing analytics.
October 21, 2022
Article
Discover more about MarTech in this guide, including why it's useful and how to get started.
July 29, 2022
Article
Marketing analytics is a crucial way to develop stronger, more data-informed marketing strategies. Learn more about the tools and skills you'll need to know to work with marketing analytics.
October 21, 2022
Article
Grow key marketing analytics skills
Learn what market analysis is and the steps to conduct your own market analysis.
March 18, 2022
Article
Adding a marketing podcast to your regular media routine is one low-commitment way to expand your awareness of the current industry landscape.
February 23, 2022
Article
Learn what the 4 Ps are and how they can help you in your next marketing endeavor.
February 22, 2022
Article
A marketing strategy can set your business up for success. Learn why and how to make one for your business.
February 16, 2022
Article
From basics to expert analysis, these blogs can help keep you informed on the latest marketing developments.
November 10, 2021
Article
A marketing career could lead you down several in-demand career paths.
November 3, 2021
Article
Market research analysts pore over trending keywords, survey responses, social media mentions, and more to understand markets, customers, and competitors. Learn more about this high-demand role.
October 19, 2021
Article
Get ready for your interview by reviewing some of the most popular questions interviewers ask.
October 19, 2021
Article
Discover what goes into competitor analysis, how it benefits your business, and the steps to conducting a competitor analysis.
April 20, 2022
Article
Learn what market analysis is and the steps to conduct your own market analysis.
March 18, 2022
Article
Adding a marketing podcast to your regular media routine is one low-commitment way to expand your awareness of the current industry landscape.
February 23, 2022
Article
Learn what the 4 Ps are and how they can help you in your next marketing endeavor.
February 22, 2022
Article
A marketing strategy can set your business up for success. Learn why and how to make one for your business.
February 16, 2022
Article
From basics to expert analysis, these blogs can help keep you informed on the latest marketing developments.
November 10, 2021
Article
A marketing career could lead you down several in-demand career paths.
November 3, 2021
Article
Market research analysts pore over trending keywords, survey responses, social media mentions, and more to understand markets, customers, and competitors. Learn more about this high-demand role.
October 19, 2021
Article
Get ready for your interview by reviewing some of the most popular questions interviewers ask.
October 19, 2021
Article
A marketing analyst uses data to discover new marketing insights for a company. They tend to focus on a company’s internal marketing efforts and seek ways to develop, improve, or assess marketing strategies.
At the entry-level, a marketing analyst may perform tasks that are similar to those associated with entry-level data analysts: collecting, cleaning, and modeling data, identifying patterns and trends, creating visualizations, and making data-driven recommendations.
Similar roles include data analysts, business analysts, and market research analysts.
Learn more about a entry-level marketing careers and marketing analytics:
8 Common Marketing Interview Questions and How to Answer Them
Marketing Analytics: What It Is, Why It's Important and More
The average base salary for a marketing analyst with 0-1 years of work experience is $61,142 as of January 2024, according to Glassdoor*. With 1-3 years of experience, the average salary increases to $70,161, and across all years of experience, the average salary is $75,325.
*Glassdoor. “Marketing Analyst Salaries, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/marketing-analyst-salary-SRCH_KO0,17.htm. Accessed January 29, 2024.
Some skills to include on a marketing analyst resume are data analysis (such as cleaning, sorting, and visualizing data, programming languages like SQL, Python, or R, and programs like Microsoft Excel, Google Sheets, and Tableau), marketing (such as social media management, pricing strategy, and sales analysis), and project management (such as starting and leading projects).
To become a marketing analyst, first gain data analysis, marketing, and project management skills. Since many entry-level roles seek candidates with a bachelor’s degree, it may help to earn a degree in marketing, or complete other relevant coursework, such as a professional certificate. Then, search for entry-level positions. Learn more on our entry-level marketing job guide.