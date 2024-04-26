A marketing analyst uses data to discover new marketing insights for a company. They tend to focus on a company’s internal marketing efforts and seek ways to develop, improve, or assess marketing strategies.

At the entry-level, a marketing analyst may perform tasks that are similar to those associated with entry-level data analysts: collecting, cleaning, and modeling data, identifying patterns and trends, creating visualizations, and making data-driven recommendations.

Similar roles include data analysts, business analysts, and market research analysts.

Learn more about a entry-level marketing careers and marketing analytics:

Frequently asked questions (FAQ)

Chevron Right How much money does an entry-level marketing analyst make? ‎ The average base salary for a marketing analyst with 0-1 years of work experience is $61,142 as of January 2024, according to Glassdoor*. With 1-3 years of experience, the average salary increases to $70,161, and across all years of experience, the average salary is $75,325. *Glassdoor. “Marketing Analyst Salaries, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/marketing-analyst-salary-SRCH_KO0,17.htm. Accessed January 29, 2024. ‎ Chevron Right What skills should you include on a marketing analyst resume? ‎ Some skills to include on a marketing analyst resume are data analysis (such as cleaning, sorting, and visualizing data, programming languages like SQL, Python, or R, and programs like Microsoft Excel, Google Sheets, and Tableau), marketing (such as social media management, pricing strategy, and sales analysis), and project management (such as starting and leading projects). ‎ Chevron Right How do you become a marketing analyst? ‎ To become a marketing analyst, first gain data analysis, marketing, and project management skills. Since many entry-level roles seek candidates with a bachelor’s degree, it may help to earn a degree in marketing, or complete other relevant coursework, such as a professional certificate. Then, search for entry-level positions. Learn more on our entry-level marketing job guide. ‎