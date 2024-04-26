Start Your Marketing Analyst Career

As an entry-level marketing analyst, you’ll combine traditional marketing skills with data analytics to drive campaign success. Learn how to get started in this growing career path.

[Featured image] A marketing analyst gives a presentation to her business team on her findings
What Is a Marketing Analyst? And How to Become One

Marketing analysts break down data to help guide a company's marketing decisions.

October 19, 2021

[Featured image] A woman is at home using her laptop to search for entry-level marketing jobs.
Your Guide to Landing an Entry-Level Marketing Job

Discover how to qualify for an entry-level marketing job and advance your career in this diverse industry.

June 21, 2022

[Featured image] A marketing manager gives a presentation to company stakeholders in a conference room. She stands in front of a monitor displaying a line graph of data.
13 Key Marketing Skills to Boost Your Resume

The right marketing skills can be an asset across multiple industries.

January 19, 2022

[Featured image] A marketer in a denim shirt reviews marketing analytics from a digital campaign on a desktop computer covered in colored sticky notes.

Marketing Analytics: What It Is, Why It's Important and More

Marketing analytics is a crucial way to develop stronger, more data-informed marketing strategies. Learn more about the tools and skills you'll need to know to work with marketing analytics.

October 21, 2022

[Featured image] A marketing professional in a blue polo shirt considers MarTech options for their team.

MarTech: What It Is, Why It's Important, and Relevant Careers

Discover more about MarTech in this guide, including why it's useful and how to get started.

July 29, 2022

[Featured image] Two women sit at a table going over a competitive analysis report. Both of them have laptops in front of them.

What Is Competitor Analysis? Definition + Step-by-Step Guide

Discover what goes into competitor analysis, how it benefits your business, and the steps to conducting a competitor analysis.

April 20, 2022

Grow key marketing analytics skills

[Featured image] A team of marketers goes over a market analysis report in a brightly lit conference room.

Market Analysis: What It Is and How to Conduct One

Learn what market analysis is and the steps to conduct your own market analysis.

March 18, 2022

[Featured image] Two people wear over-ear headphones and record a podcast on microphones.

10 Marketing Podcasts for Beginners and Pros: 2024 List

Adding a marketing podcast to your regular media routine is one low-commitment way to expand your awareness of the current industry landscape.

February 23, 2022

[Featured image] A man holding a tablet stands in front of a whiteboard where the 4 Ps of marketing are listed in green marker.

The 4 Ps of Marketing: What They Are and How to Use Them

Learn what the 4 Ps are and how they can help you in your next marketing endeavor.

February 22, 2022

[Featured image] A women stands in front of a digital whiteboard and leads a marketing strategy meeting with several coworkers.

Marketing Strategy: What It Is and How to Create One

A marketing strategy can set your business up for success. Learn why and how to make one for your business.

February 16, 2022

[Featured image] Two people stand in an open office and smile while looking at a tablet together.

11 Marketing Blogs for Industry News and Trends: 2024 List

From basics to expert analysis, these blogs can help keep you informed on the latest marketing developments.

November 10, 2021

[Featured image] Two men and two women sit around a conference table, scattered with papers and charts, and have a conversation.

Marketing Careers: 6 Areas to Explore

A marketing career could lead you down several in-demand career paths.

November 3, 2021

[Featured image] A market research analyst wearing glasses presents in front of a screen detailing several pie charts.

What Is a Market Research Analyst? 2024 Guide

Market research analysts pore over trending keywords, survey responses, social media mentions, and more to understand markets, customers, and competitors. Learn more about this high-demand role.

October 19, 2021

[Featured Image] A marketer works on a laptop in the office.

8 Common Marketing Interview Questions and How to Answer Them

Get ready for your interview by reviewing some of the most popular questions interviewers ask.

October 19, 2021

Student walking around campus

How to Get Your First Job: A Guide

Getting your first job can be a confusing process. Here's a guide on how to navigate it.

August 10, 2021

A marketing analyst uses data to discover new marketing insights for a company. They tend to focus on a company’s internal marketing efforts and seek ways to develop, improve, or assess marketing strategies.

At the entry-level, a marketing analyst may perform tasks that are similar to those associated with entry-level data analysts: collecting, cleaning, and modeling data, identifying patterns and trends, creating visualizations, and making data-driven recommendations.

Similar roles include data analysts, business analysts, and market research analysts.

Learn more about a entry-level marketing careers and marketing analytics:

Frequently asked questions (FAQ)

