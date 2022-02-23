9 Marketing Podcasts for Beginners and Pros: 2022 List

Adding a marketing podcast to your regular media routine is one low-commitment way to expand your awareness of the current industry landscape.
In listening to seasoned marketers interact with one another and discuss key marketing topics and developments, you can further develop your own perspective on the way you approach marketing questions. And when you find a podcast you like, it can help remind you how fun a career in marketing can be.
When selecting these podcasts, we considered several factors, including listener ratings and reviews, release consistency, insights offered, and overall show quality. For more marketing news and industry trends, here are some marketing blogs worth reading.
Here are nine marketing podcasts in a number of areas for beginners and pros:
Episode duration: 45 minutes
Frequency: Weekly
Good for: People who want to boost their social media marketing strategy with expert insight
Host Michael Stelzner is the founder of Social Media Examiner, a website that regularly posts news and how-tos about the latest social media trends. On the podcast, Stelzner interviews expert social media marketers about their successes and offers tips to optimize your marketing strategy. Dating back to 2012, the podcast has a robust library of episodes for you to dive into right away.
Stelzner also hosts a 20-minute companion show, Social Media Marketing Talk Show, offering opinions and quick insights on the latest social media marketing news.
Listen on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.
Episode duration: 15-60 minutes
Frequency: Twice weekly
Good for: Entrepreneurs looking to build their online marketing strategy
Host Amy Porterfield offers actionable tips for entrepreneurs looking to build their business online, covering topics across the digital landscape, such as email marketing, content marketing, and more. Throughout over 440 episodes dating back to 2013, Porterfield dissects her lived experiences to analyze what went well and what she would do differently next time, and interviews other marketing experts to get their insights on building an effective online marketing strategy.
Listen on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.
Episode duration: 45 minutes
Frequency: Weekly
Good for: Aspiring chief marketing officers (CMOs) and people who want to understand how marketing fits into a business’s big picture
Jim Stengel, former CMO of Procter & Gamble, hosts conversations with top marketers at major companies, such as The UPS Store, Deloitte, and Crocs. Throughout over 175 published episodes, Stengel and his guests offer a realistic picture of a CMO’s role within their company, the way CMOs approach business questions, and how their decisions impact customer experience.
Listen on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.
Episode duration: 40 minutes
Frequency: Weekly
Good for: People seeking sharp interviews with social media experts across industries
Hosts Jay Baer and Adam Brown sit down with a new guest each week to discuss the keys to their social media successes. Through over 430 episodes, they’ve talked to marketers at companies like Ford, IBM, MTV, and GoFundMe to offer a range of social media perspectives across industries and target audiences—and because they are expert marketers themselves, they have a knack for asking the right questions to deliver the insights on today’s digital landscape.
Listen on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.
Episode duration: 60+ minutes
Frequency: Weekly
Good for: People who want to stay current with the latest marketing literature but may not be able to read every book
Each week, host Douglas Burdett interviews authors about their latest marketing or sales book releases. During the sit-down, Burdett distills the main concepts each book explores, gets additional insights on details that stood out to him, and generally bonds with his guests, giving you just enough information to benefit from the book’s offerings without deterring you from picking up a copy, should you choose to.
Listen on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.
Episode duration: 20-30 minutes
Frequency: Weekly
Good for: People interested in new media and the intersection of marketing and technology
Each week, hosts Christopher S. Penn and John J. Wall talk about the latest marketing and technology news. They also bring in guests to discuss more specialized topics, such as how to create a virtual event or how to time content, and ask questions that can help guide your marketing strategy.
Listen on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.
Episode duration: 20-30 minutes
Frequency: Approximately weekly
Good for: Seasoned marketers looking for deeper conversations about current trends and tools
Two professional marketers, hosts Daniel Rowles and Ciaran Rogers, contextualize the latest marketing news and strategy trends with their own perspectives and expert interviews. The duo maintains a casual tone and allows their opinions to come through. Still, they’ll always return focus to their current topic of interest, whether it’s advice about content writing and audience insight tools or more subjective conversations about social media toxicity and company culture.
Listen on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.
Episode duration: 10-30 minutes
Frequency: Weekly
Good for: Market research analysts and people interested in hearing from experts in market research
Covering market research from all angles, host Jamin Brazil interviews guests about translating insights into strategies. Through each conversation, Brazil hones in on his guest’s unique expertise in order to highlight specific tips and takeaways for the listener.
Listen on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.
Episode duration: 15-60 minutes
Frequency: Twice weekly
Good for: People interested in paid traffic through Google AdWords, Facebook, Twitter, and other social media platforms
Hosts Kasim Aslam and Ralph Burns explore effective paid traffic strategies for generating leads and sales. In the episodes, the co-hosts draw upon both their own experience in the space as well as that of other industry experts through frequent guest interviews. The end result is a well-rounded perspective on the latest news and trends in paid media.
Listen on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.
