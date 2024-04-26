Entrepreneurship

Entrepreneurship is an exciting journey. Whether you're an aspiring entrepreneur, in the initial stages of setting up your startup, or already running a business and looking for ways to scale and grow, our resources are designed to equip you for each step.

Coursera Logo
[Featured image] Dark skinned man with round glasses packs boxes for his ecommerce business from home and leans over table doing calculations on the calculator.
Status: Featured

How to Start an E-commerce Business: A 2024 Guide

Build the e-commerce business of your dreams with help from this handy how-to guide.

March 30, 2022

Article

[Featured image] A student working on her entrepreneurship degree studies at a desk with a notebook, textbook, and laptop.
Status: Featured

Should I Get a Degree in Entrepreneurship?

If you're interested in starting or growing your own business, an entrepreneurship degree could be a good fit.

May 17, 2022

Article

[Featured Image]: A business degree student with curly hair wearing a white blouse sitts in front of her computer.
Status: Featured

Types of Business Degrees: 2024 Guide

Learn how the various types of business degrees available can lead to career opportunities you may be able to pursue upon graduation.

April 28, 2022

Article

[Featured image] An e-commerce specialist talks on the phone at her desk while looking at data on a computer.

What Does an E-Commerce Specialist Do?

Discover what an e-commerce specialist does and how to start your career as one.

April 2, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] A business owner works in her shop after earning her degree.

What Degree Do You Need to Own a Business?

Does owning a business require traveling down a set path? If you want to become an entrepreneur, you may wonder if you need a college degree and, if so, which one. Explore the various paths open to you for becoming a business owner.

March 18, 2024

Article

[Featured image] A woman works from home on her couch and uses Google Keyword Planner on her laptop.

How to Use Google Keyword Planner

Learn how you can use Google Keyword Planner to create a keyword plan and search campaign for your business.

January 31, 2024

Article

[Featured image] An e-commerce specialist talks on the phone at her desk while looking at data on a computer.

What Does an E-Commerce Specialist Do?

Discover what an e-commerce specialist does and how to start your career as one.

April 2, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] A business owner works in her shop after earning her degree.

What Degree Do You Need to Own a Business?

Does owning a business require traveling down a set path? If you want to become an entrepreneur, you may wonder if you need a college degree and, if so, which one. Explore the various paths open to you for becoming a business owner.

March 18, 2024

Article

Learn more about entrepreneurship

[Featured Image] A freelancer works in a coffee shop, researching new freelance opportunities on his laptop.

Working as a Freelancer in 2024: Your Guide

Interested in starting a career as a freelancer? Read on to learn what freelancing is, which industries hire freelancers, and how to get started.

November 8, 2023

Article

[Featured image] The owner of a plant store sets up a Google Merchant Center account on a tablet.

How to Set up a Google Merchant Center Account

Learn how to showcase your products through Google searches by setting up and integrating a Google Merchant Center account for your business.

June 26, 2023

Article

[Featured image] An entrepreneur with a pottery business sets up their Google Business Profile on a laptop computer.

How to Set up a Google Business Profile

Learn how to create a Google Business Profile, section by section, including how to request access to an existing business profile if it is your business.

June 23, 2023

Article

[Featured image] A woman in a floral blouse sets up a dropshipping business on Shopify on her phone while sitting at a desk by a window.

How to Set Up Shopify Dropshipping

Learn about Shopify dropshipping, how to get started with your own dropshipping store, and how to choose your shop niche with our step-by-step guide.

June 16, 2023

Article

[Featured Image]: Personal trainer, standing in a gym and holding a medicine ball, waiting to work with a client.

How to Become a Personal Trainer

Interested in a career in health and fitness and love teaching people a new skill? A personal trainer job may be the right career move for you. Learn more here.

January 31, 2023

Article

[Featured Image]: Close up image of feet walking up stairs.

Exercise Science: Definition, Degrees, and Jobs

Exercise science is all about understanding the principles underlying physical activity and fitness. Want to turn your passion for movement into a career? Learn more about this impactful field to decide whether it’s the right next step for you.

November 21, 2022

Article

[Featured image] A fitness trainer in a pink shirt instructs a client on how to properly perform an exercise with dumbbells.

What Is a Fitness Trainer (and How Do I Become One)?

If you enjoy being physically active and helping other people live their best lives, a career as a fitness trainer could be a good match. Learn more about this growing field.

November 17, 2022

Article

[Featured Image]: A NASM-certified personal trainer working with a client.

A Guide to Becoming a NASM-Certified Personal Trainer

An NASM-certified trainer has a top industry certification. Find greater career mobility, job satisfaction, and income as a NASM-certified trainer.

November 9, 2022

Article

[Featured image] An influencer in a black jacket and orange scarf makes an Instagram Reel to share with their social media audience.

How to Become an Influencer in 11 Steps: Your 2024 Guide

Discover the process of becoming a social media influencer, from understanding the current social media landscape to setting up your personal brand to inspiring an audience.

October 28, 2022

Article

[Featured image] A woman works from home on her couch and uses Google Keyword Planner on her laptop.

How to Use Google Keyword Planner

Learn how you can use Google Keyword Planner to create a keyword plan and search campaign for your business.

January 31, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] A freelancer works in a coffee shop, researching new freelance opportunities on his laptop.

Working as a Freelancer in 2024: Your Guide

Interested in starting a career as a freelancer? Read on to learn what freelancing is, which industries hire freelancers, and how to get started.

November 8, 2023

Article

[Featured image] The owner of a plant store sets up a Google Merchant Center account on a tablet.

How to Set up a Google Merchant Center Account

Learn how to showcase your products through Google searches by setting up and integrating a Google Merchant Center account for your business.

June 26, 2023

Article

[Featured image] An entrepreneur with a pottery business sets up their Google Business Profile on a laptop computer.

How to Set up a Google Business Profile

Learn how to create a Google Business Profile, section by section, including how to request access to an existing business profile if it is your business.

June 23, 2023

Article

[Featured image] A woman in a floral blouse sets up a dropshipping business on Shopify on her phone while sitting at a desk by a window.

How to Set Up Shopify Dropshipping

Learn about Shopify dropshipping, how to get started with your own dropshipping store, and how to choose your shop niche with our step-by-step guide.

June 16, 2023

Article

[Featured Image]: Personal trainer, standing in a gym and holding a medicine ball, waiting to work with a client.

How to Become a Personal Trainer

Interested in a career in health and fitness and love teaching people a new skill? A personal trainer job may be the right career move for you. Learn more here.

January 31, 2023

Article

[Featured Image]: Close up image of feet walking up stairs.

Exercise Science: Definition, Degrees, and Jobs

Exercise science is all about understanding the principles underlying physical activity and fitness. Want to turn your passion for movement into a career? Learn more about this impactful field to decide whether it’s the right next step for you.

November 21, 2022

Article

[Featured image] A fitness trainer in a pink shirt instructs a client on how to properly perform an exercise with dumbbells.

What Is a Fitness Trainer (and How Do I Become One)?

If you enjoy being physically active and helping other people live their best lives, a career as a fitness trainer could be a good match. Learn more about this growing field.

November 17, 2022

Article

[Featured Image]: A NASM-certified personal trainer working with a client.

A Guide to Becoming a NASM-Certified Personal Trainer

An NASM-certified trainer has a top industry certification. Find greater career mobility, job satisfaction, and income as a NASM-certified trainer.

November 9, 2022

Article

[Featured image] An influencer in a black jacket and orange scarf makes an Instagram Reel to share with their social media audience.

How to Become an Influencer in 11 Steps: Your 2024 Guide

Discover the process of becoming a social media influencer, from understanding the current social media landscape to setting up your personal brand to inspiring an audience.

October 28, 2022

Article

The entrepreneurial journey is a quest filled with risks, rewards, and endless possibilities. Here, we provide comprehensive insights on everything you need to know across several topics, including:

Frequently asked questions (FAQ)

Coursera Plus
Build job-ready skills with a Coursera Plus subscription
  • Get access to 7,000+ learning programs from world-class universities and companies, including Google, Yale, Salesforce, and more
  • Try different courses and find your best fit at no additional cost
  • Earn certificates for learning programs you complete
  • A subscription price of $59/month, cancel anytime