Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • To promote an entrepreneurial spirit and to consider the option of setting up a company as an employment opportunity

  • Development of entrepreneurial skills and use of tools that equip people to work in an entrepreneurial project

  • Essential knowledge for those interested in managing their own business

Universitat de Barcelona

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Entrepreneurship: an overview

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 44 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Business Model Canvas

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 36 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Business Model Validation: Lean Startup

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 23 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Business Plan

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 66 min)

