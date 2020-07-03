The Entrepreneur's Guide for beginners and is a course created in collaboration with all Catalan public universities and EIT Health and aims to be the starting point for all those who want to improve their knowledge and skills in the world entrepreneurship. In this course you will be able to identify a business opportunity, develop the business model (and the steps to validate it) and know the main mechanisms to find your business. In addition, you will have the help of experts who will be there to help you resolve any questions that may arise during the course. Sign up!
About this Course
What you will learn
To promote an entrepreneurial spirit and to consider the option of setting up a company as an employment opportunity
Development of entrepreneurial skills and use of tools that equip people to work in an entrepreneurial project
Essential knowledge for those interested in managing their own business
Offered by
Universitat de Barcelona
The University of Barcelona is the most formidable public institution of higher education in Catalonia, catering to the needs of the greatest number of students and delivering the broadest and most comprehensive offering in higher educational courses. The UB is also the principal centre of university research in Spain and has become a European benchmark for research activity, both in terms of the number of research programmes it conducts and the excellence these have achieved.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Entrepreneurship: an overview
Business Model Canvas
Business Model Validation: Lean Startup
Business Plan
Reviews
- 5 stars68.95%
- 4 stars21.66%
- 3 stars6.49%
- 2 stars0.72%
- 1 star2.16%
TOP REVIEWS FROM THE ENTREPRENEUR'S GUIDE FOR BEGINNERS
Great course, but make sure all videos have transcripts so it helps english speakers to follow through.
Very concise! An invaluable resource refering back to the professors who presented it, to put an idea into practice. Some transcripts are missing.
Well explained, definitely it is good for those who are thinking for a startup
The subtitles cannot be downloaded in some of the videos and it could be amazing if they were available in all of them.
Frequently Asked Questions
