FM
Aug 30, 2020
A very important course that equips entrepreneurs with useful and relevant skills on how to invest wisely special thanks to Universitat de Barcelona for offering this course.
R
Sep 3, 2020
Make sure that written part of all course is available so that foreign students can easily understand through reading written part.
By Arnab M•
Sep 28, 2020
Well explained, definitely it is
good for those who are thinking for a startup
By Maya F A•
Sep 22, 2021
Why isn't there English speaking videos and only in Catalan language?
By Dr K G P•
Jun 15, 2020
Its very Informative Course for both students and professors
By Reem a•
Nov 6, 2020
I took advantage of this course many things to enter the world of business and to become a strong entrepreneur and I chose the course Entrepreneur Guide course and it was talking about entrepreneurship, a process consisting of a group of projects that started creating a business on resources and managing them. When starting a business, everything you learn from a point of view point of view of a business perspective when starting a company is staring. Also, when we talk about this first funding and about hiring possible partners whether they be friends family fools ,private investors, the founder always has big dilemma . however ,where to entrepreneurs get their idea from ? we have the 3 type of identified: social change ,the famous official publication ,obviously is technology .what do need to launch our project? when creating a team there are errors we cannot first we need an idea and be ready. also, when creating a team there are errors we cannot afford to work. We also learned about the main resources, the main activities, the cost structure of the main partners. And I got to know a lot of things about what is related to the beginning as an entrepreneur, how we control the capital, what are the keys to resources, and many more. I have summarized my article on my use in this most wonderful course
By Rashel K C•
Sep 3, 2020
By Ricardo W T•
Jul 8, 2020
Excellent fast track course in developing your business and creating a giving a broad knowledge of what entrepreneurship is
By Shivam R•
Jun 18, 2020
all good
By G. G P•
Jun 26, 2020
nice
By Periklis F•
Jul 4, 2020
Very concise! An invaluable resource refering back to the professors who presented it, to put an idea into practice. Some transcripts are missing.
By Martí A•
Aug 18, 2020
El contenido está bien estructurado y es claro, pero es bastante básico y se profundiza poco. Los instructores no añaden demasiada información respecto al soporte que utilizan, especialmente en los primeros módulos.
By Kevin D•
Jun 28, 2021
good content but don't say it's translated in a certain language if it's not available for the course or evaluation. It's confusing or frustrating for customers who are unilingual
By Guillermo R d T•
Nov 13, 2020
Was hard for me since , a) Wasn't in English while it had only English Subtitles, and B) Some Sessions had English texts, while most of the sessions didn't have the Text so those couldn't be read back and this is what made this Course a bit hard for me to follow, but, finally by understanding it a bit by reading the fast forward playing Subtitles, I had managed to pass this Course.
By Sergio Z S•
Apr 27, 2021
It would be great if all the videos have an english transcription because it is easier to follow the reading than to follow the subtitles and takes notes from them. Overall I learned a lot and I am glad I took this course.
By Valeriu C•
Sep 7, 2020
It's a very informative course. The knowledge that is taught is applicable in practice. The lessons are compact and informative. The speakers are experienced and talk with passion.
By Fortune M•
Aug 31, 2020
By Jun J•
Jun 21, 2021
It's a really good, only one thing give me some obstacles, there is not English pronounciation, but this little flaw doesn't reduce any quality of the lessons.
By Omaima R H A h•
Dec 13, 2020
This course is wonderful l studied a-lot of information about entrepreneurship guide for beginners and how i can got a good business women and
By Paola H C•
Oct 7, 2020
It's complete, clearly explained step by step what considerations to have when developing an entrepeneurial project.
By Raffaele B•
Aug 16, 2020
Very clear and effective, with a proper scope: I found this course very usefull and inspiring. Thank you!
By Usha L•
May 22, 2022
The resources were helpful and it was easy to understand
By Rafael A G•
Oct 7, 2020
It is a great course for all the entrepeneur's begginers
By RODRIGO E P M•
Sep 4, 2020
An excellent introductory course. Highly recommended.
By Karina B•
Aug 6, 2020
Excelente curso para iniciar un emprendimiento
By SHIVAM 1•
Apr 15, 2021
about improve my knowlege in entreprenuership