Computers are an essential part of our internet-enabled lives today, but what does it mean to study computer science? Computer science, often referred to as CS, is a broad field encompassing the study of computer systems, computational thinking and theory, and the design of software programs that harness the power of this hardware to process data.

Those studying computer science may end up taking a similarly broad range of career pathways. Many CS majors focus on building skills in software programming, coding, and web development, all of which are highly sought after by a wide variety of companies. However, others may focus on more specialized topics such as algorithmic problem solving, machine learning and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and even robotics!

