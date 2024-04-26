Computer Science and Engineering

Behind great technology are great developers and designers. Learn how to build your skills for a career in website, app, or software development.

What Is a Full-Stack Developer?

A full-stack developer helps build and maintain both the front-end and the back-end of a website. Learn about full-stack developer skills, salary, and how you can become one.

December 8, 2021

What Does a DevOps Engineer Do? A Career Guide

A DevOps engineer is responsible for optimizing an organization's software, including software maintenance and server administration. Learn how to get the skills you need to be a DevOps engineer.

December 15, 2021

Software Developer vs. Software Engineer: Differences + More

How do software developer duties differ from those of software engineers? Explore which career path is best suited for your interests and learn how to get started.

March 31, 2022

What Does a UX Project Manager Do?

Learn about what a UX project manager does, as well as necessary skills and responsibilities, salary and job outlook, and how to get started in this career.

April 15, 2024

MATLAB vs. Python: Comparing Speed and Syntax

Explore the speed and syntax nuances in the MATLAB versus Python debate with this comprehensive guide for making informed choices in scientific computing.

April 11, 2024

What Is Grey Box Testing?

Learn about grey box testing, a standard method in software development used to assess software programs. Explore what this method does and how you might use it in your career.

April 11, 2024

Top courses to explore computer science and engineering

How to Become a Graphic Designer without a Degree

Although a degree can help you get a job as a graphic designer, it’s not an absolute requirement. Discover how to become a graphic designer without a degree.

April 8, 2024

How to Find Electrical Engineering Internships

Use this guide to learn more about electrical engineering internships and discover strategies to help you find one.

April 8, 2024

How to Become a Software Developer Without a Degree

Learn about how to find software developer jobs without a degree. Discover what a software developer does, your earning potential in this field, and how to obtain the necessary skills.

April 8, 2024

Will AI Replace Programmers and Software Engineers?

Discover answers to the question, "Will AI replace programmers and software engineers?' Explore the benefits and limitations of AI and the future of programming with this guide.

April 5, 2024

What Is Extended Reality (XR)?

Discover the origins and applications of extended reality (XR), along with details about who uses it and how you might be able to start a career in XR.

April 5, 2024

5 Popular RPA Certifications

Delve into the specifics of in-demand certifications that can help validate your expertise in robotic process automation.

April 5, 2024

What Is a UX Data Analyst?

Explore a UX data analyst's work duties, skills, and employment prospects.

April 5, 2024

What Does a Build Engineer Do?

Build engineers are key members of a computer technology team. Learn more about the build and release engineer field, including build engineer jobs, the average build engineer salary, and build engineer versus DevOps.

April 4, 2024

How to Become a Web Developer Without a Degree

Learn about how to become a web developer without a degree, including the different types of web development jobs, skill requirements, and steps to follow to reach your career goals.

April 2, 2024

Computer science and engineering encompass a wide variety of skills and career paths, from artificial intelligence and cryptography to software engineering and web development. With so many options and opportunities available, it can be tricky to know where to start. On Coursera, you'll find expert resources to support your goals, whether you're just starting out or are ready to take the next step in your career. Explore computer science and engineering topics, including:

