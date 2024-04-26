What Is a Full-Stack Developer?
A full-stack developer helps build and maintain both the front-end and the back-end of a website. Learn about full-stack developer skills, salary, and how you can become one.
December 8, 2021
Article
Behind great technology are great developers and designers. Learn how to build your skills for a career in website, app, or software development.
Computer science and engineering encompass a wide variety of skills and career paths, from artificial intelligence and cryptography to software engineering and web development. With so many options and opportunities available, it can be tricky to know where to start. On Coursera, you'll find expert resources to support your goals, whether you're just starting out or are ready to take the next step in your career. Explore computer science and engineering topics, including:
Computers are an essential part of our internet-enabled lives today, but what does it mean to study computer science? Computer science, often referred to as CS, is a broad field encompassing the study of computer systems, computational thinking and theory, and the design of software programs that harness the power of this hardware to process data.
Those studying computer science may end up taking a similarly broad range of career pathways. Many CS majors focus on building skills in software programming, coding, and web development, all of which are highly sought after by a wide variety of companies. However, others may focus on more specialized topics such as algorithmic problem solving, machine learning and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and even robotics!
Read more: What Is Computer Science and What Career Opportunities Does It Offer?
Studying computer science means learning some complex topics like algorithms and coding. With the right motivation, patience, and an interest in computers, you can find success in this challenging field.
Read more: Is Computer Science Hard?
If you’re organized, pay attention to detail, and enjoy problem solving, computer science could be a good fit. Enhance your understanding of technology and learn skills to empower you to work in the computer careers of the future.
Read more: What’s a Computer Scientist? And How to Become One
The time, effort, and monetary investment of earning a degree potentially opens up well-paying job opportunities in many in-demand fields. Check the job requirements of some positions you’d like to apply to in the future to see if a computer science degree aligns with your career goals.
Read more: Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science: A Guide