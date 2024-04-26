Web and App Development

Learn more about the skills and certifications you need for a career as a front-end, back-end, iOS or Android developer.

[Featured Image] A web developer reviews study materials on a laptop and monitor in their home office ahead of a certification exam.
Web Developer Certification: Is it Worth It? (+ How to Choose)

Browse FAQ and learn about popular web developer certifications and certificates with this article.

November 10, 2023

[Featured Image] A man in a checkered shirt searches programming languages to learn on his computer.
What Programming Language Should I Learn?

Figure out which programming language is best for you to learn based on your goals. 

June 9, 2022

[Feature Image] A man works at a desktop computer.
Front-End vs. Back-End Developer: Understanding the Differences

There are three primary types of software development: front-end, back-end, and full-stack. Compare and contrast them in this guide.

March 30, 2022

[Featured Image] A programmer sits at his desk and helps his company integrate AI.

Will AI Replace Programmers and Software Engineers?

Discover answers to the question, "Will AI replace programmers and software engineers?' Explore the benefits and limitations of AI and the future of programming with this guide.

April 5, 2024

[Featured Image] A young web developer sitting in front of a computer and discussing their coding with a coworker.

How to Become a Web Developer Without a Degree

Learn about how to become a web developer without a degree, including the different types of web development jobs, skill requirements, and steps to follow to reach your career goals.

April 2, 2024

[Featured image] A Java developer sits at his desk with a laptop and talks about his next project with a colleague.

What Does a Java Developer Do?

Explore the work duties, skills, and employment prospects of a Java developer.

April 2, 2024

Explore popular web and app development courses

[Featured Image] A dark-haired programmer turns away from their laptop and computer monitor while learning how to code.

A Beginner’s Guide for Learning How to Code

Learning how to code, particularly if you’re a beginner, can be challenging. Use this helpful guide to learn more about what coding is, discover different coding languages, explore the benefits of learning to code, and more.

April 1, 2024

[Featured image] A woman uses an augmented reality app on a tablet to measure space for her interior design career.

5 Augmented Reality Careers

Discover five augmented reality career options in this increasingly popular industry and explore tips for getting started.

March 21, 2024

[Featured image] A front-end web developer sits at a computer wearing a headset and chats with a client about creating a new website.

How to Become a Front-End Web Developer

Learn more about the typical requirements associated with a career as a front-end web developer. Additionally, explore the usual tasks you will perform, the education and skills you need, and the earning potential for this position.

March 14, 2024

[Featured image] A software tester in a home office performs black box testing.

What Is Black Box Testing?

Explore what black box testing is, how you can benefit from its capabilities, and steps you can take to learn more.

February 27, 2024

[Featured Image] Male iOS developer in a blue collared shirt in the office at his standing desk using a stylus at a laptop as well as paper blueprints to design software applications for mobile phones.

iOS Developer Salary: Your 2024 Guide

iOS developers specialize in creating applications specifically for Apple's iOS operating system. Here’s a guide to industry trends and salaries for this role.

February 20, 2024

[Featured Image] Young female back-end developer with long red hair and glasses looking at two computer screens as she designs the server side of a website.

Back-End Developer Salary: Your 2024 Guide

Learn more about a back-end developer’s salary, and factors that affect earnings, including skills, experience, industry, location, and certifications.

February 20, 2024

[Featured image] Two front-end developers are working together while looking at a desktop.

Front-End Developer Salary: Your 2024 Guide

A front-end developer designs and creates the user-facing side of software, websites, applications, or other projects that require coding. Learn the average front-end developer salary and how different factors can how much you can earn.

November 29, 2023

[Featured image] An AWS cloud practitioner is standing while holding a laptop.

AWS Cloud Practitioner Salary: Your 2024 Guide

Discover the average AWS cloud practitioner salary and how it varies based on where you work, your experience, level of education, and the certifications you hold.

October 13, 2023

[Featured image] A Coursera learner is sitting on an office desk.

C# Programming: What It Is, How It's Used + How to Learn It

In this article, learn about programming with C#, including what it is, careers where C# skills are valuable, and how you can learn.

October 12, 2023

Web and app development cover a wide variety of skills and careers, from programming languages like Python and Java to front- and back-end development. With so many options and opportunities available, it can be tricky to know where to start. On Coursera, you'll find expert resources to support your goals, whether you're just starting out or are ready to take the next step in your career. Explore web and app development topics, including:

