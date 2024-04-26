Web Developer Certification: Is it Worth It? (+ How to Choose)
Browse FAQ and learn about popular web developer certifications and certificates with this article.
November 10, 2023
Browse FAQ and learn about popular web developer certifications and certificates with this article.
Explore popular web and app development courses
Web and app development cover a wide variety of skills and careers, from programming languages like Python and Java to front- and back-end development. With so many options and opportunities available, it can be tricky to know where to start. On Coursera, you'll find expert resources to support your goals, whether you're just starting out or are ready to take the next step in your career. Explore web and app development topics, including:
Front-end developers work on everything a user interacts with on a website or application, for example, navigation menus and search bars. It’s also known as the client side. Back-end developers focus on functionalities the user cannot see, such as databases and architecture. It’s also known as the server side. Try looking into front-end and back-end languages and technologies to identify which one you’re most interested in working with. If you want to eventually become a full-stack developer, you’ll need to learn both.
Read more: Front-End vs. Back-End Developer: Understanding the Differences
Blockchain technology might seem intimidating because it uses concepts from several disciplines like finance and economics in addition to computer science. But learning blockchain development is the same as pursuing any other skill. Once you have grasped the fundamentals of blockchain technology, it should become easier to visualize the roles of more advanced concepts.
Coding can be challenging, but starting with a programming language that’s easy to learn and aligned with your career goals can also be rewarding. Front-end development focuses on everything the user sees when they engage with a website or application. This includes the visual and interactive elements of a user interface (UI), such as the design, structure, navigation modules, and content. You'll need to use unique coding languages to create and optimize these components such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and React.
Read more: Easiest Programming Languages to Learn for Front-End Development