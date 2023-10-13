AWS Cloud Practitioner Salary: Your 2024 Guide

Written by Coursera Staff • Updated on

Discover the average AWS cloud practitioner salary and how it varies based on where you work, your experience, level of education, and the certifications you hold.

[Featured image] An AWS cloud practitioner is standing while holding a laptop.

Cloud computing allows organizations to have part or all of their computing power kept in a remote location and accessed via the Internet instead of massive server rooms and bulky hardware. This computing process has become more popular as it saves space, offers off-site data backup, and is scalable to an organization’s needs. 

One provider of cloud services is Amazon Web Services (AWS). Organizations that use AWS-based cloud computing systems, will need AWS cloud practitioners to launch, maintain, and update the system. They are responsible for monitoring system performance and configuring it to improve efficiency. If this sounds like a role you’re interested in, read on to learn more about the average AWS cloud practitioner's salary.

Read more: What's the Difference Between AWS vs. Azure vs. Google Cloud?

What is an AWS cloud practitioner? 

An Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud practitioner is a professional in the information technology (IT) space who specializes in cloud computing. What separates an AWS cloud practitioner from other cloud-computing specialists is they have specialized knowledge in AWS to support cloud operations for various organizations. 

AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner is a certification offered by Amazon Web Services that validates the recipient has a foundational yet high-level competence in using the AWS cloud as well as its services and terminology. This certification is generally the starting point for all other AWS certifications, which include professional, associate, and specialty role-based certifications.

AWS cloud practitioner salary

The average salary for an entry-level AWS cloud practitioner is $85,866, according to ZipRecruiter [1]. Keep in mind that a certified AWS cloud practitioner can work in various positions within the AWS cloud ecosystem. Let’s review some of these potential jobs and their base US salaries*

  • AWS cloud engineer: $107,043 [2]

  • AWS DevOps engineer: $112,688 [3]

  • AWS cloud architect: $132,235 [4]

  • AWS SysOps administrator: $69,397 [5]

  • AWS developer: $95,220 [6]

Keep in mind that salaries vary based on factors, such as experience, location, organization, and other certifications.            

*All salary data is sourced from Glassdoor as of June 2023

                                                                                      

Location

Let’s review the average entry-level AWS cloud practitioner salary in cities across the country, according to ZipRecruiter [1]. 

  • Green River, WY: $112,165

  • Santa Clara, CA: $103,193

  • San Francisco, CA: $100,092

  • Washington, DC: $99,801

  • Los Angeles, CA: $98,477

  • Kensington, NY: $98,029 

  • Bridgeport, CT: $96,076                                          

Education

It is possible to become an AWS cloud practitioner with an associate degree, however, most employers will typically require a bachelor’s degree in computer science, information technology, or a related field. 

The average salary for AWS Cloud Practitioner Certification holders varies by education. Below are US salaries for various roles held by AWS cloud practitioners by education level, according to Zippia. 

Network engineerDevOps engineerNetwork architectSysOps administratorDeveloper
Associate degree$82,204$90,779$103,469$37,535$86,914
Bachelor’s degree$89,932$102,255$114,409$41,237$98,319
Master’s degree$92,877$110,066$118,608$42,652$106,109
Doctorate degree$95,341$117,886$122,134$43,838$113,927

Certification 

AWS provides certification at four levels for IT professionals who want to work in the cloud: foundational, associate, professional, and specialty.

Foundational

Entry-level AWS cloud practitioner salary (US): $85,866 [1]

At the foundational level is the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner, which is an overview and introduction to AWS. It focuses on the overall AWS system and structure, instead of going too far in-depth on any one subject. Amazon recommends the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner certification for people who are new to the cloud and may lack an IT background. 

Associate

Average salary for AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Associate holders: $122,000 [7]

You can advance your career by earning associate AWS certifications. For example, the AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Associate certification is for people with experience in AWS technology, strong on-premises IT experience, or experience with other cloud technology. 

Average salary for AWS Certified Developer – Associate: $111,000 [8

Other AWS associate certifications to consider are the AWS Certified Developer – Associate and AWS Certified SysOps Administrator – Associate. On top of the recommended experience for the AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Associate exam, AWS recommends the AWS Certified Developer – Associate for those with developer experience or proficiency in a programming language. 

Average salary for AWS Certified SysOps Administrator – Associate holders: $117,000 [9]

If you have experience as a systems administrator, AWS recommends pursuing an AWS Certified SysOps Administrator – Associate certification. 

Professional

After gaining a few years of experience as an AWS cloud practitioner, you can pursue one of AWS’s professional certifications. Two core professional certifications to consider include:

  • AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Professional 

  • AWS Certified DevOps Engineer – Professional

AWS recommends both exams for professionals with at least two years of experience operating and managing AWS environments and architecture. The AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Professional pushes the average salary to $142,000, and the AWS Certified DevOps Engineer – Professional average salary is $130,000 annually [10, 11]. 

*All certification salary information is from PayScale and is current as of August 2023.

Experience level

The average AWS cloud practitioner salaries also vary by experience. The average base salaries based on years of experience, according to Glassdoor, is as follows:

AWS cloud engineer 2AWS DevOps engineer 3AWS cloud architect 4AWS SysOps administrator 5AWS developer 6
0–1 years$94,114$102,738$124,552$61,530$91,923
1–3 years$99,293$104,679$127,831$63,382$91,288
4–6 years$108,355$116,519$132,010$68,083$97,260
7–9 years$112,507$119,782$133,898$72,333$100,609
10–14 years$121,794$126,904$137,302$75,951$106,654
15 or more years$129,547$135,828$142,115$81,643$115,784

*Salary information current as of October 2023

AWS cloud practitioner job outlook

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) expects employment for computer and IT professionals to grow significantly between 2022 to 2032, expecting approximately 377,500 new openings annually through 2032 [12]. These openings will mostly come from workers transferring to new jobs or leaving the workforce and from growth in the IT field.

Industries that hire AWS cloud practitioners 

An AWS cloud practitioner can work in any industry using the AWS cloud. Some of the top-paying industries for AWS cloud practitioners include:

  • Information technology

  • Management and consulting

  • Financial services

  • Health care

  • Insurance

  • Personal consumer services

  • Legal

Some industries pay higher by role than others. Below, we outline the highest-paying industries by role.

AWS cloud engineer [2]:

  1. Insurance: $111,405

  2. Health care: $111,307

  3. Financial services: $106,997

AWS DevOps engineer [3]:

  1. Information technology: $120,856

  2. Insurance: $119,514

  3. Financial services: $116,310

AWS cloud architect [4]

  1. Health care: $143,192

  2. Insurance: $140,039

  3. Information technology: $132,721

AWS SysOps administrator [5]

  1. Information technology: $71,776

  2. Personal consumer services: $67,990

  3. Financial services: $67,815

AWS developer [6]

  1. Insurance: $99,617

  2. Financial services: $99,385

  3. Health care: $98,508

Skills

To develop your career as an AWS cloud practitioner, you’ll need a collection of specific skills. These skills include: 

  • Understanding AWS cloud and its value proposition

  • Identifying the aspects of AWS cloud economics

  • Knowing AWS cloud security and compliance concepts

  • Understanding AWS access management capabilities

  • Deploying and operating in the AWS cloud

  • Knowing the core AWS services

  • Being familiar with AWS cloud billing and pricing models

Getting started with Coursera

Becoming an AWS cloud practitioner can be an exciting and rewarding career working with cutting-edge technology. To learn more about a career as an AWS cloud practitioner, consider taking AWS Fundamentals Specialization on Coursera to familiarize yourself with AWS and begin preparing for certification. The program covers topics like cloud technical essentials, addressing security risks, and more. 

Article sources

1

ZipRecruiter. "Entry Level Aws Cloud Practitioner Salary, https://www.ziprecruiter.com/Salaries/Entry-Level-AWS-Cloud-Practitioner-Salary." Accessed October 13, 2023.

Keep reading

Updated on
Written by:

Editorial Team

Coursera’s editorial team is comprised of highly experienced professional editors, writers, and fact...

This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.