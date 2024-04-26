Front-end developers work on everything a user interacts with on a website or application, for example, navigation menus and search bars. It’s also known as the client side. Back-end developers focus on functionalities the user cannot see, such as databases and architecture. It’s also known as the server side. Try looking into front-end and back-end languages and technologies to identify which one you’re most interested in working with. If you want to eventually become a full-stack developer, you’ll need to learn both.

Read more: Front-End vs. Back-End Developer: Understanding the Differences ‎