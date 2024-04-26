What Does a Back-End Developer Do?
A back-end developer writes code that forms the backbone of a website or app. Learn more about this career field and how to get started.
March 23, 2022
Article
Jobs in computer and information technology experience above average growth rates and salaries*. Here, you’ll find the resources you need to jumpstart your back-end development career.
March 23, 2022
Article
Also known as server-side development, back-end development focuses on the architectural components that users cannot see. This part of a website or application includes data storage, cybersecurity measures, application programming interfaces (APIs), and servers. As an entry-level back-end developer, you’ll practice writing code under the direction of experienced developers using popular programming languages such as Python, JavaScript, Ruby, or HTML/CSS. You’ll collaborate with front-end developers, product managers, and QA testers to structure websites or mobile applications to ensure they run smoothly and responsively. Learn more about how to prepare for an entry-level back-end developer role and how Coursera can help:
The Job Seeker’s Guide to Entry-Level Software Engineer Jobs
How to Become a Software Developer (With or Without a Degree)
Back-end developers are in high demand. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), median pay in the US for web developer positions was $80,730 as of 2022. Web developer roles are expected to grow by 16 percent between 2022 and 2032 per the BLS. According to Glassdoor, the average annual pay in the US for back-end developers is $103,902 as of February 2024.
Front-end developers work on everything a user interacts with on a website or application, for example, navigation menus and search bars. It’s also known as the client side. Back-end developers focus on functionalities the user cannot see, such as databases and architecture. It’s also known as the server side. Try looking into front-end and back-end languages and technologies to identify which one you’re most interested in working with. If you want to eventually become a full-stack developer, you’ll need to learn both.
Read more: Front-End vs. Back-End Developer: Understanding the Differences
There are many paths you can take to become a back-end developer. Whether you are a recent graduate or hoping to switch careers, it's important to assess what transferable skills you already have and consider building the new skills needed to pursue a back-end developer role. Back-end developer technical skills include programming, frameworks, and databases. Workplace skills include communication and problem-solving.
Read more: What Does a Back-End Developer Do?
*US Bureau of Labor Statistics. “Occupational Outlook Handbook: Computer and Information Technology Occupations, https://www.bls.gov/ooh/computer-and-information-technology/home.htm.” Accessed February 2, 2024.