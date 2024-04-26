Start Your Back-End Developer Career

Jobs in computer and information technology experience above average growth rates and salaries*. Here, you’ll find the resources you need to jumpstart your back-end development career.

[Featured Image] A back-end developer in a blue shirt and blazer works on a laptop in an open office space.
What Does a Back-End Developer Do?

A back-end developer writes code that forms the backbone of a website or app. Learn more about this career field and how to get started.

March 23, 2022

[Featured image] A woman applying for a back-end developer job shakes hands with a hiring manager standing next to a desk in a brightly lit office.
4 Common Back-End Developer Interview Questions

As companies expect to fill thousands of new web development jobs over the upcoming years, there will be many opportunities for a back-end developer to interview for a position on an exciting and innovative team—plan ahead and be prepared.

January 21, 2022

[Feature Image] A man works at a desktop computer.
Front-End vs. Back-End Developer: Understanding the Differences

There are three primary types of software development: front-end, back-end, and full-stack. Compare and contrast them in this guide.

March 30, 2022

[Featured image] A software developer in a blue sweater sits at a desk with a laptop, tablet, and stack of Post-It notes.

Software Developer Salary Guide (2024)

Software developers use programming and creative skills to build software. They enjoy problem-solving and working as part of a team.

February 24, 2023

[Featured Image] A back-end developer in a gray sweatshirt uses their laptop to work on an API with nearby coworkers.

What Is an API? (+ How Do They Work?)

Learn about different types of APIs and how to use them.

December 5, 2022

[Featured image] A person wearing glasses and a plaid shirt works on code on a desktop.

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science: A Guide

Learn what it takes to earn a bachelor's degree in computer science, including the coursework, and what you can do after earning the degree.

October 31, 2022

Also known as server-side development, back-end development focuses on the architectural components that users cannot see. This part of a website or application includes data storage, cybersecurity measures, application programming interfaces (APIs), and servers. As an entry-level back-end developer, you’ll practice writing code under the direction of experienced developers using popular programming languages such as Python, JavaScript, Ruby, or HTML/CSS. You’ll collaborate with front-end developers, product managers, and QA testers to structure websites or mobile applications to ensure they run smoothly and responsively. Learn more about how to prepare for an entry-level back-end developer role and how Coursera can help:

Frequently asked questions (FAQ)

Build job-ready skills with a Coursera Plus subscription
  • Get access to 7,000+ learning programs from world-class universities and companies, including Google, Yale, Salesforce, and more
  • Try different courses and find your best fit at no additional cost
  • Earn certificates for learning programs you complete
  • A subscription price of $59/month, cancel anytime

*US Bureau of Labor Statistics. “Occupational Outlook Handbook: Computer and Information Technology Occupations, https://www.bls.gov/ooh/computer-and-information-technology/home.htm.” Accessed February 2, 2024.