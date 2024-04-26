5 UX Designer Career Paths: Stepping Up Your Design Career
Advancing your UX design career can mean becoming a manager, advancing within design, freelancing, consulting, or switching to a related UX role.
June 24, 2021
Article
As an advanced UX designer, you’ll take on more responsibilities and lead important strategic product decisions in your organization. The resources below can help you develop the right skills to advance in your UX design career.
Advancing your UX design career can mean becoming a manager, advancing within design, freelancing, consulting, or switching to a related UX role.
June 24, 2021
Article
Here are seven UX designer resumes—from real designers at various stages in their careers—to inspire you, encourage you, and help you learn.
July 8, 2021
Article
A design sprint is a five-day process that enables UX professionals to test new concepts or address challenges.
November 20, 2023
Article
Learn more about this critical component of UX design.
June 30, 2021
Article
Grow your UX design expertise
Product designers are involved in the entire design process of a product, while UX designers focus more on the hands-on design portion of the process.
June 4, 2021
Article
Learn how much you can expect to make as a UX professional with this 2024 salary guide.
June 4, 2021
Article
Feel confident walking into your UX designer interview by preparing for these common questions.
June 4, 2021
Article
Get inspiration for your entry-level UX portfolio with real world examples.
June 4, 2021
Article
Keep up with the latest UX trends, learn something new, or get inspired with this list of UX resources.
May 6, 2021
Article
Learn what skills you need to get hired as a UX designer and how to get them.
May 6, 2021
Article
What's the difference between a UX designer and a graphic designer? Learn what sets these roles apart and how you can transition between them.
May 6, 2021
Article
UX researchers systematically study target users to collect and analyze data that will help inform the product design process.
February 22, 2021
Article
UX researchers make around $88,000 to $134,000 on average in the US, depending on experience, location, skills, and other factors.
June 4, 2021
Article
Product designers are involved in the entire design process of a product, while UX designers focus more on the hands-on design portion of the process.
June 4, 2021
Article
Learn how much you can expect to make as a UX professional with this 2024 salary guide.
June 4, 2021
Article
Feel confident walking into your UX designer interview by preparing for these common questions.
June 4, 2021
Article
Get inspiration for your entry-level UX portfolio with real world examples.
June 4, 2021
Article
Keep up with the latest UX trends, learn something new, or get inspired with this list of UX resources.
May 6, 2021
Article
Learn what skills you need to get hired as a UX designer and how to get them.
May 6, 2021
Article
What's the difference between a UX designer and a graphic designer? Learn what sets these roles apart and how you can transition between them.
May 6, 2021
Article
UX researchers systematically study target users to collect and analyze data that will help inform the product design process.
February 22, 2021
Article
Advanced UX designers deepen their expertise by designing for many products, at various stages of development. They ask good questions to reveal research gaps, deliver consistent work, and are experts at collaboration. They might also take on more leadership and management responsibilities.
Furthering your career in UX design tends to mean managing junior-level designers, into job titles like “UX Design Manager” and “Lead UX Designer.” Others prefer to advance as an individual contributor, from “Senior UX Designer” to “Staff” and then “Principal.” While it is not required, you might decide to pursue a graduate degree in human factors or engineering psychology to demonstrate your dedication to professional development.
Advance in your UX design career with these resources:
Senior UX designers make an average annual base salary of $120,728, according to Glassdoor. These roles typically require five years of experience. Salaries only go up as you advance, so a Principal UX designer makes an average base salary of $151,452**. Glassdoor. “Senior User Experience Designer Salaries, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/senior-user-experience-designer-salary-SRCH_KO0,31.htm.” Accessed February 1, 2024. **Glassdoor. “Principal User Experience Designer Salaries, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/principal-user-experience-designer-salary-SRCH_KO0,34.htm.” Accessed February 1, 2024.
UX designers at any stage of their career are responsible for customer’s satisfaction and interaction with everyday products and services. Senior UX designers are able to deliver consistent designs quickly and efficiently, while collaborating with product and cross-functional teams with ease. They may even take on managing junior-level designers or lead a team of designers to design experiences that align with strategic business goals.
To advance into senior UX designer roles, you’ll want to demonstrate strong skills in prototyping, wireframing, and mockups in ways that align with user needs and business strategy. Collaboration and communication with researchers, developers, and writers is critical to your work, so it is also beneficial to expand your knowledge of UX research methodologies, coding, and information architecture. Many who start in junior-level roles can advance into senior roles as they gain experience.