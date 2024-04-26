Advanced UX designers deepen their expertise by designing for many products, at various stages of development. They ask good questions to reveal research gaps, deliver consistent work, and are experts at collaboration. They might also take on more leadership and management responsibilities.

Furthering your career in UX design tends to mean managing junior-level designers, into job titles like “UX Design Manager” and “Lead UX Designer.” Others prefer to advance as an individual contributor, from “Senior UX Designer” to “Staff” and then “Principal.” While it is not required, you might decide to pursue a graduate degree in human factors or engineering psychology to demonstrate your dedication to professional development.

Advance in your UX design career with these resources:

Frequently asked questions (FAQ)

Chevron Right How much money does a senior UX designer make? ‎ Senior UX designers make an average annual base salary of $120,728, according to Glassdoor. These roles typically require five years of experience. Salaries only go up as you advance, so a Principal UX designer makes an average base salary of $151,452**. Glassdoor. “Senior User Experience Designer Salaries, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/senior-user-experience-designer-salary-SRCH_KO0,31.htm.” Accessed February 1, 2024. **Glassdoor. “Principal User Experience Designer Salaries, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/principal-user-experience-designer-salary-SRCH_KO0,34.htm.” Accessed February 1, 2024. ‎ Chevron Right What does a senior UX designer do? ‎ UX designers at any stage of their career are responsible for customer’s satisfaction and interaction with everyday products and services. Senior UX designers are able to deliver consistent designs quickly and efficiently, while collaborating with product and cross-functional teams with ease. They may even take on managing junior-level designers or lead a team of designers to design experiences that align with strategic business goals. ‎ Chevron Right How do you become a senior UX designer? ‎ To advance into senior UX designer roles, you’ll want to demonstrate strong skills in prototyping, wireframing, and mockups in ways that align with user needs and business strategy. Collaboration and communication with researchers, developers, and writers is critical to your work, so it is also beneficial to expand your knowledge of UX research methodologies, coding, and information architecture. Many who start in junior-level roles can advance into senior roles as they gain experience. ‎