As an advanced UX designer, you’ll take on more responsibilities and lead important strategic product decisions in your organization. The resources below can help you develop the right skills to advance in your UX design career.

5 UX Designer Career Paths: Stepping Up Your Design Career

Advancing your UX design career can mean becoming a manager, advancing within design, freelancing, consulting, or switching to a related UX role.

June 24, 2021

7 Real UX Designer Resumes and a Template

Here are seven UX designer resumes—from real designers at various stages in their careers—to inspire you, encourage you, and help you learn.

July 8, 2021

11 UX Certifications and Bootcamps for All Skill Levels

Enrolling in a certification or bootcamp can help you build or strengthen in-demand UX design skills and experience.

February 22, 2021

What Is UX Strategy? Mapping the Path to Success

Learn more about this critical component of UX design.

June 30, 2021

UX Researcher Salary: What You’ll Make and Why

UX researchers make around $88,000 to $134,000 on average in the US, depending on experience, location, skills, and other factors.

June 4, 2021

What Is UX Strategy? Mapping the Path to Success

Learn more about this critical component of UX design.

June 30, 2021

Grow your UX design expertise

Product Designer vs. UX Designer: The Difference Explained

Product designers are involved in the entire design process of a product, while UX designers focus more on the hands-on design portion of the process.

June 4, 2021

How Much Can I Make as a UX Designer? (2024 Salary Guide)

Learn how much you can expect to make as a UX professional with this 2024 salary guide.

June 4, 2021

12 UX Designer Interview Questions and Answers

Feel confident walking into your UX designer interview by preparing for these common questions.

June 4, 2021

7 UX Designer Portfolio Examples: A Beginner's Guide

Get inspiration for your entry-level UX portfolio with real world examples.

June 4, 2021

UX Design Books, Blogs, and Podcasts: A 2024 Resource List

Keep up with the latest UX trends, learn something new, or get inspired with this list of UX resources.

May 6, 2021

9 Essential Skills for UX Designers in 2024

Learn what skills you need to get hired as a UX designer and how to get them.

May 6, 2021

UX Design vs. Graphic Design: Choosing the Right Career Path

What's the difference between a UX designer and a graphic designer? Learn what sets these roles apart and how you can transition between them.

May 6, 2021

What Is a UX Researcher? How to Get the Job

UX researchers systematically study target users to collect and analyze data that will help inform the product design process.

February 22, 2021

What Does a UX Designer Do?

User experience (UX) designers work to optimize the interaction between humans and products. Find out why you should consider a career in UX design.

December 11, 2020

Product Designer vs. UX Designer: The Difference Explained

Product designers are involved in the entire design process of a product, while UX designers focus more on the hands-on design portion of the process.

June 4, 2021

How Much Can I Make as a UX Designer? (2024 Salary Guide)

Learn how much you can expect to make as a UX professional with this 2024 salary guide.

June 4, 2021

12 UX Designer Interview Questions and Answers

Feel confident walking into your UX designer interview by preparing for these common questions.

June 4, 2021

7 UX Designer Portfolio Examples: A Beginner's Guide

Get inspiration for your entry-level UX portfolio with real world examples.

June 4, 2021

UX Design Books, Blogs, and Podcasts: A 2024 Resource List

Keep up with the latest UX trends, learn something new, or get inspired with this list of UX resources.

May 6, 2021

9 Essential Skills for UX Designers in 2024

Learn what skills you need to get hired as a UX designer and how to get them.

May 6, 2021

UX Design vs. Graphic Design: Choosing the Right Career Path

What's the difference between a UX designer and a graphic designer? Learn what sets these roles apart and how you can transition between them.

May 6, 2021

What Is a UX Researcher? How to Get the Job

UX researchers systematically study target users to collect and analyze data that will help inform the product design process.

February 22, 2021

What Does a UX Designer Do?

User experience (UX) designers work to optimize the interaction between humans and products. Find out why you should consider a career in UX design.

December 11, 2020

Advanced UX designers deepen their expertise by designing for many products, at various stages of development. They ask good questions to reveal research gaps, deliver consistent work, and are experts at collaboration. They might also take on more leadership and management responsibilities. 

Furthering your career in UX design tends to mean managing junior-level designers, into job titles like “UX Design Manager” and “Lead UX Designer.” Others prefer to advance as an individual contributor, from “Senior UX Designer” to “Staff” and then “Principal.” While it is not required, you might decide to pursue a graduate degree in human factors or engineering psychology to demonstrate your dedication to professional development.

Advance in your UX design career with these resources:

Frequently asked questions (FAQ)

