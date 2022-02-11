About this Course

Course 1 of 7 in the
Google UX Design
Beginner Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Identify common job responsibilities of entry-level UX designers and other teams you might work with.

  • Understand foundational concepts in UX design, such as user-centered design, the design process, accessibility, and equity-focused design.

  • Explain why design sprints are an important and useful part of a UX designer’s work.

Skills you will gain

  • User Experience (UX)
  • UX Research
  • Wireframe
  • Prototype
  • User Experience Design (UXD)
Course 1 of 7 in the
Google UX Design
Beginner Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Google

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

Introducing user experience design

7 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 61 min), 13 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Thinking like a UX designer

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 39 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Joining design sprints

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 27 min), 3 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Integrating research into the design process

5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 36 min), 6 readings, 4 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM FOUNDATIONS OF USER EXPERIENCE (UX) DESIGN

