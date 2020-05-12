About this Course

91,546 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 6 in the
User Experience Research and Design Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 6 in the
User Experience Research and Design Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up95%(5,208 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

What is UX? What are UX Research and Design?

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 30 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

UX Design Overview

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 57 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

How Do People Perceive Information?

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 51 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

How Do People Act in the World?

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 27 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO USER EXPERIENCE PRINCIPLES AND PROCESSES

View all reviews

About the User Experience Research and Design Specialization

User Experience Research and Design

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder