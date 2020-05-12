This UX course provides an introduction to the fields of UX research and design. Learners will gain an understanding of what is involved in UX research, including conducting interviews, evaluating systems, and analyzing systems using principles of good design. Learners will also learn about the work involved in UX Design, including the generation of promising design solutions and the creation of prototypes at multiple levels of fidelity. By interleaving successive phases of UX Research and Design, learners will see how to learn from inevitable mistakes and improve towards a product with a great UX.
This course is part of the User Experience Research and Design Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
University of Michigan
The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
What is UX? What are UX Research and Design?
UX Design Overview
How Do People Perceive Information?
How Do People Act in the World?
Reviews
- 5 stars84.09%
- 4 stars13.41%
- 3 stars1.68%
- 2 stars0.32%
- 1 star0.48%
TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO USER EXPERIENCE PRINCIPLES AND PROCESSES
Very good pace and easy to understand. Taught some good principals. But it is just that, introduction. Hoping it picks up steam in future courses.
Easy to understand explanation of UX principles and enjoyed the instructor's videos and commentary. Enjoyed and learned from doing the class assignments.
The instructor for this course is phenomenal. Take this course no matter how little or much you already know regarding UX design, it will not dissapoint.
The course was a good introduction to user experience. I learned a lot and was able to do the course at my own pace. I appreciate this aspect as I have a full-time job.
About the User Experience Research and Design Specialization
Integrate UX Research and UX Design to create great products through understanding user needs, rapidly generating prototypes, and evaluating design concepts. Learners will gain hands-on experience with taking a product from initial concept, through user research, ideation and refinement, formal analysis, prototyping, and user testing, applying perspectives and methods to ensure a great user experience at every step.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.