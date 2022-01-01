- User Research
User Experience Research and Design Specialization
Begin your journey in UX Research and Design . Gain a solid foundation in UX Research and Design to create great products and advance your career.
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
This Coursera specialization in UX Research and UX Design concludes with a capstone project, in which learners will incorporate UX Research and Design principles to design a complete product, taking it from an initial concept to an interactive prototype.
No prior experience required.
No prior experience required.
There are 6 Courses in this Specialization
Introduction to User Experience Principles and Processes
This UX course provides an introduction to the fields of UX research and design. Learners will gain an understanding of what is involved in UX research, including conducting interviews, evaluating systems, and analyzing systems using principles of good design. Learners will also learn about the work involved in UX Design, including the generation of promising design solutions and the creation of prototypes at multiple levels of fidelity. By interleaving successive phases of UX Research and Design, learners will see how to learn from inevitable mistakes and improve towards a product with a great UX.
Understanding User Needs
Designing effective interactive systems requires understanding the needs and capabilities of the people who will be using them. In this UX course we will focus on how to interact with users (or potential users) to understand what they need, what they currently do, what they love and hate, and examine human capabilities and behavior as they relate to UX design.
Evaluating Designs with Users
When designing systems that work for users, there is no substitute for watching them try to use the system to see what works and what doesn’t.
UX Design: From Concept to Prototype
Great design doesn’t come out of nowhere; it is born, nurtured, and grown--all through a systematic, learnable process. In this UX course, you will explore the process of taking a basic concept, grounded in user needs, and developing it into a design that will address those needs. In the course, you will gain hands-on experience with techniques such as sketching, scenario development, storyboarding, and wireframing that will help you transform your understanding of what your users need into a compelling user experience. You will then learn how to turn wireframes and interaction architecture into interactive prototypes that can be tested with prospective users and iteratively refined into a high quality design that that is ready for a hand-off to the development team for implementation.
Instructors
Kentaro ToyamaW K Kellogg Professor of Community Information and Associate Professor of Information
University of Michigan
The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.
