Cliff Lampe is a professor in the School of Information at the University of Michigan. Previous to that, he spent several years on the faculty of the department of Telecommunication, Information Studies and Media at Michigan State University. He received his PhD in Information in 2006 from the University of Michigan. Cliff studies how groups can engage in a variety of collective action activities using information and communication technologies. Most recently, he has studied the design, uses, and effects of use of such sites as Facebook, Wikipedia, Everything2, and Slashdot. Cliff has also been involved in the creation of many online communities, often in the context of some pro-social goal.