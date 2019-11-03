This UX course will provide an overview of survey methodology from the perspective of UX research. UX surveys typically focus on uncovering user needs, connecting needs to user characteristics, and gaining insight into user attitudes towards systems they use. In this course, learners will learn the basics of UX survey research and conduct a survey of their own design!
This course is part of the User Experience Research and Design Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
University of Michigan
The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
When and How to Use Surveys
Asking the Right People (Coverage Error)
Getting Answers (Nonresponse error)
Writing Questions (Measurement Error)
Reviews
- 5 stars64.08%
- 4 stars16.90%
- 3 stars12.67%
- 2 stars4.22%
- 1 star2.11%
TOP REVIEWS FROM UX RESEARCH AT SCALE: SURVEYS, ANALYTICS, ONLINE TESTING
Clear expectations and requirements. Long, thorough course. Be prepared to work, but very helpful and relevant.
Content-wise the course is great! Assignment construction isn`t as good, especially for non-English speakers. the instructions were hard to understand.
Awesome course!! Learned so much and projects were very applicable to real scenarios
Great class! I learnt to conduct a survey and run preference testing.
About the User Experience Research and Design Specialization
Integrate UX Research and UX Design to create great products through understanding user needs, rapidly generating prototypes, and evaluating design concepts. Learners will gain hands-on experience with taking a product from initial concept, through user research, ideation and refinement, formal analysis, prototyping, and user testing, applying perspectives and methods to ensure a great user experience at every step.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.