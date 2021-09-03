Conduct UX Research and Test Early Concepts is the fourth course in a certificate program that will equip you with the skills you need to apply to entry-level jobs in user experience (UX) design. In this course, you will learn how to plan and conduct a usability study to gather feedback about designs. Then, you will modify your low-fidelity designs based on insights from your research.
Plan and conduct moderated and unmoderated usability studies.
Synthesize observations from usability studies and come up with insights.
Share research methodology and insights using persuasive presentation skills.
Modify low-fidelity designs based on research insights.
- User Experience (UX)
- Usability Testing
- UX Research
- Prototype
- User Experience Design (UXD)
Google Career Certificates are part of Grow with Google, an initiative that draws on Google's 20-year history of building products, platforms, and services that help people and businesses grow. Through programs like these, we aim to help everyone– those who make up the workforce of today and the students who will drive the workforce of tomorrow – access the best of Google’s training and tools to grow their skills, careers, and businesses.
Planning UX research studies
Learn how to plan a UX research study! There are seven elements that your plan should include: the project background, research goals, research questions, key performance indicators, methodology, participants, and the script or questions you’ll ask participants. You'll explore each of these elements in detail, and you'll create your own research plan to test the designs you developed in the previous course of the certificate program. You'll also learn how to respect user privacy and data when conducting UX research.
Conducting research with usability studies
Conducting research with participants to get feedback about your designs is critical. In this part of the course, you'll conduct a usability study, which is a research method that assesses how easy it is for participants to complete core tasks in a design. You'll also explore how to reduce bias and be inclusive when conducting usability studies. And, you'll take notes while observing participants in a usability study.
Analyzing and synthesizing research results
After you conduct a usability study, you'll have a ton of feedback from participants. In this part of the course, you'll analyze and synthesize all of the feedback from your research. You'll gather data and observations in one place, organize the data using an affinity diagram, find themes, and come up with actionable insights.
Sharing research insights for better designs
It's time to let your hard work shine in the spotlight! You’re ready to share and promote the insights from your research. In this part of the course, you’ll learn techniques for presenting insights to various audiences, and you'll improve your presentation skills to grab your audience's attention. In addition, you'll iterate on your designs, which means making revisions to create new-and-improved designs, based on insights from your research.
Great experience, forget UX Research for a second - this course made me aware of my own biases & taught about how to fix them.😇 leaned properly how to empathize with users.
Greatest course I've ever taken part in! Thanks a lot, Google's design team and of course Coursera, for this incredible experience!
Amazing course, covers everything I love the projects. Only problem I faced was that I was stuck trying to conduct usability study as I felt I didn't get enough assistance
This Course is very helpful, and it's have many and many information of researches and synthesize and share, promote the results
Prepare for a career in the high-growth field of UX design, no experience or degree required. With professional training designed by Google, get on the fast-track to a competitively paid job. There are currently 99,000 U.S. job openings in UX design with a median entry-level salary of $92,000.¹
