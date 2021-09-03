About this Course

Course 4 of 7 in the
Google UX Design
Beginner Level
Approx. 24 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Plan and conduct moderated and unmoderated usability studies.

  • Synthesize observations from usability studies and come up with insights.

  • Share research methodology and insights using persuasive presentation skills.

  • Modify low-fidelity designs based on research insights.

Skills you will gain

  • User Experience (UX)
  • Usability Testing
  • UX Research
  • Prototype
  • User Experience Design (UXD)
Course 4 of 7 in the
Google UX Design
Beginner Level
Approx. 24 hours to complete
English

Google

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Planning UX research studies

Week 2

Conducting research with usability studies

Week 3

Analyzing and synthesizing research results

Week 4

Sharing research insights for better designs

About the Google UX Design Professional Certificate

Google UX Design

