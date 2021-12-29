About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 7 in the
Google UX Design
Beginner Level
Approx. 28 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Empathize with users to understand their needs and pain points.

  • Develop problem statements to define user needs.

  • Generate ideas for possible solutions to user problems.

Skills you will gain

  • User Experience (UX)
  • UX Research
  • Wireframe
  • Prototype
  • User Experience Design (UXD)
Instructor

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

11 hours to complete

Empathizing with users and defining pain points

10 videos (Total 47 min), 14 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Creating user stories and user journey maps

8 videos (Total 26 min), 7 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Defining user problems

7 videos (Total 18 min), 7 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

7 hours to complete

Ideating design solutions

14 videos (Total 41 min), 10 readings, 5 quizzes

About the Google UX Design Professional Certificate

Google UX Design

