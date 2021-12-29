Start the UX design process: Empathize, Define, Ideate is the second course in a certificate program that will equip you with the skills needed to apply to entry-level jobs in user experience (UX) design. In this course, you’ll complete the first phases of the design process for a project that you’ll be able to include in your portfolio. You will learn how to empathize with users and understand their pain points, define user needs using problem statements, and come up with lots of ideas for solutions to those user problems.
Empathize with users to understand their needs and pain points.
Develop problem statements to define user needs.
Generate ideas for possible solutions to user problems.
- User Experience (UX)
- UX Research
- Wireframe
- Prototype
- User Experience Design (UXD)
Google Career Certificates are part of Grow with Google, an initiative that draws on Google's 20-year history of building products, platforms, and services that help people and businesses grow. Through programs like these, we aim to help everyone– those who make up the workforce of today and the students who will drive the workforce of tomorrow – access the best of Google’s training and tools to grow their skills, careers, and businesses.
Empathizing with users and defining pain points
Get ready to begin the design process for a new portfolio project: a mobile app! This part of the course will focus on empathizing with users, which is the first phase of the design process. You’ll think through the needs of your potential users to build empathy maps and create personas. These hands-on activities will help you understand user perspectives and pain points.
Creating user stories and user journey maps
In this part of the course, you'll continue to empathize with users of the mobile app you'll later design. You'll craft user stories and develop user journey maps. You’ll also learn about the importance of considering accessibility when empathizing with users.
Defining user problems
All of your work to empathize with users will help you define the problem that users are facing. In this part of the course, you'll move from the empathize phase into the define phase of the design process. To define the problem your designs will solve, you’ll build a problem statement, a hypothesis statement, and a value proposition. In addition, you’ll explore how psychology and human factors influence design.
Ideating design solutions
You're ready to move into the third phase of the design process: ideate. You'll consider everything you've learned about the users you're designing for and the problems they're facing in order to brainstorm ideas for design solutions. To help you come up with lots of ideas for design solutions, you’ll conduct a competitive audit and complete design activities, like How Might We and Crazy Eights.
My instructor was engaging and communicated very well. The transcription was super handy and I loved that the reading after the lecture re-emphasized the content of the lecture. Excellent. Thank you.
this course is great , i learn a lot about how to empathize with the user and know their pain points and how to define the problem that should be addressed and how to ideate solution ideas
Research is not my stong suit, and it was a challenge for me to get through this course. Now that I've completed this portion I have developed a new appreciation for UX research and design.
Extremely well structured course, and good a mount of relevant reading topics. Easy to digest information and videos. Very happy this was recommended to me and I signed up straight away.
Prepare for a career in the high-growth field of UX design, no experience or degree required. With professional training designed by Google, get on the fast-track to a competitively paid job. There are currently 99,000 U.S. job openings in UX design with a median entry-level salary of $92,000.¹
