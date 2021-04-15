Create High-Fidelity Designs and Prototypes in Figma is the fifth course in a certificate program that will equip you with the skills you need to apply to entry-level jobs in user experience (UX) design. In this course, you will follow step-by-step tutorials to learn how to create high-fidelity designs, called mockups, in Figma, a popular design tool. Then, you’ll turn those designs into an interactive prototype that works like a finished product. You’ll conduct research to collect feedback about your designs and make improvements. Finally, you’ll learn how to share your designs with development teams and highlight your work in your professional UX portfolio.
This course is part of the Google UX Design Professional Certificate
Offered By
About this Course
What you will learn
Build mockups and high-fidelity prototypes in the design tool Figma.
Define and apply common visual design elements and principles.
Demonstrate how design systems can be used to organize, standardize, and enhance designs.
Understand the role of design critique sessions and feedback while iterating on designs.
Skills you will gain
- User Experience (UX)
- mockup
- Figma
- Prototype
- User Experience Design (UXD)
Offered by
Google Career Certificates are part of Grow with Google, an initiative that draws on Google's 20-year history of building products, platforms, and services that help people and businesses grow. Through programs like these, we aim to help everyone– those who make up the workforce of today and the students who will drive the workforce of tomorrow – access the best of Google’s training and tools to grow their skills, careers, and businesses.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Starting to create mockups
Turn your focus to visual design, which is how a product or technology appears to users. In this part of the course, you'll start to create mockups, which are high-fidelity designs that represent a final product. To create mockups, you'll use visual design elements, like typography, color, and iconography. Elements are often arranged into layouts using methods like grids, containment, and negative space. You'll apply all of these visual design learnings to build on the mobile app designs you've been working on throughout the certificate program.
Applying visual design principles to mockups
In this part of the course, you’ll use visual design principles to refine mockups. First, you'll use emphasis to guide users to the most important parts of a page. Next, you'll apply hierarchy, scale, and proportion to organize the elements on each page of your app. Then, you'll consider unity and variety to help elements of your app function together or stand out. Finally, you'll revisit Gestalt Principles, like similarity, proximity, and common region, to help users interpret your designs easily.
Exploring design systems
Come explore the world of design systems! In this part of the course, you'll be introduced to the parts of a design system, as well as the benefits of using a design system. You'll examine various companies' design systems, and you’ll have an opportunity to use them in your own mockups. You'll also learn how to use and create sticker sheets in Figma.
Participating in design critique sessions
Giving, receiving, and implementing feedback is a necessary part of the UX design process. In this part of the course, you’ll explore effective methods for giving and receiving feedback. You’ll also learn about design critique sessions, which will be an important part of your first job as a UX designer. Finally, you’ll learn how to turn feedback into actionable steps that you can take to revise designs.
Reviews
- 5 stars88.17%
- 4 stars9.18%
- 3 stars1.55%
- 2 stars0.60%
- 1 star0.47%
TOP REVIEWS FROM CREATE HIGH-FIDELITY DESIGNS AND PROTOTYPES IN FIGMA
This course was very intense but worth the knowledge! This course is perfect for those who want to pursue a career in UX Design!
Personally since i started my career as a UX designer and taking courses online, this is by far the best structured course i have seen and I love it. It's engaging and attention grabbing.
It is very exciting to create a high-fidelity prototype and very rewarding to see the end result of a project! The teachers presenting the courses are great!
Great course, I've really learned a lot about creating design systems, mockups, prototypes and more with Figma, and also how it connects to the wider aspects of working as a UX/UI or visual designer.
About the Google UX Design Professional Certificate
Prepare for a career in the high-growth field of UX design, no experience or degree required. With professional training designed by Google, get on the fast-track to a competitively paid job. There are currently 99,000 U.S. job openings in UX design with a median entry-level salary of $92,000.¹
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Certificate?
What is a UX designer?
What background is required?
What tools or platforms are included in the curriculum?
Which jobs will this certificate help me prepare for?
Do I need to take the course in a certain order?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.