About this Course

1,165,960 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 7 in the
Google UX Design
Beginner Level
Approx. 39 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Build mockups and high-fidelity prototypes in the design tool Figma.

  • Define and apply common visual design elements and principles.

  • Demonstrate how design systems can be used to organize, standardize, and enhance designs.

  • Understand the role of design critique sessions and feedback while iterating on designs.

Skills you will gain

  • User Experience (UX)
  • mockup
  • Figma
  • Prototype
  • User Experience Design (UXD)
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 7 in the
Google UX Design
Beginner Level
Approx. 39 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up99%(47,559 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

15 hours to complete

Starting to create mockups

15 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 52 min), 24 readings, 13 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

7 hours to complete

Applying visual design principles to mockups

7 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 29 min), 11 readings, 8 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Exploring design systems

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 34 min), 5 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Participating in design critique sessions

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 36 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM CREATE HIGH-FIDELITY DESIGNS AND PROTOTYPES IN FIGMA

View all reviews

About the Google UX Design Professional Certificate

Google UX Design

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder