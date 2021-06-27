OR
Sep 15, 2021
Great course, I've really learned a lot about creating design systems, mockups, prototypes and more with Figma, and also how it connects to the wider aspects of working as a UX/UI or visual designer.
RS
Mar 23, 2021
Working within Figma, you really learn a lot about the program and its benefits. The course teaches you in great detail how to successfully create hifi designs, and is packed with a ton of knowledge.
By Amrita S•
Jun 27, 2021
Good course overall, but in the last section which involves creating a case study and portfolio site, it would have been much more helpful to have a professional/instructor review instead of a peer review, as students are still learning and can't provide meaningful, actionable feedback in regards to current UX design practices. It would have also been nice to have more direction with building the portfolio site.
By mrs v•
Sep 8, 2021
CONS: No instructors. Work is reviewed by strangers on the internet. English literacy is an issue unfortunately. Offering the course in different languages would improve the experience for everyone. There is not a lot of depth to the instruction. You will have to put in a lot of additional research and study outside material. Designing anything out of the ordinary may attract negative feedback.
PROS: Low cost. Good introduction to design concepts for someone with little or no design background. If you are unfamiliar with UI and UX, completing the certificate program might help you gauge whether or not this field is a good option for you.
I am approaching the end of this course but I don't feel that it's prepared me to start a career in UX. The program does not deliver what it promises. Although I learned the material presented, and completed all of the assignments and lessons, I did not come out of this course with a presentable portfolio or sufficient entry level skills.
By Ashfaaq I•
Aug 21, 2021
Hi everyone and the team at Google! Firstly, I would love to show my appreciation to the team for putting out a well structured course for aspiring UX designers and researchers. This first case study has taught me a lot about how design that loves people is design that is loved by people.
However, I would have preferred a professional mentor to have reviewed my final case study as peers do not give critical feedback that can help us improve. I myself felt like when I reviewed other case studies, I would have given critiqued better if I had some experience in mentoring. Coursera and Google, please do the needful here.
Other than that, the course is wonderfully put out and has been a great learning for me. Thank you to the teams at Coursera and Google!
By Jeremy B•
Mar 24, 2021
This course is awesome. The videos, readings, and activities are well thought out. I've read about some of the concepts and stuff online, but I couldn't get any of it to really stick before. This course made it a lot more concrete, to where I feel like I finally get it. And now I've created a project for my portfolio, which is really cool! It even looks like a real app!
By Neshith r•
Apr 23, 2021
Amazing content from google, they not only cover figma also they concentrated on UX and other design aspects, Very helpful to build by career. Thank you Coursera & Google.
By Daphne M•
Sep 13, 2021
This course covers A LOT. There are some really interesting and important topics in it, and I certainly learned a lot. The instructor was also really great. He explained things very clearly, in a friendly and approachable way.
My biggest issue with this course is that it only touches upon some topics that seem really critical for UX designers to be proficient in - especially if they're not working in large companies where roles are highly compartmentalized. I felt like it could have delved much deeper into topics such as color theory, effective layout, and more advanced ways of using Figma. I found myself doing lots of reading outside of the course to feel like I had a handle on things, and I'm sure I'll need to keep doing this. Of course, beginner designers can't totally be proficient without more experience, but I wish I felt more confident about my high-fidelity design skills after taking this course than I do.
Overall, I enjoyed the instructor, thought the course covered many valuable topics, and learned a lot. But I wonder whether this course has given me sufficient knowledge in creating high-fidelity designs to actually land a job at the completion of this certificate program.
By Joyce K•
Nov 30, 2021
would be MUCH better with instructor-graded assignments. Peer graded assignments are not good for the more advanced portions of this course. I've had to resubmit my assignments to get the grade I know I should have received. It's like having toddlers grading toddlers on how to drive a car.
By Jackson B•
Mar 24, 2021
Its awesome to see my designs come to life! I'm absolutely loving getting to know Figma and see my hard work turn into something with real structure. This course is well thought out and put togther. I'm stoked to see whats next.
By Edgar P•
Nov 28, 2021
I enjoyed putting everything so far that I have created and learned into one presentation. Shows the improvement of the app from when it was started to the end and final product. Huge difference.
By Lyle-Dane W•
Sep 17, 2021
Kunal did an absolutely fantastic job with this course and he was gentle to the fact that we are moving to a possibly challenging part of the course so he was clear and precise. Thank you!
By Hoi D•
Mar 24, 2021
Getting into the nitty-gritty. Loved this course!
By Lalu T N•
Oct 24, 2021
I think the course is so boring, I don't get in depth high fidelity course in this course.
By Thanakorn•
Oct 31, 2021
Too much theory
By Jeena J•
Oct 22, 2021
This was the weakest unit thus far in the Google course. I was surprised how little instruction they gave for such an important course. They also didn't give enough time for the workload. Each of the weeks could have been expanded for multiple weeks. I didn't learn much about Figma as I wanted to. The only way I was able to complete this course is because of my prior experience with Figma in past courses such as SkillShare and DesignLab.
By Alejandro T•
Feb 10, 2022
This class offers very little information on how to build a high fidelity prototype. The online instruction is minimal, or non existent. The estudent is not given resources on how to build the prototype, utilize Figma features. Therefore, the assignment takes an innordinate amount of time for completion. Frankly, literally I'm working on my own without not online support.
By S. F•
Sep 22, 2021
very good info, actually I love it but is way too cramp and way too fast, I have background in Industrial and product design and even for me this is to much, imagine others with no experience whatsoever??
By Alice Y•
Mar 10, 2021
It's an amazing feeling to see your design come alive! Figma is a very powerful tool that the prototype updates as you update the design. Sharing the prototype is super easy as well. High Fidelity prototypes is such powerful tool for conducting usability testing and showing collaborators. Loved the attention to detail in this course on transitions as well.
By Ravi S•
Mar 24, 2021
By Elliott A•
Apr 16, 2021
Personally since i started my career as a UX designer and taking courses online, this is by far the best structured course i have seen and I love it. It's engaging and attention grabbing.
By Dmitry B•
Mar 14, 2021
Great course on how to take your design from doodles and sketches to prototypes and mockups that you can share with other designers, stakeholders, and engineers.
By k g•
May 18, 2021
I liked finally creating the hi fidelity version. i did feel like some of the stuff was cut and paste from the other assignments, but maybe that's by design?
By Elena B•
May 10, 2022
I enjoyed this course so much! Thank you Coursera & Google for giving me this opportunity! I have great satisfaction that I've overcome all the challenges and I feel so fulfilled when I see the final results. While doing this course I've learned that iteration a lot gives you great results. Also, it’s very important to pay attention to personal biases and accept ideas that may contradict your assumptions.
In the beginning, everything seemed so challenging but after I took everything step by step patiently I noticed that wasn't as difficult as I thought will be!
By Eilyn C•
May 18, 2022
Usability studies are really useful to find things that we don't even notice and help us to iterate. I learned a lot about Figma and had to watch supplemental videos in order to do some iterations on my app. I have learned a lot but the final exercise has taken me a long time although most of the images to upload and contents I already had from previous exercises, maybe just for that this week should be more days
By Peter M•
Apr 9, 2022
I knew how to design low fidelity prototypes in the previous course that I had talen prior to this course and I didn't know how to turn those ideas and low fidelity prototypes into a high fidelity ones. But thanks to the experienced tutors at Google, I was walked throught the process on how to do it and I created beautiful high fidelity prototypes
Thank you Google!!!
By Chanel N•
Dec 10, 2021
If you take this course seriously, it should not be a breeze. I have grown so much since enrolling in this program and this course tied the first project up perfectly! I paused my progress a bit to do more advanced readings and tutorials in Figma and it was definitely worth it in the end. Awesome job Google!