Create a High-Fidelity Prototype with Figma
In this 1 hour guided project, you will first learn the fundamental principles of high-fidelity prototyping. Then you will learn the basic techniques of using Figma to create a high-fidelity prototype for a pizza restaurant mobile application. High-fidelity prototypes closely resemble the final product and give users and developers a real taste of how the features work. Finally you will learn how to share your work with team members and clients to refine your design with them. Prior knowledge with basic mobile application user interface is recommended. An account with Figma is required for this project. If you do not already have an account. You can create a free account with Figma. To make your learning experience smoother, please do so prior to starting the project.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Task 1: Overview and create the design file
Task 2: Build the hero section
Task 3: Add the a pizza component, top, and the bottom nav bar
Optional: After Task 3 assessment
Task 4: Make an array of 9 pizzas
Task 5: Make it interactive
Optional: After Task 5 practice: Add another detail screen
Task 6: Share it with team members and clients
Optional: Cumulative Challenge: Add a splash screen
