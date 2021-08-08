Build Wireframes and Low-Fidelity Prototypes is the third course in a certificate program that will equip you with the skills you need to apply to entry-level jobs in user experience (UX) design. In this course, you’ll continue to design a mobile app for your professional UX portfolio. You’ll start by creating storyboards and getting familiar with the basics of drawing. Then, you'll create paper wireframes and digital wireframes using the design tool Figma. You’ll also create a paper prototype and a digital low-fidelity prototype in Figma.
Create storyboards to come up with ideas about solutions to user needs.
Create wireframes on paper and digitally in the design tool Figma.
Build paper prototypes to create interactive designs.
Design low-fidelity prototypes in Figma.
- User Experience (UX)
- UX Research
- Wireframe
- Prototype
- User Experience Design (UXD)
Google Career Certificates are part of Grow with Google, an initiative that draws on Google's 20-year history of building products, platforms, and services that help people and businesses grow. Through programs like these, we aim to help everyone– those who make up the workforce of today and the students who will drive the workforce of tomorrow – access the best of Google’s training and tools to grow their skills, careers, and businesses.
Storyboarding and wireframing
Welcome to the world of wireframes! You'll start by learning how to use research findings to inform ideation during the design process. Next, you'll create two types of storyboards: big picture and close-up. Then, you'll draw your first wireframes, and you'll explore the benefits of wireframing. Keep in mind that at this point in the design process, you should have lots of ideas for designs that address real user needs. You want to refine those ideas, and wireframing can help you do that.
Creating paper and digital wireframes
This is an action-packed part of the course where you'll draw wireframes for a mobile app! First, you'll draw lots of wireframes on paper. Then, you'll transition to digital wireframes in the design tool Figma. You'll even learn directly from Figma about how to best use their tool. Finally, you'll apply Gestalt Principles, like similarity, proximity, and common region, to your wireframes.
Building low-fidelity prototypes
You've gone through the first three stages of the design process: empathize, define, and ideate. Now, you'll enter the fourth stage of the design process: prototype. First, you'll create a paper prototype of your mobile app. Then, you'll transition to a digital low-fidelity prototype in Figma. In addition, you'll explore ways to recognize potential bias in your designs and learn how to avoid deceptive patterns.
Fun and practical course on wireframing and prototyping in Figma. Found it easy to follow, well explained and useful. I wireframed an entire app and prototyped it. A needed skill in UX design.
Great course with great instructors. I really enjoyed learning about wireframes and lo-fi prototypes. Figma is a great program and it was nice to have personal instructors teaching you how to use it.
A good combinatin of practical and theory. It took me out of my comfort zone and it will make me approach prototyping differently in the future. Some good tools and methods were explained.
Very in depth and explanatory. A lot of great aspects of UX Design (e.g. Storyboarding, Information Architecture, Wireframing etc) taught in such an easy and comprehensive way.
Prepare for a career in the high-growth field of UX design, no experience or degree required. With professional training designed by Google, get on the fast-track to a competitively paid job. There are currently 99,000 U.S. job openings in UX design with a median entry-level salary of $92,000.¹
