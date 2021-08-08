About this Course

1,230,698 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 7 in the
Google UX Design
Beginner Level
Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Create storyboards to come up with ideas about solutions to user needs.

  • Create wireframes on paper and digitally in the design tool Figma.

  • Build paper prototypes to create interactive designs.

  • Design low-fidelity prototypes in Figma.

Skills you will gain

  • User Experience (UX)
  • UX Research
  • Wireframe
  • Prototype
  • User Experience Design (UXD)
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 7 in the
Google UX Design
Beginner Level
Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up99%(58,726 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

9 hours to complete

Storyboarding and wireframing

9 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 49 min), 13 readings, 11 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Creating paper and digital wireframes

6 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 58 min), 7 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

8 hours to complete

Building low-fidelity prototypes

8 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 57 min), 13 readings, 5 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM BUILD WIREFRAMES AND LOW-FIDELITY PROTOTYPES

View all reviews

About the Google UX Design Professional Certificate

Google UX Design

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder