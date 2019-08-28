About this Course

Course 4 of 4 in the
UI / UX Design Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 41 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Sketch
  • Adobe XD
  • Adobe Illustrator
  • HTML/CSS
  • Balsamiq
Instructor

Offered by

California Institute of the Arts

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Course Overview

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 10 min), 10 readings
7 hours to complete

Not Getting Caught up in the Details: Wireframes

7 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 113 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

11 hours to complete

Finally, Make it Beautiful: The Mockup Phase

11 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 111 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

12 hours to complete

An Excursion to Codelandia

12 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 47 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

10 hours to complete

Putting it all Together: Final Presentation

10 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 39 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

About the UI / UX Design Specialization

UI / UX Design

Frequently Asked Questions

