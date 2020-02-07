AT
Oct 7, 2020
Interesting course. Just the right amount of challenge. I liked seeing the two students show their progress as the course went along, this gave a peek into what we're expected to do.
KE
Apr 20, 2020
This class balances theoretical knowledge and technical skills. I love that it covered everything from target audience strategy and design trends to code and wireframing instruction.
By Pauline R•
Feb 7, 2020
I was disappointed by this course as it repeats a lot of things learnt in the first two modules of the specialization. I didn't feel like I was learning anything new and I thought the content was a little outdated when we were advised to produce our mockups on software that were not designed for it.
By Marion L•
Jun 1, 2020
This course is complementary and not redundant with "UX design fundamentals" of the same specialization. The project is definitely focused on the web design, with a lot of work on the homepage and the navigation conventions, and taking care of desktop/mobile responsiveness. We work on visual mockups and apply prototyping with hotspots on the images. The strategy and information architecture built on the previous course is always referred to, so that we don't lose sight of the goals. Although the project brief is quite narrow and last course assignments looked all similar, somehow the diversity of projects is made clear here, with different design approaches to address the functional needs and many different "mood and tones".
By Rodrigo J•
Apr 1, 2019
Instructor feedback would be really appreciated!
By Lucas H•
Dec 4, 2019
I loved this course! So many useful tips and lessons were packed into the last four weeks, I would highly recommend other students interesting in UX/UI to check this one out!
By Cate S•
Apr 9, 2019
Incredible course! If you're looking to get into UX design you have to take this!!
By Tatevik G•
Apr 15, 2019
Now I have Portfolio and big experience due to this course , Highly recommend !!!
By Shannon F•
Sep 25, 2021
If the peer review system worked then this course would be ok but it doesn't. No one gives you feedback so you have to make the most of the course for yourself. The teaching content is not bad. That is why I have given it a 3 star. But I had my project stolen twice by other students. When I was marking on two occasions I had a student that uploaded my project as their own. I flagged these submissions but I don't know if anything happens. Students upload random links and unreadable documents. It has made this experience feel a bit like a joke. Overall I have learnt a lot but its only the beginning of this journey.
By Katherine E•
Apr 21, 2020
By Xinzi L•
Nov 3, 2019
Very well structured content, very good course.
I hope the content of the course was a little harder, it's a little too easy even for absolute beginners like me.
By Juangui J•
Apr 16, 2019
It's an extremely hands on course, you get to design a complete website (mobile friendly), starting from defining your strategy and objectives, creating user personas, defining requirements, exploring and refining design choices, and finally you will generate a clickable prototype.
The use of whitespace and typography is also introduced, as well as some of the lasts trends in layout design.
By AnaRuth F•
Aug 21, 2019
I really love this!!!! For me it has been an honor to be able to learn a lot this ui-ux design module. I recommend it, it is worth learning. My way of looking at websites and applications has a new look that serves the future and it is worth continuing to investigate these branches of design.
By Syeda R•
Sep 19, 2021
This is a wonderful course that gave me a great tool to move forward in the world of UX/UI.
If there is only one small set-back about this course, which is the peer review process. A lot of times the reviews feels incorrect, without effective feed-back and hastily done. It is important for a beginner to receive accurate feedback (both good and bad based on their work) to effectively know where they stand. May be besides peers every project was checked also by at least one instructor, things could have been improved exponentially.
In any ways, I am grateful to Coursera to provide this wonderful platform for millions of students like me to learn a new skill at such a cheaper price.
By Iniakin V•
Jun 16, 2021
Этот курс и специализацию должен пройти каждый уважающий себя дизайнер интерфейсов. Несмотря на то, что некоторые программы из курса становятся менее популярны, сам курс заложет в вас очень сильный фундамент, мне очень понравилось, вся специализация сделана с душой и продумана для мелочей. Единственное что посоветую - сразу учиться делать дизайн в Figma, сейчас это требуют все вакансии и в этой программе гораздо быстрее работать. Спасибо! (This course and specialization should take every self-respecting interface designer. Despite the fact that some programs from the course become less popular, the course itself will lay in you a very strong foundation, I really liked it, the whole specialization is made with soul and thoughtful to the smallest detail. The only thing that I can advise is to learn how to design in Figma. Thank you!)
By Koo J S•
May 16, 2020
It's an extremely good learning tool for basics and fundamentals of UI/UX design. However, I would love it if the lessons offers a more in-depth lessons into UI/UX. But it is understandable as it is geared towards people who knows nothing about UI/UX and would love to dip their toes into UI/UX. Also the peer grading system seems slightly flawed. Basically a group of people who are at the same level commenting on each other's work. I would appreciate if there are real tutors or real instructors who had real world experience to offer advice and professional comments on my work so I can learn from my mistakes. Other than that it is a great starter course for people who wants to learn about UI/UX. Thanks so much.
By Efren A•
Jun 8, 2020
Amazing course, thank you very much! Roman is just amazing as a teacher. I would kindly suggest to find a way to not give a pre-determined theme for the project (like a restaurant). Even though there is room for personalizing the ideas, I think providing a couple of different options would help students relate to the project. In my experience, doing a restaurant's site was a bit of a turn-off. But in any case, I loved the course and learned a lot!!! :D
By Kim M•
Jan 9, 2021
Excellent! I just finished my Specialization. I would highly recommend for any student of UI/UX Design. Both instructors Michael Worthington and Roman Jaster presented clearly and covered the whole process. You will have some projects to expand on and by going through the process a great foundation for future endeavors. I wish I had the fortune of attending CalArts visual design program in person, but this is a great alternative.
By Francisco R•
Jun 11, 2021
It is an excellent course, has a very fluid theory and is simple to understand and apply in practice. The best part is that at the end of the course I have a portfolio to show. I recommend!! Great course, I learned how to develop a prototype, now I have a project to put in my portfolio. I am very happy to have completed the course and to have carried out a real project to apply to my portfolio.
By Eva B•
May 23, 2020
I enjoyed the courses very much as well as the assignments. The only bothering thing and it is not minor is the fact that the submissions are being rated by students and some of them are really really mean. Giving bad grades and not explaining anything. I honestly think that my work were good but I got badly graded by the same specific persons again and again and had to resubmit each time :-(
By Venkatlakshmi V•
Nov 4, 2020
It was a great hands-on learning experience with the focus not just on visual design, the way the users might navigate through the design, the various nick-nacks of creating a perfect website (which is a very daunting process) but also on coding, which is just fabulous! Roman Jaster sir is a great tutor and I am very glad I got this opportunity! Thank you Calarts and Coursera!
By Karla F S•
Nov 10, 2020
This was a difficult course with a big project at the end but definitely worth it! Compared to the first two courses, here you will learn (and have at the end) a proper project documentation including everything from the ideation, strategy, wireframes, and mockups. I personally found this helpful to have structure in that regard.
By Sonia G•
Feb 16, 2021
I loved this course! When I started, I was not sure if I will be able to achieve the end target, but I did it! I created a website prototype. Feels Awesome. Each and every assignment was explained and shown with example. Roman Jaster, I would like to take a moment to THANK YOU sir! Great teaching :)
By Herosimo S N•
Jun 17, 2020
This course is well-structured. Roman as the instructor gave us good practice from his experience as a professional web designer in his studio. I really recommend you to join with this course, and don't forget to follow the previous course, as this is a continuing part from previous course.
By Madhavan B•
Jun 14, 2020
With this course, I was able to understand how to design a website from scratch and finally how to deliver it to the client. I learnt about the different stages that the design process involves and how to get regular feedback though out the process. It was a fun learning experience.
By Yana B•
Mar 29, 2021
Thank you so much for this course! I learned a lot and the guys who also took part in the course helped a lot to see the shortcomings in the work, thanks to them everything is perfect! The program is excellently composed!
Thanks for your work to everyone who worked on this course!
By Christina S•
Nov 3, 2019
Good course, the example of perfectly organized information and easy study process. Informative and easy to understand videos and other materials, external links and advices. Quick support on forums is also a valuable thing. Thanks a lot to CalArt members who created this course.