About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
UI / UX Design Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Adobe Illustrator
  • Adobe Indesign
  • Treejack
Course 3 of 4 in the
UI / UX Design Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

California Institute of the Arts

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Course Overview

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 12 min), 10 readings
3 hours to complete

The User Experience Process

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 39 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Asking Good Questions: Determining Strategy

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 90 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

What is in and What is Out: Outlining Scope

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 65 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Getting your Ducks in a Row: The Sitemap

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 43 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz

About the UI / UX Design Specialization

UI / UX Design

