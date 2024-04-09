Welcome to UX Web Design: Build User-Centric Websites. Jumpstart your journey in UX design with this course, blending theory and practice to teach you the essentials. Learn key UX principles, align products with user needs, and dive into user research to craft intuitive and engaging digital experiences. Gain hands-on experience in creating wireframes and prototypes, using tools like Balsamiq to bring your designs to life. This course sets the foundation for anyone looking to create user-centered websites and apps, providing the skills needed to innovate and meet user expectations effectively.
In this comprehensive module, students will explore the essential principles that highlight the importance of User Experience (UX). Through dynamic discussions and practical examples, participants will not only understand the core of UX but also learn to express its critical role in developing innovative designs. This module goes beyond theoretical knowledge, enabling students to apply key UX principles, such as Miller's Law, Jakob's Law, Von Restorff Effect, and more. By the conclusion of this module, students will have a solid understanding of UX's theoretical underpinnings within the digital environment.
In this module, you'll learn how to align product objectives with user needs, creating not just effective but enjoyable experiences. We'll dive into the art of visual design, examining various logo types, from the simple beauty of Letter Marks to the detailed complexity of Combination Marks, enhancing your understanding of brand identity. Additionally, you'll gain skills in developing comprehensive use cases, which include both broad overviews and in-depth analyses, to fully grasp user interactions. By the end of this module, you'll become adept in logo design nuances and skilled in crafting user-focused use cases.
In this module, you will begin a comprehensive exploration to master the art and science of user research. You will learn to distinguish between qualitative and quantitative research techniques through an in-depth examination of methodological nuances, equipping yourself with a broad range of tools to uncover valuable insights. You will learn how to become proficient in conducting user interviews and designing questions that reveal user needs, motivations, and pain points. Additionally, you will explore the strategic process of persona differentiation, learning how to create vivid user personas that enhance the design process. As a concluding highlight, the module clarifies the challenge of shopping cart abandonment, providing practical strategies to minimize it when developing engaging apps and websites.
In this module, you will navigate the foundational elements of UX design, focusing on the art of defining the project scope to ensure a clear vision and purpose. You will explore the Scope Plane, a fundamental aspect of the UX design process, which offers a structured method to clarify and refine project goals. This module teaches you how to transform those ideas into low-fidelity blueprints. Through interactive activities and guided lab sessions, you will become proficient in creating clear, functional wireframes with industry-standard tools like Balsamiq. You'll engage in the process of sketching, iterating, and testing your wireframes, thereby gaining valuable hands-on experience. By the end of this module, participants will not only possess the skills to effectively define project scopes but will also be prepared to turn their design concepts into reality with precision and clarity.
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you purchase a Certificate you get access to all course materials, including graded assignments. Upon completing the course, your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
You will be eligible for a full refund until two weeks after your payment date, or (for courses that have just launched) until two weeks after the first session of the course begins, whichever is later. You cannot receive a refund once you’ve earned a Course Certificate, even if you complete the course within the two-week refund period. See our full refund policy.