Vishal Chawla is an accomplished and highly qualified Group Leader/Director at MIT, with over 23 years of professional experience in the field. He holds a Master’s in Information Technology from Northeastern University, where he gained expertise in several topics such as Web Design, Web Development, User Experience, Application Development, Quality Assurance, Web Services, Database, and Open Source Development. Chawla’s currently teaches Web Design and User Experience Engineering, and User Experience Design and Testing at Northeastern University. As an industry expert in several subject matters, Chawla is highly respected for his extensive knowledge and experience in the field of technology. He has worked in various leadership roles and contributed significantly to the development of innovative solutions and products in his field. Chawla’s passion for teaching is reflected in his teaching style. He enjoys interacting with his students and helping them develop their skills, and his classes are highly regarded by his students. He works as a catalyst to help his students develop their potential and succeed in their careers. He is passionate about technology and is a lifelong learner who believes that change is the only constant thing, and one should continue to work towards improving themselves.