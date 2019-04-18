OP
Jun 23, 2020
I absolutely love this course. I already knew most stuff or had basic understanding, but lectures helped me to organize all my knowledge and forced me (in good way) to change the ways I do things.
SS
Jul 27, 2019
This course is extremely beneficial who wish to understand as to how web designing happens and works. I helps build strategy as it show show to build your ideas when you are actually working.
By Shannon W•
Apr 18, 2019
This course was fantastic! Content clear and the best part was seeing the instructor with actual students discussing actual projects. I would highly recommend this course. Thanks!
By Susan K•
Nov 27, 2018
This course was a good review of things I have touched on before in my training -- giving me a chance to apply them in a project. I like the way the project was structured in building a complete document week by week. There was some confusion in the final assignment with the site map and whether it should show "flow" or not. I incorporated flow, as to me "decision points" are a part of FLOW, but some of my peers did not see that as being the case and marked me down for adding what they call "flow". I recall checking course video to see if flow was a part of the assignment as I too was confused about this aspect. It might be good to review week 4 and clarify this issue for future students. Also hard to get work reviewed, seems I had to beg on forums to get them reviewed by my peers.
By Sava S•
Jun 16, 2019
To be honest I didn't find the videos with the CalArts students all that enlightening; I think I learned more in the first 2 courses of the specialization.
By Facundo F F•
Apr 22, 2019
It could be easily compressed in a 1 week course. I'm doing UI/UX specialization and this one is the less engaging course of all.
By Rodrigo J•
Mar 2, 2019
Great course, just wished I could get personalized feedback by my instructor.
By Piotr S•
Apr 2, 2019
Could have been compacted into a much shorter course
By Iñaki C S•
Jun 19, 2019
Although I've been working as a project manager for many marketing websites I found this course very useful. It lays the grounds for a well thought and properly sequenced design process. A very interesting course for starting and experienced web designers.
By shlok r s•
Jul 28, 2019
By Afira A•
Apr 5, 2021
Amazing course! The way it's explained with real examples. Alyson and Bradley's projects are insightful for learning. The course is much better than the first 2 of the specialization.
By Valeria D•
Dec 22, 2018
The course has good information but I find it to be too simple, the assignments were pretty basic, expected more complexity.
By Antonio C•
Apr 27, 2020
A very good course about the earlier phase of web design, which is the real strength of pure UXers who have little graphic design background, like me. This is why I enjoyed this course more than the others and I'm looking forward to showing all my skills in this particular field. I only wish that these certificates were really valuable but unfortunately I read on the web that many people say it's like they don't have actual value...but it's a certificate by Coursera, which collaborates with high-level universities, and by CalArts which is one of the best institutions for design, and most of all, we actually MAKE REAL PROJECTS during these courses, we put them in our portfolios, why doesn't anybody care?? I wish Coursera would put more emphasis on this.
By Anne W•
Jul 4, 2019
I liked Roman's explanation on how to create user personas, and site maps. He goes in depth about the different types of data that should be taken into consideration to create a user persona. It was also beneficial to learn how flowcharts can display the functionality and content of a website. The recorded critiques with his students on their projects were helpful. Listening to the advice he gave his students, allowed for better understanding and context of the project requirements.
By Joseph B•
Oct 24, 2019
I think this course is pretty helpful, because they are explaning to you concepts with samples of real world, with real products. also to see the tutoring the two students; alyson and breadly is a great success.
I am really very grateful and this course has been very helpful for me.
By Christina S•
Nov 3, 2019
Good course, the example of perfectly organized information and easy study process. Informative and easy to understand videos and other materials, external links and advices. Quick support on forums is also a valuable thing. Thanks a lot to CalArt members who created this course.
By Clark S•
Mar 7, 2019
A good focus on the fundamentals of web design (strategy and architecture). Professor Jaster also includes interviews with a number of people working in the industry which helps to ground the learnings, making it more useful / less "academic". Recommended!
By Eleni-Angela V•
Nov 28, 2018
It is a great course! I am really enjoying it! The professor is vey nice, organised, the lectures are well structured, with nice slides, simple notes and straight to the point, simple examples that help you understand completely the point. I like it a lot!
By Jafed E G•
Jul 6, 2019
I enjoy the lectures. The professor has a good speaking and teaching style which keeps me interested. Lots of concrete math examples which make it easier to understand. Very good slides which are well formulated and easy to understand
By SangAh L•
May 30, 2019
The tutor(professor) cares a lot to deliver all the information about web design.
I really enjoyed watching videos and doing assignments, especially I loved the interview videos as I could hear professional's voices.
By Veena V•
Aug 3, 2019
Great course! I really learned a lot. Very well structured and easy to understand. The assignments were well planned and the examples really helped. Also the bonus interviews were very useful and engaging.
By Daniela G•
Dec 17, 2019
This is so far the best course. But, in all the courses you should reorganized everything, This would've been helpful if it was first. Then the others about design. But they all ARE perfect. Thank you
By sAurabh P•
Jun 23, 2021
This course really helped me in solving that question we face in almost every project, where to start and how to acieve professionalism in every aspect of any project from start to end.
By Manasi H•
Oct 14, 2019
A very well designed and thought-out course!
I have completed the previous 2 in the specialization so far, but this one was the best of the 3 courses I have completed so far!
By Pushti B•
Oct 31, 2019
Even better than the first two courses of this specialisation. The interaction with the students who were actually working on it was really helpful.
By Elliott W•
Feb 8, 2019
Jasper is a good teacher and has clearly put a lot of time and effort into this course. It gives a sound theoretical understanding into UI and UX.
By Natalia G•
Dec 22, 2019
I really love it! I enjoy the way CALARTS teaches its students, it gives you all the information theoretical and practical in an enjoyable way!