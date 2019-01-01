Profile

Visiting Faculty, Program in Graphic Design

Bio

Roman Jaster is a graphic designer working in Los Angeles. He is the co-founder of the design studio Yay Brigade (https://yaybrigade.com). His work is focused on web design and development, as well as book design, often for cultural organizations and artists. Roman graduated from the CalArts graphic design program in 2007 where he now teaches web design classes. He is the creator of calartsdesignalmanac.net (http://calartsdesignalmanac.net), a website chronicling the genealogy of the CalArts Graphic Design department. Roman loves baking hearty loaves of bread, relaxes while playing with his two pets of the order Rodentia, and finds delight in the fact that a newspaper lands in front of his dwelling every morning.

Courses

Web Design: Strategy and Information Architecture

Web Design: Wireframes to Prototypes

