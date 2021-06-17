SC
Feb 2, 2022
I loved this course!! Gives you a taste of what s UX Designer does and gets you thinking like one. I loved creating wireframes and prototypes. This course got me excited to continue on in the program.
JN
Sep 27, 2021
Great course with great instructors. I really enjoyed learning about wireframes and lo-fi prototypes. Figma is a great program and it was nice to have personal instructors teaching you how to use it.
By Daphne M•
Jun 17, 2021
I was most excited about the content of this course, and it indeed covered really interesting topics. I also felt like I was finally transitioning from the theory and research into the core of the design process. That said, I was disappointed by how little the course elaborated on information architecture, best practices of inclusive design (for example, how big should buttons be? How far should elements be from each other to provide a positive user experience for users with motor disabilities?), and on how to best use Figma. The course only briefly touched on some of these topics, which I think are extremely critical. Additionally, some of the concepts weren't explained in a totally clear way in the course itself (and were much clearer in the recommended readings). Overall, I was most excited about this course, the material was really interesting, and I certainly feel like I learned new skills. But this course wasn't as robust or all-inclusive as the previous two courses in the certificate program. I personally feel like it should have been at least as long as the previous two courses, and not shorter, as there's more information that truly should have been covered.
By Chrissy B•
Jul 28, 2021
There is not a path to receive feedback from an instructor. Projects are graded by peers who may or may not have an adequate understanding of the English language and do not have experience in UX or an understanding of the project.
IF I could receive feedback from an instructor at the end of the course either via the discussion board or slack, I would give this 5 stars but as it stands, the course is extremely lacking in helping you actually learn what you did correctly and what you did incorrectly (or could be improved upon).
By Viki K•
Jul 8, 2021
The peer assessments/grades are very bad when it comes to feedback. Feedback is not well-rounded and opinionated, sometimes you could also get a low grade from people who do not even bother to notice your work. Overall, content-wise it is a great course for beginners but the issue above needs to be resolved.
By Tammie K•
May 5, 2021
The IA part is a bit vague
By Ashfaaq I•
Jul 1, 2021
The Team at Google have very nicely laid out this course for beginners with detailed steps from starting with our very first paper wireframe all the way to building a digital Lo-fi Prototype, all the while keeping it as fun and involved as possible. Definitely would suggest UX Design Aspirants to take up this certification.
I would like to add that the course skipped on important sections like the Information Architecture and giving out different design rules to be followed while prototyping. These would definitely stream line a designers thought process to better deliver their design that are business effective.
By Mark R•
Jun 25, 2021
I thought overall the course was okay but could have better if there was more feedback from the Course Instructor.
By Katharine L•
May 11, 2021
This course is absolutely criminal. It's supposed to be suitable for beginners, but throwing new software at people who you know have never used it before with no adequate tutorial, guidance, or help is not a way to learn something. I have spent hours in frustration now on one assignment. Figma is complete garbage as far as I can tell, which just makes this worse. No help from them on how to use their software, either. I should probably add here that I am not stupid, and normally learn new software very quickly on my own. So this is a first for me, and an indicator of just how lacking the course instruction is.
I do not have words for how angry I am. I will be contacting Coursera for a refund. I will also tell anyone who will listen to not take any Google course or certification on Coursera.
If you are considering taking this course, AVOID IT. Find something else to learn, or another platform to learn UX Design. It is not worth the aggravation and frustration.
By Lisa D L•
Mar 24, 2021
I recommend this course! At the end, you will have the skills and knowledge to build wireframes and prototypes. The clear, step-by-step instruction on using Figma is second to none, easy to understand, and fun! If you're on the fence about taking this course, don't hesitate.
By Jackson B•
Mar 24, 2021
I feel like I really excelled at wireframing once I understood how to do it. I appreciate how much detail the course gives, and the ability to practice things multiple times. Building these assets and undwerstanding how all the parts of my design fit together is really cool.
By Jim N•
Sep 28, 2021
By Luis C•
Oct 1, 2021
Fun and practical course on wireframing and prototyping in Figma. Found it easy to follow, well explained and useful. I wireframed an entire app and prototyped it. A needed skill in UX design.
By Ravi S•
Mar 24, 2021
A really great, and very digestible course teaches you how to build wireframes and loft prototypes. Learning about Figma in this course really sets you up for success when looking for a job.
By Amir H B M•
Mar 27, 2021
Great Course Great Instructors learned so much around paper and digital wireframes and also learned a lot about Figma!
By Nithin P•
Nov 12, 2021
This course is super helpful in regards to explaining the theoretical side of things. The instructor was the best of the lot, who brought a certain fun to the teaching. The course is also informative for beginners. I, however, had one issue with the course, which was the way they handles Figma.
All wireframes in this course are made through Figma, but this course isn't a Figma course, so everything was either very simply explained or brushed over. I would suggest everyone to take a Figma course along with this to get to know plugins and UI kits which can make the wireframing process easier than it is explained here.
4/5
By AK C•
Aug 18, 2021
All the 4 courses I enrolled in were ok!. I didn't find it great. The instructors were just reading out from the screen. I wanted to experience real teaching. Some assignments were fun, but overall it's time to change the teaching style.
By Jeremy B•
Mar 24, 2021
I've been hearing about Figma for a while, but hadn't really messed with it until now. I've seen it on a lot of job postings, so I'm excited this course gave me experience with it! The paper wireframes were fun to make. I've read about them before, but always went straight to online tools instead. It's nice to be able to unplug and still do UX :).
By Alice Y•
Mar 10, 2021
This course really teaches you how to make your design come to life. This is a great way to test out the design and the usability. When you can interact with a flow(Instead of it sitting flat on a screen), you really start to notice all the jarring interactions. Research participants feel very comfortable when it's tangible too.
By Alyona M•
Mar 22, 2021
I particularly enjoyed this part of professional certification. Especially the part about dark patterns. I feel like Google not only educates me but also makes me a better person...ethically. There's a deeper than just mastering professional skills context.
By Yohannes G B•
Mar 17, 2022
I spend a great time in this course thanks to the lecturer and for the google team for providing us interesting course materials, its a dream come true on my journey to User Experiance Design.
By Jaquan L•
Mar 24, 2021
This course went in-depth with the technical side of UX design. You're able to get hands on experience with building designs which is really exciting!
By Hoi D•
Mar 24, 2021
I like getting opportunities to engage with others learning about UX design. There was a lot of activities too
By Dacian L•
Apr 16, 2021
Interesting, full of info, bit abstract at times - lots of out-course activity to learn Figma. Great overall!
By Scott L•
Jan 7, 2022
There is alot of missing direction as to how to submit assignments and what is expected. More and clear information is needed. I realize there is a proctor to email questions but the wait time for answer is a few days to over a week. At this point I will wait for an answer on how we submit assignments and then may find another course. No way i'm going to waste anymore time here.
By Andrea K•
Nov 28, 2021
I had to submit my prototype several time because peer reviews didn't properly grade my prototype. I only have to submit one flow not a fully functioning app but people didn't' understand. My flow at 5 wireframes and still they wouldn't give me the points. I am really disappointed and coursera wasn't helpful! This is not helpful if people are not properly grading.
By madu b•
Dec 18, 2021
The course was a good user experience (UX) for a student of UX as to how UX should be designed to be inclusive of even users who are remote and not classroom and make it successful. Specifically the video with transcript and the transcript highlighting the text being spoken in the video makes the UX much more productive by allowing student to rewind, review and remember!
In my perception I noticed while submitting the prototype of CoffeeHouse there was an option (with link icon) to submit as a clickable link whereas when I submitted my portfolio ArtAnywhere there was no link visible and entire webpage address of Figma had to copy pasted, which may be a small inconvenience for the peer reviewer to copy paste into the browser and view.
A suggestion is that whenever the submission is viewed the system should generate a email notification to the submitter.
Currently the search function by key words doesn't work in the submission page, it would help if search works!
Thanks for the education, training and this opportunity to comment and give feed back.
Happy Holidays and Happy Healthier New Year 2021.
Best regards,
Madu.
