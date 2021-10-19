About this Course

Course 7 of 7 in the
Google UX Design
Beginner Level
Approx. 71 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Apply each step of the UX design process (empathize, define, ideate, prototype, test) to create a portfolio project focused on social good.

  • Build wireframes, mockups, and low-fidelity and high-fidelity prototypes for a dedicated mobile app and a responsive website.

  • Prepare to successfully interview for an entry-level UX design job.

  • Determine if freelance design work is a good career fit.

Skills you will gain

  • User Experience (UX)
  • Usability Testing
  • Prototype
  • User Experience Design (UXD)
  • UX design jobs
Course 7 of 7 in the
Google UX Design
Beginner Level
Approx. 71 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Google

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content Rating 99%(24,720 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

13 hours to complete

Starting the UX design process: empathize, define, ideate

13 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 57 min), 19 readings, 14 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

9 hours to complete

Creating wireframes and low-fidelity prototypes

9 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 25 min), 14 readings, 10 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

15 hours to complete

Creating mockups and high-fidelity prototypes

15 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 16 min), 8 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

11 hours to complete

Designing a complementary responsive website

11 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 37 min), 14 readings, 16 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM DESIGN A USER EXPERIENCE FOR SOCIAL GOOD & PREPARE FOR JOBS

About the Google UX Design Professional Certificate

Google UX Design

Frequently Asked Questions

