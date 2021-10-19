Design a User Experience for Social Good and Prepare for Jobs is the seventh and final course in a program that will equip you with the skills you need to become an entry-level UX designer. In this course, you will design a dedicated mobile app and a responsive website focused on social good. You will showcase all that you’ve learned during the certificate program to complete the design process from beginning to end: empathizing with users, defining their pain points, coming up with ideas for design solutions, creating wireframes and prototypes, and testing designs to get feedback. By the end of this course, you will have a new cross-platform design project to include in your professional UX portfolio.
Apply each step of the UX design process (empathize, define, ideate, prototype, test) to create a portfolio project focused on social good.
Build wireframes, mockups, and low-fidelity and high-fidelity prototypes for a dedicated mobile app and a responsive website.
Prepare to successfully interview for an entry-level UX design job.
Determine if freelance design work is a good career fit.
- User Experience (UX)
- Usability Testing
- Prototype
- User Experience Design (UXD)
- UX design jobs
Google Career Certificates are part of Grow with Google, an initiative that draws on Google's 20-year history of building products, platforms, and services that help people and businesses grow. Through programs like these, we aim to help everyone– those who make up the workforce of today and the students who will drive the workforce of tomorrow – access the best of Google’s training and tools to grow their skills, careers, and businesses.
Starting the UX design process: empathize, define, ideate
You've reached the final course of the Google UX Design Certificate — congratulations! You will design a dedicated mobile app and a responsive website focused on social good that showcases everything you've learned in the program. To get started, you'll learn about designing across devices by exploring progressive enhancement and graceful degradation approaches and the 4Cs. With all of this new knowledge, you’ll begin your portfolio project. You’ll start with the empathize phase, where you’ll create personas, user stories, and user journey maps. Then, you’ll move on to the define phase, where you’ll identify the user need your project will focus on and build a problem statement. Finally, you’ll make your way into the ideate phase, where you’ll conduct a competitive audit and come up with ideas for your dedicated mobile app design through sketching.
Creating wireframes and low-fidelity prototypes
In this part of the course, you’ll take everything you’ve learned about the user problem you’re trying to solve and come up with a basic version of your dedicated mobile app. You’ll start by creating paper wireframes to come up with lots of ideas. You’ll take the best parts of your paper wireframes and create digital wireframes in Figma or Adobe XD. Next, you’ll turn your digital wireframes into a low-fidelity prototype. Then, you'll plan and conduct a usability study to get feedback about your low-fidelity prototype, and you’ll make changes to your designs based on insights from your research.
Creating mockups and high-fidelity prototypes
Welcome to the world of high-fidelity design! In this part of the course, you will create mockups for your dedicated mobile app that incorporate visual design elements and principles. Along the way, you’ll save elements and components in your design system, which you'll be able to reuse when you design a responsive website in the next part of the course. Then, you’ll turn your mockups into a high-fidelity prototype. Finally, you’ll have the option to plan and conduct a usability study to gather feedback about your high-fidelity prototype. By the end of this part of the course, your dedicated mobile app designs will be complete, and you will be more than halfway done with your portfolio project.
Designing a complementary responsive website
With completed designs for your dedicated mobile app, you'll take what you learned about your product and users and apply that to design a responsive website for social good. To begin, you’ll learn how to design for different experiences and screen sizes. Next, you’ll review the importance of information architecture and create a sitemap for your website. You’ll also sketch lots of ideas and potential layouts for your website. You’ll create wireframes on paper, digitally, or both for different sized screens. And you’ll develop a low-fidelity prototype and test it through a usability study to improve your designs. Then, you’ll move into high-fidelity designs where you'll create mockups for different sized screens of your responsive website. Finally, you’ll create a high-fidelity prototype of your responsive website, and test it one more time. By the end of this part of the course, your cross-platform designs will be complete and added to your online portfolio!
Useful course for someone very new to the subject. The course guides you to creating a successful portfolio. Glad I took the course!
love that I can work and complete certificate at my own pace. It's give time do many other things and still have time to farther my knowlegdge.
i really got a clear understanding of putting my user front and center in all the design stages. thanks you for such well explained material
One of the best course contents which I have studied so far. It had a design flow to it with lot of examples, practice quizzes, tasks etc.,
Prepare for a career in the high-growth field of UX design, no experience or degree required. With professional training designed by Google, get on the fast-track to a competitively paid job. There are currently 99,000 U.S. job openings in UX design with a median entry-level salary of $92,000.¹
