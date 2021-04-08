LS
Oct 14, 2021
The course is very good. The platform needs implementation though, it has some bugs with the videos not showing the image sometimes and not a good flow, like having to go back to continue sometimes.
CB
Dec 2, 2021
Great course. I learnt so much and after taking all the courses in order, I clearly improved and my last project was actually decent and I'm very glad I did it on my own.
By Mohammad H•
Apr 8, 2021
I would say this last course was just repeating the other courses, so it was very unnecessary. Just the job search section was new.
By Josh Y•
Jul 17, 2021
I have completed the Google UX certificate, but so far I have either just gotten rejection notices or heard nothing back from jobs I've applied to. I think the course is good if you already work in UX/ have a back ground in something design related, but if you have no experience in UX design, this certificate will not help you out that much.
By Sankha W•
Jun 16, 2021
First thanks for the amazing people who taught us throughout the course. It was great and I love how you folks more focused on accessibility since that's something we designers should learn.
I have a suggestion. Add more contents on psychology and laws of UX
By ANTONIJA P•
Dec 16, 2021
For a UX design course you'd think it would be designed better than this. Unnecessary course in the certificate program. Too many quizzes and activities that don't serve any real purpose since there isn't an usual grading system. Repeating the same things over and over again. The last peer graded assignment of making a portfolio webpage is unfair to all the students who don't have the means or access to necessary tools to make one. In addition, this means learning a new tool just to make a portfolio. This assignment shouldn't be a requirement for the student to get their certificate but an optional one that is done on one's own terms and in one's own time after the course. Not to mention that peer graded assignments go ungraded for weeks since there isn't a constant influx of other peers to grade you, or you to grade them.
The only useful part in this module is the interview tips.
By Ashphiar R R•
Aug 29, 2021
Course material is good but there is no need for make this course 5 week long. It waste a lot of time of mine.
By Neha J•
Jul 24, 2021
I wish they helped us create a better website for our portfolio
By Mihai D•
Dec 10, 2021
google, why are you galloping in Modules 6 and 7? You're forcing us into design sprints, cramming up tasks into a single week. Why pretend that what you're asking of us is doable? You might as well just split the tasks in more modules/weeks. You know well we're missing the deadlines and we keep paying the monthly fee to keep going and reset deadlines.
By Chathumi K•
Jul 21, 2021
Before I started this specialization, I knew nothing about UX. I haven't had any hands-on experience with Figma or Adobe XD. But now I have fell in love with this UX field.
A HUGE THANKS TO GOOGLE for this wonderful specialization!
By Christopher D B•
Oct 28, 2021
Very instructive course for someone who has never stepped into the field before. I am now working freelance on a new and exciting project that will be launched into the play store soon!! Thanks Google!!
By Minaketan O•
Jul 22, 2021
Great primer for the last course in this month long journey. Out of the 5 weeks, 4 were a repeat of the course we were taught already so it was just a quick reminder, which I feel could have been brought down less. Other than that the last week was a great insight into the industry and preparations for job hunt. Great instructors and I love each one of them and the valuable lessons they taught me. Great job everyone.
By Karla S•
Nov 2, 2021
Outstanding leadership, thought analysis and mentorship was found in this segment of the Google UX Design Certificate. I really enjoyed the learning experience and improved both my knowledge base and confidence in successfully creating a number of projects during this course. Highly recommend for all digital communicators.
By Elvis K•
Jul 28, 2021
This course was without a doubt an eye opener, I got to learn some new things, quite a lot actually as to how to prepare for interviews when applying for an entry level UX design position, this course is rich indeed.
By Myroslav G•
May 14, 2021
Huge thanks to mentors team - great job on sharing the knowledge in such a structured way. I wish I had this 10 years ago =)
By OtellO A•
Dec 13, 2021
Wow! what a journey. This course is well organized and crafted. It felt like a college degree program and anyone who truly followed every step and procedure can have the confidence to work with others in design. Thanks to all those at Google and Coursera who made this possible.
By ARITRO K S•
Jun 14, 2021
The course was great, with detailed explanation and a lot of examples. The assessments and quizzes were very helpful. My experience with this course was really awesome.
By Md M U•
Jun 14, 2021
😍😍Amazing course for beginner. Learning was a lot. Thanks goole for this amazing course. 😍😍
By alberto d•
Apr 13, 2021
Very hard but awarding course
By Ayrton L•
Oct 6, 2021
Amazing!
By Giang A•
Sep 29, 2021
This course is a combination of what you have learned from the previous courses in the certificate program. It's very practical and you can add one more project to your portfolio as well. Regarding resources for job application, some parts might not apply to you due to differences in job markets of countries outside the USA.
By Lalu T N•
Oct 31, 2021
This cool, but the material is still repetitive.
By CM K•
Apr 28, 2022
Each course toward the Google UX Design certification builds on those before. I love how at first, each step was fully explained and the learners were led through, with videos and text, each successive piece of information sliding into place. My favorite thing about this final course "Design a User Experience for Social Good & Prepare for Jobs" is that the creators knew by this time, we should have the knowledge needed to go through the steps and get them done... without holdilng out hands through. They included links to earlier courses if we didn't remember, but they basically gave us the step and let us go forward to get it done. This way, I was able to truly know what I now knew and what I needed to refresh myself on.
The job prep week was both interesting and frustrating. It was too much information on too short of a timeframe. However, it was still excellent information and gave me a couple ideas of where to go forward.
I'm highly impressed with this certification course. I've taken many different cert courses in the past, but none were like this. Well done, Google.
By Paragahakotuwe M C N K•
Jun 19, 2021
Learned a lot.Such a great learning proccess.Well structured course from goodle.The indstructors are the best instructors I have met in my entire life.Informations and resources are on to the point.Thank you Google for making a course like this.I can reccomend this programme for anyone who would like to learn UX design and put a great foundational knowledge on UX desing.
By Άγγελος Ζ•
Oct 10, 2021
I learned some very valuable information about how to prepare for interviews and jobs. Initially, a third full project like the two previous ones can seem too much, especially due to its diffuse goals, but with the proper timing and use of the skills we have learned so far, we can achieve a very satisfying result. Also, much thanks to Paolo for his tuition!
By Juan R W•
Nov 17, 2021
It took a bit of time, but I'm hoping this is the change I needed to land a solid career. The lessons were all explained clearly and with proper detail. This is more so a review of the entire UX Design specialization. I also recognize this is a gamble, but I've placed my bets, all that's left is to roll the dice and play these cards right.
By Annika M A•
Apr 18, 2022
Very beautifully made and motivating. I think it is a bit challenging at that point to find more and more people that help you with your usability studies, but I think this course, where you can create your own project and ideas, is a really nice way to put personality to your portfolio. Very motivating, thank you!