Course 6 of 7 in the
Google UX Design
Beginner Level
Approx. 42 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Apply each step of the UX design process (empathize, define, ideate, prototype, test) to create a responsive website in Adobe XD.

  • Plan information architecture and sitemaps for website designs.

  • Apply common layouts for web pages.

  • Complete a design project and include it in your professional UX portfolio.

Skills you will gain

  • Adobe XD
  • User Experience (UX)
  • Usability Testing
  • Prototype
  • User Experience Design (UXD)
Google

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

9 hours to complete

Empathize with the user and define the user problem

9 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 35 min), 15 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Ideate solutions to the user’s problem

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 31 min), 8 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

Create wireframes

7 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 53 min), 13 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Create and test a low-fidelity prototype

6 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 29 min), 12 readings, 8 quizzes

About the Google UX Design Professional Certificate

Google UX Design

