Responsive Web Design in Adobe XD is the sixth course in a program that will equip you with the skills you need to apply to entry-level jobs in user experience (UX) design. In this course, you will design a responsive website using Adobe XD, a popular design tool. You will complete the design process from beginning to end: empathizing with users, defining their pain points, coming up with ideas for design solutions, creating wireframes and prototypes, and testing designs to get feedback. By the end of this course, you will have a new design project to include in your professional UX portfolio.
Apply each step of the UX design process (empathize, define, ideate, prototype, test) to create a responsive website in Adobe XD.
Plan information architecture and sitemaps for website designs.
Apply common layouts for web pages.
Complete a design project and include it in your professional UX portfolio.
- Adobe XD
- User Experience (UX)
- Usability Testing
- Prototype
- User Experience Design (UXD)
Google Career Certificates are part of Grow with Google, an initiative that draws on Google's 20-year history of building products, platforms, and services that help people and businesses grow. Through programs like these, we aim to help everyone– those who make up the workforce of today and the students who will drive the workforce of tomorrow – access the best of Google’s training and tools to grow their skills, careers, and businesses.
Empathize with the user and define the user problem
Get started with the basics of responsive web design. To create a responsive website, you’ll follow the steps of the UX design process: empathize, define, ideate, prototype, and test. In this part of the course, you'll complete the empathize and define phases. In addition, you'll begin to explore Adobe XD, a popular design tool that you'll use throughout this course.
Ideate solutions to the user’s problem
Your responsive website design project is underway. In this part of the course, you'll move into the ideate phase of the design process. To help you come up with ideas for design solutions, you'll conduct a competitive audit, complete the How Might We activity, and sketch ideas using Crazy Eights. You'll also learn about the importance of information architecture and sitemaps when it comes to designing websites.
Create wireframes
After you’ve empathized with users, defined the user problem to solve, and begun to ideate possible solutions, it’s time to bring your ideas to life in wireframes. Your responsive website will have different layouts, depending on the device and screen size you’re designing for, so you'll create lots of different wireframes. First, you'll explore common website layouts, and you'll create paper wireframes. Next, you'll get to know a few elements and components that are commonly used in responsive website design. Then, you'll transition to create digital wireframes in Adobe XD. Finally, you’ll update and refine your wireframes to enhance accessibility.
Create and test a low-fidelity prototype
Now that you’ve created digital wireframes in Adobe XD, it’s time to build, test, and iterate on a low-fidelity prototype. First, you'll learn how to build a low-fidelity prototype in Adobe XD. You’ll get feedback about your prototype by planning and conducting a usability study. Then, you'll make changes to your low-fidelity designs based on insights from your research.
Such a great course man, Helped me a whole lot with familiarizing myself with Adobe XD and doing more research.
Great course to learn about responsive web design. They even provided a nine month subscription to Adobe XD.
Very good class - but I had a lot of technical trouble with Adobe XD so I was glad we were able to continue using Figma for our projects.
its amazing to learn from google instructor. really helpfull and learning maaterial in this course. thanks google and coursera........
Prepare for a career in the high-growth field of UX design, no experience or degree required. With professional training designed by Google, get on the fast-track to a competitively paid job. There are currently 99,000 U.S. job openings in UX design with a median entry-level salary of $92,000.¹
