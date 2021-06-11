JR
Dec 14, 2021
This was a good course. The pace really picked up from previous courses because we were mostly applying everything we have already learned and only learning to use a new tool (Adobe XD).
KD
Jan 28, 2022
The best place to learn about UI/UX Designing I am feeling very lucky to being a part of this Google course. Thank you so much & I hope that someday I will be a part of Google..
By Alan E•
Jun 11, 2021
We had already covered most of this in a previous course in the Google UX Design Cert.
By Winetta D•
Jun 29, 2021
A bit repetitive as most of the topics were covered in the previous courses.
By Mohammad H•
Apr 8, 2021
It was a complete hands-on course, I'm really satisfied
By Ronnel P•
Sep 1, 2021
A very EXTENSIVE course to say the least! However, I did learn a lot especially crafted responsive websites using Adobe XD - which in my opinion is a polished version of Figma. Overall, this course is a conglomeration of Courses 1 through 5 put together - a course in which the turnaround time is consolidated. But with Coursera's very forgiving curriculum, you can easily reset the deadline date, which is very favorable. It gives you the opportunity to put your whole creativity, thoughts, and heart and soul into a fantastic project. I would strongly recommend this course to other students who have finished Course 5!
By mrs v•
Nov 14, 2021
The 9 month subscription to Adobe XD that comes with the course is great, definitely the best feature of this module. The instruction on how to work in XD was poor. The lessons on actual design work were rushed through and superficial. I had to take an outside course in Adobe XD in order to complete my assignments. Tom Green's course on LinkedIn offered much better instruction. The course was also redundant, but that seems to be baked into the UX framework.
By Md M U•
Jul 2, 2021
I learn e lot from this but i faced an issue in week 3. My peer assignment was pending for a long time . Submit button not working in peer assignment option.. Ovarall was good.
By Judy A•
Nov 14, 2021
Hugely repetitive. I was hoping this course would focus more on the different functions of XD, rather than just a recap of the design process again. The workload is also not realistic for students who really wish to follow through with all the activities. Conducting a usability study AND improving wireframes in a week? That's a lot of work.
By Matt M•
Aug 29, 2021
For those who have completed the previous 5 courses, this course is very much a refresher of the design process and everything involved from beginning to end. I found the refresher to be beneficial and helpful as a way to ensure that I understood each step in the design process. An introduction to Adobe XD and walkthrough on how to use the design tool is provided in this course, as well as a guide on creating an additional portfolio project to add to your resume. I found this course to be fairly time intensive, but valuable in that I have another completed portfolio project and a more cemented understanding of the design process! Lastly, and much like each of the preceding courses, the instructor was great!
By Andy G•
Dec 31, 2021
I found the title of this course misleading. We didn't actually design a responsive website, we only designed for various screen sizes. We didn't learn about how these screen sizes adjust in real-time, which is what makes them responsive. I'm sure Adobe XD has those tools, but we didn't touch on them.
By Alex N•
Oct 20, 2021
This is an excellent refresher of the concepts learned from Course 1-5. At the same time, it is new in the sense that you are applying your knowldge using Adobe XD. I like how the course gives you the option to revisit content from older courses using hyperlinks, however, it does provide enough information in its videos and readings, that this isn't needed. The optional sections are great for preparing you in updating your resume in preparation for entering the UX designer world.
By CIRIELLO V•
Aug 16, 2021
I was fantastic for me because this is the first time that i created a UX Low-Fidelity, Mockups and High-Fidelity Prototype for a Responsive Website and thanks to the great Google Course i’am able to learn and create this project in 20 days. For me was very interesting the Adobe XD features Responsive Resize and Repeat Grid mainly
By Tshepo M•
May 30, 2021
Great hands-on course with great concepts from the design thinking process into UX Design. The tutor is quite demotivating when it comes to those just joining the course without taking all those many previous courses. Other than that, it's a great hands-on experience.
By ARITRO K S•
Jun 8, 2021
The course was great, with detailed explanation and a lot of examples. The assessments and quizzes were very helpful. My experience with this course was really awesome.
By Danitza C•
Nov 12, 2021
this is the BUSY ONES, the you Have to do more in one week than the others, but I like al: adobe XD, responsible web site portfolio, resume. still to do many thing,
By Mohammad W•
Jul 26, 2021
this is an excellent course so far. this course gives me so much learning scope about mobile and web design, how to make cv, job tips, and interview types.
By Sudhanshu J•
Apr 9, 2021
excellent
By Simul S•
Nov 1, 2021
I think , they should deep down about system design. how to build them from scratch, how to jump a new system design when someone join a new company. And have to give thanks them for job section. I think this was the most important section though out the whole course.
By Narcisa A•
Sep 19, 2021
It was a great experience working with a different tool (Adobe XD). I would have liked to have more time or exercises meant to emphasize the responsiveness dimension of the design.
By frnz W•
Dec 9, 2021
A lot of repetition from the courses before. The process for a responsive website is very much the same as for other products. At least from what we've learned here. My last favourite course so far.
By Oded H•
Jan 6, 2022
The instructor is great, but the content is revisited from previous courses.
By Keith A•
Dec 28, 2021
Redundant.
By Steven P•
Dec 15, 2021
So much was repetitive of a prior course. Additionally, Adobe XD only provides a 7 day free trial with limited features. This requires you to finish a 6-week 47hr course in 7 days unless you want to pay. I also ran out of link shares of my work which was required for the course. It also requires a credit card and automatically charges you (which this course outlines as a negative UX experience).
By Ayaz A•
Jan 25, 2022
The course is very thoughtfully designed. I just have a number of issues with this platform including: 1. I have completed all 7 courses in the Google UX Design certification but under accomplishments, I can only find one certificate for the first course. 2. For the rest of the courses, a button says 'Buy Certificate' but when I tap on it, it opens the course without any sign of the certificate. 3. I can see a verify ID option but it only gives me Passport verification option for my country (Pakistan). I do not have an active passport at the moment. Majority of the people in Pakistan do not have a passport. I should be able to upload picture of my driving license of the National Identity Card issued by the government. 4. The messages tab shows 2 unread messages but when I tap on it, there are no new messages. It has been very confusing and frustrating at times completing this course on this platform the past few months. I still cannot access for 6 of the courses.
By Shanthi N•
May 12, 2022
Learning Adobe XD through this course was super easy. Its a great tool to design with. So many useful features, excellent Adobe tutorials to learn from. Responsive Design was another excellent concept I learnt and used in my second project for this course. Finally, the tips to create a UX resume and job search are extremely relevant and useful at this point of the program.
By Jamie E•
Mar 28, 2022
This course was probably the most challenging as it required combining all five previous courses into one culmulative case study. I liked that it allowed us to gain experience in Adobe XD and designing responsive websites. It's alot of information, but good information. Bookmark everything, skim and review in more detail when you have time later.