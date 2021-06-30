PK
May 14, 2021
Explenations,resources on to the point.Such a great learning through the course.Also the instructor explaining why we do something and why do not.Again,Great explanations!Thank you.
Feb 6, 2022
The course gives you best practices while doing UX research. With the usability study templates, you are able to summarise all of the participants' key insights and recommendations.
By BrandDad U•
Jun 29, 2021
First off I LOOOOOOOOVE this Cert! I'm learning alot and its at my own pace and from a great established company. But course 4 was definitely a lowlight for me. Allow me to explain. Let me start with my appreciation for thorough teaching and explanatory practices when relaying information to a body of individuals for the purpose of educating them. That being said. This course #4 was dragged out ENTIRELY too long. While I understand that research is a huge vital part of the UX process, this seemed a BIT MUCH. Especially the parts where we have to do the same things voer and over different ways. I think there should be a separate practice modules for each task. So that if someone is not catching on to the content, they can review as much as they want and come back. I myself dont plan on being a UX researcher, so I personally felt that the constant looping around the same subject felt like a very cumbersome and restricting experience. Please update and polish for those that come behind us. Keep up the good work!
By Mark R•
Aug 16, 2021
I felt while Jason was knowlegeable thogh his weekly assigments could be confusing for many students, incluiding myself. I had to re-read the instructions more than once on a few of the assignments. On the most recent assignment for week 4, I graded 7 assignments and many students were missing different parts of the assignment or were not clear on how to present the assignment.
I believe an exemplar or some type of example would have helped immensely. Also, I found that in general most of the assigments took twice or three times the amount to complete.
Reading the discussion boards I found that there are quite a few confused students. Considering that many of these students do not speak English well or it is their second language it would behoove Jason to really examine how he is presenting the weekly assignment. I think Jason needs to revisit the way he is presenting the assigments and possibly re-write a few of the instructions.
By mohamedsafwt a•
Jul 2, 2021
I think the course is magnificient, but the idea that students are grading others is not fair at all. I already finished all the materials, but because some smart people reviewing I wont be able to get a certificate which is frustrating.
By Thọ L•
Sep 20, 2021
In my opinion, this is the hardest course in the series, due to this course provides a lot of knowledge on how to build a user research plan (UX Research), how to collect and process data, how to analyze data, write Insights and presentation of research results. If the learner has never heard of “Marketing Research” or has no experience working on these issues in practice, it will be relatively difficult to follow. However, do not worry too much because the course provides many examples and templates with detailed step-by-step instructions on how to do it.
By Alice Y•
Mar 10, 2021
I recommend this course to not only beginners, but also UX folks like me! This course helps you understand the importance of UX research studies. And even helps you understand why it's important to involve research early on. This helps you learn how to conduct research or collaborate with a research counterpart.
By Dacian L•
Apr 21, 2021
Super nice flow to the whole course. Presenting it sensibly and clearly. Super nice trainer too. Loved it. Shows general research insight. This was one of the easiest to go through.
By Ravi S•
Mar 24, 2021
A highly details course on UX research and testing. The information you receive from testing in the course really opens your eyes up to the value of user feedback.
By Kim E•
Sep 8, 2021
This module wasn't the best it didn't provide as much information as other modules and required a lot of work with very little information provided. This resulted in a lot pf people submitting work which wasn't formatted correctly or hadn't been shared correctly. Could you get a job based on the information provided in this course??? no, you would need to seek information and experience from else where. Also with no qualified UX professional marking the assignments you submit you are reliant on other course participants who are not experienced in UX to understand your work and mark it!
By AK C•
Aug 18, 2021
All the 4 courses I enrolled in were ok!. I didn't find it great. The instructors were just reading out from the screen. I wanted to experience real teaching. Some assignments were fun, but overall it's time to change the teaching style.
By Ricardo U•
Jul 5, 2021
It's a really boring course compared to the other ones.
By Sandra C•
Dec 3, 2021
I really enjoyed this course! Testing out our lo-fi prototypes and getting feedback from our participants was my favorite part because it showed us first hand what it meant when a user experiences a pain point. The only part I was confused about was when some random person failed me for an assignment but gave no insight as to why, while another student gave me a passing grade. I hope Google would add a feature that if someone tries to fail you, without justification, that they have to put a reason somewhere, such as this student is missing multiple factors and I had to fail them. Maybe that way someone can't be spammed with failing? I just didn't want what happened to me to happen to someone else. Other than that good luck everyone! :D
By Jackson B•
Mar 24, 2021
Testing is actually really fun. Getting feedback from actual humans felt kinda scary because I'm not great with criticism, but I realized the design shapes itself if you listen to your users. I appreciate how the course explained that, and guided me through the process. I 'm starting to feel really comfortable.
By Paragahakotuwe M C N K•
May 14, 2021
By Ashphiar R R•
Aug 20, 2021
Good course but the number of assignment are many.
By Amanda G•
Aug 23, 2021
While I feel like I did learn very good concepts in this course, I struggled with peer reviewing because so many other students did not read the assignment properly so their work was not comparable to the exemplar. Often times they did not set the permissions correctly so I could not even get to their work to see and review it. However, in Coursera there is no easy way to tell them this and move on to a new peer to review. I left notes saying their work was not accurate according to the assigment but I was never sure if they actually saw those notes.
By Joshua O•
Aug 9, 2021
i found the course fairly easy to complete but i do think it's a bit overwhelming with the amount of tasks a beginner might have to undertake. compared to the other courses in the certificate program, i would say this felt the most cramped up; it might have been served in smaller does and divided up into the prior and next course perhaps.
By Florencia P•
Jun 30, 2021
I feel the course 4 is too long (content repeats itself throughout the weeks) and somehow It seems unnecessary to the UX learning journey as a standalone course. I strongly believe it could be added as a section to another course. Thanks
By Lisa D L•
Mar 24, 2021
As a person with a background in UX writing, I have participated in many usability studies, but never really put all of the pieces together, or understood the principles and the "why" behind user research. After this course, I feel confident that I can not only participate in user research, but I could also move into the field of user research and apply for jobs. My understanding of qualitative and quantitative research, how to conduct it, and report the findings has grown so much. Can't recommend enough!
By Emmanuel A•
Feb 7, 2022
By Rohit R C•
Sep 4, 2021
Great experience, forget UX Research for a second - this course made me aware of my own biases & taught about how to fix them.😇 leaned properly how to empathize with users.
By Amir H B M•
Apr 1, 2021
Great Course I learned lots of information around UX research and how to do research and then analyze and synthesize!
By Hoi D•
Mar 24, 2021
Very engaging course! I enjoy learning about data, research, and testing and the methods UX design uses.
By Biswajit M•
Apr 3, 2021
It's a great way of learning, especially from the people from google.
By Russell L•
Nov 1, 2021
Good step by step approach in planning, conducting, analyze and then present findings of UX Research. Personally, I had to delay my progress due to difficulty scheduling my usability studies during the second week. Perhaps, give students more time to organize usability studies with participants (tell students at the start of the week that they will need to recruit participants).
By Remy J•
Aug 24, 2021
Unfortunately in Week 2 and Week 4 the provided templates for the peer review assignments didn't match the previous videos nor the grading criteria.