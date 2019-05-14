LO
Jan 31, 2021
Clear expectations and requirements. Long, thorough course. Be prepared to work, but very helpful and relevant.
TI
Nov 3, 2019
Awesome course!! Learned so much and projects were very applicable to real scenarios
By Christopher C•
May 14, 2019
The second instructor, Hogan, really needs to work on her slides, as well as explain concepts thoroughly. The 5th quiz was extremely difficult, as it seemed none of the content was discussed by her. Also, the interview in week was a complete waste of my time, seemed like Hogan was just winging it and gained no valuable information. The modules with Hogan truly need work.
By Riazul I•
Sep 25, 2019
The course was very difficult for me as the couse assignments were not clearly outlined. It looked like that Mr. Lampe finished his complete lecture at one go and he was always in hurry. However I was able to understand his lectures and finish the assignments. But I was very confused during the lecture of the second teacher as her lectures seemed to be complex and unclear. The lectures and the assignments were not cohesive as many tasks were not covered during the lecture. I hope in the future the assignmets will be given after providing concrete examples in the lectures. Otherwise it would make it very difficult to finish an online coures in due time.
By Logan W•
Jan 16, 2020
The female professor's assignment about analytics is confusing and unorganized. She also spoke in a way that was extremely superfluous so it was difficult to absorb her lecture material. And the first quiz she gave asked questions about material she hadn't covered yet. So I had to google my way through it. Then when I started the next week's lesson, oh look there it was. Extremely frustrating. I enjoyed her round-table discussion with other members of the UX Research community as well as the final project. But overall, her section of this course was very frustrating. The beginning section was great! The male professor who started us off was very enjoyable and his lessons were easy to comprehend. I learned a great deal from him, so thank you!
By Rohini A•
Feb 16, 2020
Assignments were very vague, especially the Analytics Dataset. Most of us were super confused.
By Kelsey S•
Jul 11, 2019
The course was very lecture-heavy. I learned a lot about surveys because there were many concrete practices and examples. I learned very little about analytics. The grading was not rigorous and I received little peer feedback.
By Orit E•
Nov 19, 2019
Content-wise the course is great!
Assignment construction isn`t as good, especially for non-English speakers. the instructions were hard to understand.
By Guoyu E W•
Apr 29, 2020
Overall good. Some assignment instructions are quite confusing (e.g., Week 6).
By nicole l•
Apr 19, 2020
I didn't like the classes about analytics, I think it could bring more information. Slides and videos in general could be better organized, the order was confusing. There were many repetitive and long classes classes too. The other courses of this specialization are way better than this one.
By Gloria W•
Feb 19, 2021
I think this course has great materials. However, it has the worst quiz design I've ever seen. Funny how I'm taking a course in designing survey questions, yet the quiz questions that were designed by the instructors are so horrible.
They ask you to choose the "least true", "most false", "not uncommon" option. I'm like??? Why don't you follow the rules you teach about writing short, simple questions that reduce cognitive burdens?
By Marc S•
Dec 16, 2020
Great videos and resources but the assignments in this course are poorly described and often lack enough instruction/clarity to successfully complete the assignments. Additionally, most of the quizzes include questions about content that was not covered in the lecture videos or other course resources.
By Lucia M K•
May 3, 2020
Very well-structured and put-together. The assignments are very useful and if you do spend more than 2 hours executing them, you'll end up with three nice projects. I would have liked the Analytics part to be more in-depth, but I understand that would be difficult. I would recommend this course to any UX researcher, even a seasoned one, to refresh some knowledge...especially on surveys & questionnaires, which are very hard to do well!
By Sintra C•
Oct 4, 2020
I think this course is very useful: it allow you to do practical exercises and to learn practically. You can test your skill.
By Lauren O•
Feb 1, 2021
Clear expectations and requirements. Long, thorough course. Be prepared to work, but very helpful and relevant.
By Teaghan I•
Nov 3, 2019
Awesome course!! Learned so much and projects were very applicable to real scenarios
By Iris L•
May 15, 2020
Great class! I learnt to conduct a survey and run preference testing.
By Roberto A F•
Jun 22, 2020
Very well explained and didactic.
By William A•
May 19, 2019
Very detailed examples.
By Ili S•
Apr 14, 2020
Highly recommended !
By Grace M C H•
Jun 17, 2020
I think this course serves as a good introduction to Analytics. To be honest, I was expecting to learn more about HOW to analyze data and what each metric means and then how to leverage the product from this information but I found this module to be rather superficial. Anyhow, regarding the other 2 main subjects of the course, they do explain some important concepts such as data types, sampling, best practices for survey design, usability scales, etc. Overall I now feel more confident about these topics which I think is a good outcome for the course!
By Abhishek G•
May 24, 2020
I think it was a very good course. There were a lot of quizzes and assignments which led to an increase in time this course was completed. Assignments would need 2-3 hours easily for each. So if you don't have that much time, then think about taking another shorter course. Instructors are good and so is the content
By Steven S•
Feb 26, 2021
Great crash course in conducting UX research at scale.
By Zahid H•
Aug 29, 2020
Awesome Course for UX Research.
By Daniel C•
Apr 8, 2021
Great classes!
By Balu K•
Feb 3, 2020
Thank you sir!
By YOSHUA•
Nov 27, 2020
good