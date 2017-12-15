In this course you will learn and practice techniques of user research and early UI design exploration. First, you will learn and practice several techniques for user research, including in-person research and survey and log-analysis techniques. Then, you will learn to analyze and deliver user research in forms that support UI design, including personas, use cases, tasks, and scenarios. Finally, you will learn and practice ideation techniques that start from user research and broadly generate potential design ideas.
University of Minnesota
Note that weeks 1 and 2 form a cohesive whole, with more lecture content in week 1, and more practice (assignment and quizzing) in week 2.
The 3rd and 4th week of the course are intended to be a unit, with more lecture content in week 3, and more practice (assignment and quizzing) in week 4.
This session gives you the core fundamentals of research and research preparations
this help a lot in solving my question "How to extract meaning from large data?"
I like everything, only the thing was challenging invent 100 ideas !
The course was well put together and provided good resources for further learning. I wish there was a way to get more structured feedback.
