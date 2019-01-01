Profile

Haiyi Zhu

Assistant Professor

Bio

Haiyi Zhu is the Daniel P. Siewiorek Assistant Professor of Human-Computer Interaction at Carnegie Mellon University. She received a B.S in Computer Science from Tsinghua University and an M.S. and a Ph.D. in Human-Computer Interaction from Carnegie Mellon University. She has received multiple NSF awards, several paper awards in venues such as CHI, CSCW, and Human Factors, and an Allen Newell Award for Research Excellence. Her research combines social science theory, quantitative methods, and computational techniques (machine learning and statistics) to understand the principles underlying large-scale online social systems such as peer production communities (e.g., Wikipedia and StackOverflow), social networking sites (e.g., Facebook), massive online open classes (e.g., Coursera) and sharing economy systems (e.g., Uber, Airbnb, and Couchsurfing).

Courses

Introduction to UI Design

Prototyping and Design

User Research and Design

Evaluating User Interfaces

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder