Haiyi Zhu is the Daniel P. Siewiorek Assistant Professor of Human-Computer Interaction at Carnegie Mellon University. She received a B.S in Computer Science from Tsinghua University and an M.S. and a Ph.D. in Human-Computer Interaction from Carnegie Mellon University. She has received multiple NSF awards, several paper awards in venues such as CHI, CSCW, and Human Factors, and an Allen Newell Award for Research Excellence. Her research combines social science theory, quantitative methods, and computational techniques (machine learning and statistics) to understand the principles underlying large-scale online social systems such as peer production communities (e.g., Wikipedia and StackOverflow), social networking sites (e.g., Facebook), massive online open classes (e.g., Coursera) and sharing economy systems (e.g., Uber, Airbnb, and Couchsurfing).