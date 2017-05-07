In this course you will learn how to design and prototype user interfaces to address the users and tasks identified in user research. Through a series of lectures and exercises, you will learn and practice paper- and other low-fidelity prototyping techniques; you will learn and apply principles from graphic design, including design patterns; you will learn to write a design rationale; and you will learn how to design for specific populations and situations, including principles and practices of accessible design.
University of Minnesota
A brief introduction to the topic and course structure.
Interface Prototyping Techniques
An introduction to prototyping, including paper and tool-based prototyping.
Design Principles and Patterns
An introduction to design principles from graphic design, interaction design patterns, and two examples of commercial design guidelines and standards.
Universal Design, Accessibility, Special Populations
An introduction to universal design, with specific lectures focused on particular impairments, limitations, and populations.
Design for Different Platforms and Contexts
A look at several important and challenging design contexts and how interfaces can address those contexts.
Excellent course, very didactic! It motivated me to learn more and more!
Awesome Course.Loved it and learned a lot. Thank you Coursera!!!
I really liked the in depth information shared in the accessibility section of this course.
Excellent class! Solid use of paper prototyping to demonstrate the use of low fidelity prototypes. Also loved the discussion around Universal Design, lots of great insights.
