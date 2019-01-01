Svetlana “Lana” Yarosh is an Associate Professor in the Computer Science & Engineering Department at University of Minnesota. She has two Bachelors of Science from University of Maryland (in Computer Science and Psychology), a Ph.D. in Human-Centered Computing from Georgia Institute of Technology, and two years of industry research experience with AT&T Labs. Her research falls primarily in the area of Human-Computer Interaction, with a focus on Social Computing and Child-Computer Interaction. She designs systems that enhance strong-tie social relationships to create stronger families, support individual health and wellbeing, and provide a stage for personal and community growth. Her work has been featured on CNN, has won multiple innovation competitions and best paper awards, and has been honored with numerous grants and scholarships.