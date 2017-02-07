In this course, you will gain an understanding of the critical importance of user interface design. You will also learn industry-standard methods for how to approach the design of a user interface and key theories and frameworks that underlie the design of most interfaces you use today.
- Usability
- User Interface Design (UI Design)
- Design Theory
- User Interface
University of Minnesota
The University of Minnesota is among the largest public research universities in the country, offering undergraduate, graduate, and professional students a multitude of opportunities for study and research. Located at the heart of one of the nation’s most vibrant, diverse metropolitan communities, students on the campuses in Minneapolis and St. Paul benefit from extensive partnerships with world-renowned health centers, international corporations, government agencies, and arts, nonprofit, and public service organizations.
Introduction and Overview
UI Design Process
Psychology and Human Factors for User Interface Design
Psychology and Human Factors -- Continued
this course is just not about the theory it actually helps you to understand things on practical basis.The test and assignments helps you to apply the disciplines and makes you basic clear.
It's a very good introductory course covering many important topics, both practical and theoretical. It has just enough depth to make you think and get interested but without taking too much time.
Mostly theoretical and feels a bit old. Having said that, a great place to get you started thinking about importance of UI/UX and motivate to build better systems.
Very helpful for beginners to understand good design vs. bad design. Also helpful for gaining basic knowledge on how to think about design implementation.
