CA
Jan 20, 2019
Has given valuable insights and new points of view. It extended my horizon, even though I am new on the field and have designed several user interfaces not according to the course principles so far.
JM
Nov 27, 2017
It's a very good introductory course covering many important topics, both practical and theoretical. It has just enough depth to make you think and get interested but without taking too much time.
By Brenda L B•
Nov 12, 2020
This course is great, but the specialization is not. When you get to the last course, the Capstone, it is designed in a way that you can not complete it. You have to use another website and you can't work without fellow students, but the students do not show up. Worse yet, the teacher assistants do not answer any of the requests for help.
By Mohini S•
Nov 12, 2017
this course is just not about the theory it actually helps you to understand things on practical basis.The test and assignments helps you to apply the disciplines and makes you basic clear.
By Hardi•
Apr 26, 2020
This course teach me to design not only web user interface but also any interfaces of everyday things. It help me how to address user's problem and how to approach it.
By Cagri A•
By Abhaya D•
Feb 1, 2019
Very well organised course structure, video's ,accessibility, great user experience, well organised evaluation process, very unique course.
By sravanrekandar•
Oct 15, 2016
The course content is adequate enough to justify the course title.
The best part is the assignments and the peer reviews. Reviewing the peers' work is gave me more insights into the subject. And getting reviewed by peers made me correct my self.
Bad parts: Few of the videos are presented in a manner that the presenter was reading notes by looking at a screen and without any expressions. This was defeating the purpose of video tutorial. The basic expectation of a video tutorial over a text reading is that the presenter could put some expression and interactivity.
By Steven C•
Aug 3, 2017
Most of the presenters in this course made good use of examples and metaphors to clear up some of the more complex concepts and models. One of the presenters would benefit from this approach, as she typically merely read the items listed on her slides without expanding further. All in all, quite happy with this course.
By Sumesh A•
Jun 11, 2018
Some teachers didn't really interact with the viewer. So some of the lectures felt boring. All in all top notch course.
By Vanessa O•
Feb 3, 2017
English is not my first language but I have already taken other courses at Coursera, which I found very good, and that I was able to follow using the English subtitles.
In this course, there is a teacher who speaks very fast and it is difficult to follow their lessons.
In addition, some peer-graded assignement videos are without English subtitles.
By Michael G•
Jul 29, 2018
The course is good, but theories and concepts prevails over practicals and implications
By Robinson M•
Apr 26, 2020
The course needs more energy, the videos are basically text with a person talking very plain. Some instructors go directly deep into the concepts instead of first defining what a each concept.
By Andrii R•
Jul 17, 2017
It's very theoretical and has lack of practical (applicable) information. Some lecturers have a huge language problem so it's sometimes hard to watch lectures
By Anna F•
Apr 26, 2020
I really enjoyed this course and learned a lot despite already working as a designer before starting the course. Everything is presented in a well-organized, easy to understand way. The peer-review assignments are also well-designed and help develop the students' analytical skills and improve their feedback-giving abilities. I particularly liked the interview with Don Norman at the end of the course. Even though it was recorded 4 years ago, it's still very relevant and informative today.
By Mimi D•
Nov 16, 2016
The content of this Intro class is excellent. I do think the assignments could afford to be a little more challenging and I do wish that a TA could review the assignments submitted. Other than that, the instructors are very knowledgeable and passionate about the material and make learning about it fun and interesting. I look forward to the other classes in this specialization.
By Michal H•
Dec 17, 2018
This course was kind of nice introduction to UI Design and thinking about what might be important for the users whilst using the product. Not only theoretical background was made, the course was pretty well structured and well completed with examples of known services (such as Netflix etc.), on which we could describe what is good and what might be better and why.
By Peter T L•
May 27, 2020
I am a service designer with a few years of experience, and started this course as a part of the UI specilaization to formalize my knowledge about design. This course gave very much what I expected with great instructors, colorful examples, and well-designed excercises.
By Gisele G•
Apr 1, 2021
Very good and instructive course. They approach many important concepts for Design and also provide many examples which helped understanding the concepts in practical situations.
By Sharon A•
Nov 13, 2018
I am so excited about to have gained an introductory knowledge on this course and I really anticipate learning the remaining four of the courses on this specialization.
By Surabhi K•
Feb 5, 2019
Nice Course. Please improve review options , as one has to wait for too long
By sachin m•
Apr 8, 2019
Course is really excellent, i have gained a lot of knowledge doing this.
By Ramakrishna r•
Jan 30, 2019
The content was explained in very easy ways.
By Alessandra C•
Apr 25, 2019
Great course!
By Enas N•
Nov 25, 2018
Thank you everyone, It is totally great, and I really appreciate instructions effort. but for me it would be perfect if there's more practice rather than theoretic.
By Dasom H•
Oct 20, 2017
I don' know that the Chinese Professor really prepared her lectures.. She just read things exactly on the videos. And Let Lana drink some water,please...
By Alex D•
Apr 12, 2021
Regarding content presentation, it was sometimes rather difficult to understand Chinese pronunciation. If it weren't for the transcript, I would have had to drop the class! I will not continue & will switch to another cert. program, as I'm afraid to miss info. based on poor pronunciation. & in terms of content, except for the week 3 final lecture, which are too compressed & convoluted, the course content were great. It was nice to not have a group project, as in my experience MOOC participants in multiple time zones have a rather hard time aligning schedules. Thank you all & best regards